For anyone who suffers from chronic aches and pains, a whirlpool bathtub can be just what the doctor ordered. These tubs aren't just for injuries, though; they're the perfect spot to unwind after a long day at work when your back and shoulders are a little tired. With targeted jets that help massage your muscles, a whirlpool bathtub can make your bathroom feel like a luxury spa. You can choose from models that offer air jets, those that feature water jets, and even tubs that use a combination of both to get just the right amount of massage action for your needs.

Keep reading our buying guide to pick up all the tips you need to find the best whirlpool bathtub for your bathroom remodel or new home. We've included a few specific product recommendations, too, like our top pick from Woodbridge, which offers 10 adjustable massaging jets, an acrylic topcoat to improve durability, and a truly striking appearance.

Considerations when choosing whirlpool bathtubs

Jet type

To massage sore muscles, whirlpool bathtubs use air jets, water jets, or a combination of both.

Air jets use small streams of air to create bubbles throughout the water. A whirlpool tub usually has dozens of small air jets that are easy to adjust to massage specific areas of the body.

Water jets are larger than air jets, so a tub typically doesn't have as many of them. They use a pump to recirculate the water in the tub to massage your muscles. Like air jets, water jets can be adjusted to target certain areas of the body. They tend to be more powerful to provide a deeper massage, though.

A tub that uses a combination of air and water jets can be the perfect middle ground. You can use just the air jets, only the water jets, or both types of jets at once to customize your massage action to suit your needs.

Style

Whirlpool tubs are available in several different designs or styles:

Freestanding tubs don't have to be installed against a wall or in a cutout in your bathroom. They usually require more room than an alcove tub, though.

Alcove tubs usually fit in the same area that a standard bathtub would, so you probably won't need to do too much remodeling in your bathroom. They're installed with three tiled walls surrounding them and often have an attached shower.

Drop-in tubs are installed within a deck that extends slightly into your bathroom. They have to be custom designed because the deck has to fit the tub and your bathroom specifically. They work best if you have a large bathroom because they take up considerable space.

Corner tubs are some of the largest whirlpool options, which makes them ideal for two-person use.

Walk-in tubs have a door that lets you easily enter the tub before you fill it, which makes it perfect for anyone with mobility issues. You can find freestanding, alcove, and corner walk-in whirlpool tubs.



Weight

A full whirlpool tub can be seriously heavy because it holds so much water, plus its bathers. You have to be sure that your floor joists can support the weight, particularly if your tub is going to be installed on the second floor of your home. It's a good idea to have a licensed contractor or plumber examine your bathroom to make sure you can accommodate the tub before making a purchase.

Materials

Whirlpool tubs are typically made of a few different materials:

Acrylic tubs are lightweight and easy to clean. They also boast a glossy finish that many homeowners like. For second-floor installation, you're usually better off with an acrylic model thanks to its lighter weight. The main drawback to acrylic is that it can scratch fairly easily.

Cast-iron tubs are extremely heavy, but they hold up well to wear and tear. They don't chip, scratch, or dent easily, though they can be prone to rust. You'll pay more for a cast-iron model -- and they're not the best fit for second-floor installation due to the weight.

Fiberglass tubs are the most affordable option and are lightweight and easy to install, too. They aren't as durable as acrylic or cast-iron tubs, though.

Features

Jet number and placement

The number of jets that a tub has and where they're placed can affect how well it's able to massage your sore muscles. In most cases, the more jets that a tub offers, the better. Pay attention to the placement, too, because you want to make sure they're at the right height for your body size. If you're tall, you may need to get a deep tub to ensure the jets hit you where you need them most.

Inline heater

A whirlpool tub can put a lot of pressure on your home's water heater. Some tubs have an inline heater that helps heat the water as it circulates it. That means your bath stays hot longer, so you can soak to your heart's content.

Adjustability

Some tubs allow you to adjust the speed of their jets and the temperature that they heat the water to. This can be an important feature if you want to customize your bathing experience to a tee.

Grab bars

You'll be able to get in and out of your whirlpool tub much more easily if it has grab bars. If you have issues with mobility due to age or injury, they can be an extremely important safety feature.

Contoured seats

If you plan to take long baths in your whirlpool tub, you'll appreciate the comfort of contoured seats and armrests. Some models offer just single seats, while others have double seats.

Price

You'll usually pay between $900 and $7,000 for a whirlpool tub. Basic fiberglass or acrylic models go for around $900, while mid-range tubs with combination jets typically go for $1,000 to $2,000. If you want a large model with contoured seats, grab bars, and combination jets, though, expect to pay $2,000 to $3,000.

FAQ

Q. Which are better for a whirlpool tub: air or water jets?

A. Because they use both air and water, water jets are usually more powerful and provide the most effective massage. You'll pay more for a tub with water jets, though.

Q. How often does a whirlpool tub need to be cleaned?

A. It's best to give your tub a thorough cleaning weekly if you usually use it several times a week. A good rule of thumb: clean it after every five baths.

Whirlpool bathtubs we recommend

Best of the best: Woodbridge's Whirlpool Water Jet and Air Bubble Freestanding Bathtub

Our take: The striking freestanding design can work with nearly any bathroom décor, and the tub still boasts a mid-range price tag.

What we like: Freestanding design means it can work with a variety of bathroom styles. Features 10 adjustable massaging jets. Has an acrylic topcoat for added durability.

What we dislike: Some owners complain about leakage and drainage issues.

Best bang for your buck: American Standard's Evolution Deep-Soak Whirlpool Bathtub

Our take: An affordable whirlpool tub that performs well and is easy to maintain.

What we like: Boasts a 36" deep interior for greater comfort. Offers 10 high-powered jets that can be adjusted. Features the patented EverClear system to cut down on mold and mildew.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the finish has scratches and other defects when the tub arrives.

Choice 3: Ella's Bubbles' Walk-In Baths Petite Massage Whirlpool Walk-In Tub

Our take: An excellent option for anyone who wants a whirlpool tub but has trouble getting in and out of a standard tub.

What we like: Walk-in design features a door, so it's easy to enter and exit even if you have mobility problems. Can hold up to 70 gallons. Features 14 hydrotherapy jets. Works well for healthcare facilities.

What we dislike: One of the pricier options. May not be the best fit for every home.

