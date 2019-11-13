If you love surfing, open-water swimming, or other water-based activities so much that you'd like to do them year-round, you'll need a wetsuit to keep you warm. Even in the warmer months, a lightweight wetsuit can offer necessary protection.

To learn more about how to find the best wetsuit for the activities you enjoy, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite is the Synergy 5/3mm Triathlon Wetsuit, which is designed with the optimum warmth, buoyancy, and flexibility for open-water swimming, but can be used for other activities as well.

Considerations when choosing wetsuits

Coverage

Full wetsuits cover the whole body, including the arms and legs right down to the wrists and ankles. These are great for use in cooler conditions or when you want to protect your arms and legs from scrapes. Short wetsuits cover the legs above the knees and the arms to between the shoulder and elbow. They're a smart choice for warmer waters when you still want the protection and buoyancy that a wetsuit provides. You can also buy sleeveless wetsuits with no sleeves but leg coverage down to the ankle -- these are ideal for when you want the full range of motion for your arms but protection for your legs.

Thickness

You can find wetsuits between 1mm and 6mm thick. Thicker wetsuits are warmer and provide more buoyancy, but they're less flexible than thinner wetsuits, making swimming more challenging. As such, most wetsuits are made from thicker neoprene in the body and thinner neoprene on the arms and legs. This keeps your core warm while providing a suitable range of motion for your limbs.

Entry type

Wetsuits can have back zippers, front zippers, or cord closures or provide completely zip-free entry. Back zippers tend to be the standard option, but they can be tricky to get into solo, so make sure the leash on the zip is long enough for you. You may prefer one of the other entry types, but they're less common and often found on more expensive wetsuits.

Features

Seams

In order for a wetsuit to work effectively, there must be minimal water entry and exit, so the seam type is important. Glued seams are simply glued then stitched and are the least effective option. Taped seams have a layer of watertight tape stuck over the seams, which is relatively effective (fully taped seams especially so). Liquid seams are generally considered the best option. They're sealed with a liquid rubber that prevents water coming through the seams. It is the most expensive option, however.

Stitching

Wetsuits usually have either glued and blindstitched (GBS) stitching or flatlock stitching. GBS stitching prevents water transfer more effectively, which is great in cold waters. Flatlock stitching allows some water in and out, which is ideal in warm waters where it's easier to overheat than get too cold.

Price

You can find some inexpensive wetsuits for $30 to $80, but these are only good for occasional use. If you want a serious wetsuit, expect to pay between $100 and $300. You can find some even more expensive wetsuits, but these are generally used by professionals.

FAQ

Q. What kinds of activities do I need a wetsuit for?

A. You can use a wetsuit for all kinds of water sports and activities, either in cool water when you need some insulation, or in warmer water when you want protection from scrapes on the seafloor. Wetsuits can be worn for surfing, snorkeling, diving, kayaking, wakeboarding, and open-water swimming, just to name a few activities.

Q. What size wetsuit will I need?

A. Wetsuit sizes aren't the same as standard clothing sizes, nor are they consistent across manufacturers. As such, we'd highly recommend measuring yourself and consulting the sizing chart before you buy so you'll get a proper fit.

Wetsuits we recommend

Best of the best: Synergy's 5/3mm Triathlon Wetsuit

Our take: If you're competing in a triathlon or enjoy open-water swimming, this is the wetsuit for you.

What we like: The 5mm panel adds buoyancy and warmth within triathlon rules. Its 3mm legs and back and 2mm arms and shoulders increase flexibility. Soft inner lining. Heat taped seams.

What we dislike: Sizes run slightly small, so check measurements.

Best bang for your buck: Realon's Women's Wetsuit

Our take: This suit might not cut it for experienced water sport aficionados, but it's a solid, affordable choice for occasional use.

What we like: Internal knee pads provide protection when surfing. Lightweight 3mm body and 2mm limbs are great for mild conditions. Long zipper leash makes it easy to get on and off.

What we dislike: A little loose on wrists and ankles.

Choice 3: O'Neill's Men's Reactor 3/2mm Full Wetsuit

Our take: A quality, mid-priced wetsuit from a respected surf and water sport brand.

What we like: Hidden key pocket. Flatlock stitching is great for warmer waters. Super seal neck. Allows a good range of motion.

What we dislike: Not all buyers like how heavily branded it is.

