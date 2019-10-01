Once upon a time, dog owners would buy whatever dog food was available at the local grocery store, but now people are more discerning about what they feed their pets. A high-quality wet dog food promotes good health in your four-legged friend through optimal nutrition.

Choosing the best wet dog food can be a challenge with the wealth of options available, but our guide makes it easier. Our top choice is Wellness CORE's Hearty Cuts in Gravy Chicken and Turkey Recipe, which we love for its top-quality ingredients.

Considerations when choosing wet dog foods

Your dog's requirements

Even if a food is objectively of high quality, it isn't necessarily right for your dog -- it all depends on their individual requirements. First, think about age: if you're feeding a puppy, then puppy food is best, while old-timers may benefit from senior dog food. You can also find foods designed for dogs with certain health conditions, such as kidney or liver disease. Activity level is another factor to consider -- extremely active dogs may thrive on a high-protein formula, though a low-calorie option is best for fairly sedentary pooches.

Ingredient quality

Choose a wet dog food that contains quality ingredients. Fresh meat as the first ingredient, pasture-raised or wild-caught meats, and GMO-free ingredients are often a benchmark of a quality dog food. Animal by-products, unnamed meats, and artificial additives tend to be a bad sign.

Features

Recipe

If your dog is picky, make sure you select a wet dog food with a recipe or flavor that appeals to them.

Container type

The majority of wet dog food is sold in cans, but occasionally it comes in smaller trays or pouches -- particularly formulas designed for small dogs.

Vitamins and minerals

All complete wet dog foods should have added vitamins and minerals to ensure your pet receives the correct balance of nutrients.

Price

Wet dog food varies widely in price, depending on the quality. You can pay anywhere between $1 and $5 per can, though you usually get a better deal when buying in larger quantities. While you do get what you pay for, you can find some excellent mid-range dog foods; you don't need to spend a fortune.

FAQ

Q. Why choose wet dog food over dry dog food?

A. Though wet food is somewhat pricier than dry dog food, it has multiple benefits. Wet dog food is usually more palatable to dogs, so it's great for picky eaters. It also tends to contain fewer grains, starches, and other carbs, which shouldn't make up a huge part of your dog's diet (though they are beneficial in moderation). It's also softer for small dogs or seniors who might struggle with hard pieces of kibble. Remember, it doesn't need to be a decision over wet dog food or dry dog food, some pet owners feed dry kibble with a little wet food as a tasty add-in.

Q. How do I transition my dog onto a new wet food?

A. You shouldn't change from your current dog food to a new formula overnight -- that's a recipe for an upset stomach. Instead, start by replacing around a quarter of the old food with the new at each meal and gradually increase this over the span of five to seven days.

Wet dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Wellness CORE's Hearty Cuts in Gravy Chicken & Turkey Recipe

Our take: Few dogs pass up this great-tasting wet food, plus it packs a nutritional punch with no filler ingredients.

What we like: Contains high-quality protein from chicken, turkey, and eggs, plus healthy fruits and veggies. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Grain-free formula.

What we dislike: On the pricey side, especially if feeding a large dog.

Best bang for your buck: ALPO's Chop House Savory Juices Canned Dog Food

Our take: A decent choice if you need wet food on a budget, but it does contain a few questionable ingredients.

What we like: Variety pack contains two flavors for dogs who like a change. Savory gravy helps with palatability. Complete and balanced nutrition.

What we dislike: Contains unnamed "meat by-products."

Choice 3: American Journey's Poultry & Beef Variety Pack Canned Dog Food

Our take: This variety pack contains six cans of poultry recipe and six cans of beef and chicken recipe, both with a loaf-style texture.

What we like: Contains quality ingredients at a reasonable price with real meat as the first ingredient. Excellent for skin and coat health. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

What we dislike: Can be slightly dry and gummy without extra water added.

