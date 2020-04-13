For a well-rounded workout routine, you need to incorporate both cardio and strength-training exercises. Beginning a weightlifting routine can be intimidating, though, if you've never done it before. Having the right equipment can make a big difference, which is why wearing a quality weightlifting belt is so important. A belt provides extra support for your spine when you're lifting heavy weights, so you're less likely to injure your back. It helps you maintain proper posture, too, to ensure you get the most out of your lifting exercises.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the tips you need to find the best weightlifting belt for your next trip to the gym. We've included several specific recommendations, too, including our top choice, the Schiek Sports Competition Powerlifting Belt, which features durable leather construction and an easy-to-fasten buckle.

Considerations when choosing weightlifting belts

Type

There are two types of lifting belts to choose from: weightlifting belts and powerlifting belts.

Weightlifting belts usually measure about 4 inches wide in the back but taper as they come across your front. They are the belt of choice for Olympic-style lifting, bodybuilding, and CrossFit. The tapered design also works well if you are short or have a shorter torso.

Powerlifting belts work well if you're doing squats or dead lifts with extremely heavy weights. They typically measure 4 inches wide all the way around, though you can find some styles that are actually 6 inches wide. Belts that are less than 4 inches wide aren't allowed for competitions.

Material

Weightlifting belts can be made from several different materials or a combination of two or more.

Foam: Usually the most budget-friendly material, it's lightweight, and breathes well. Foam belts work well for beginners who aren't using extremely heavy weights and want to get a feel for working out with a belt.

Nylon: Lightweight and comfortable, so it's another excellent option for beginners. However, nylon isn't the best choice if you plan to lift extremely heavy weights. You can also find nylon belts with leather liners or foam inserts.

Leather: May be full-grain, top-grain, or split leather. They're the most expensive and durable type of belt and usually provide the most support for heavy lifting. Professionals generally recommend leather belts.

Features

Thickness

Weightlifting belts are available in two main thickness choices: 10 or 13 millimeters. A thicker belt is usually stiffer, so it provides more support for your abs. It isn't as comfortable, though, which is why you should only opt for a 13-millimeter belt if you lift extremely heavy weights.

If you don't lift competitively, though, a 10-millimeter belt is usually fine. It also works best if you do CrossFit because it allows for a greater range of motion.

Closure

Weightlifting belts can have one of several closure styles, which differ in terms of how easy they are to put on and take off, as well as how much support they offer.

Velcro: This common fastener for nylon belts is extremely easy to put on and take off. Velcro fasteners can slip easily, though, and the Velcro can gradually lose its adhesion with repeated use.

Prong closure: Typically found on leather weightlifting belts, similar to a standard dress belt, and may have either a single or double prong. Double-prong closures are best for heavy lifting because they're less likely to move.

Lever fasteners: Some belts feature a lever or latch to secure the belt. It's not difficult to get on and off, but adjusting the fit requires a screwdriver.

Price

You'll usually pay between $15 and $100 for a weightlifting belt. Basic models, many of which are foam, go for $15 to $50, while mid-range nylon and leather styles usually cost between $30 and $70. For the highest-quality leather belts, expect to pay $70 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Why should I wear a weightlifting belt?

A. A weightlifting belt keeps your body from bending and twisting when you're lifting heavy weights by bracing your core muscles. The additional support it provides can also help prevent back injuries.

Q. What's the best way to clean a weightlifting belt?

A. It depends on the type of belt, so you should always check the manufacturer's guidelines. You can hand wash nylon styles in cold water and allow them to air dry. Wipe leather belts off with a dry towel after use, and then clean and condition them with saddle soap.

Weightlifting belts we recommend

Best of the best: Schiek Sports' Competition Powerlifting Belt

Our take: An excellent belt with plenty of design strengths and features that help it stand out among the competition.

What we like: Made of extremely durable leather. Double-prong closure makes it easy to put on and take off. Meets competition-weightlifting standards.

What we dislike: A pricier option, though it delivers in terms of quality and performance.

Best bang for your buck: Fire Team Fit's Weightlifting Belt with Back Support

Our take: An affordable belt that offers the same construction and performance as many higher-priced styles.

What we like: Offers excellent back support. Velcro closure is easy to adjust. Contoured design helps prevent back injuries. Price is reasonable and includes a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Sizes run large, but the fit is easy to adjust.

Choice 3: Ader Sporting Goods' Leather Power-Lifting Weight Belt

Our take: A well-designed belt that offers comfort and reliability for effective workouts.

What we like: Made of thick, durable leather. Features a suede lining to prevent slipping. Boasts sturdy stitching for improved durability.

What we dislike: May not be wide enough for larger people. Prong closure can be difficult to adjust.

