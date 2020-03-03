The best weight set

If you're thinking about training in the comfort of your own home, you might be considering which equipment you'll need. Begin building your home gym by investing in a weight set.

Weight sets are available in a variety of designs, and some individuals even invest in more than one set. The most popular options are barbells and free weights, which are available in various weights to accommodate lifters of all levels. If you're interested in saving space, you'll find plenty of adjustable and stackable sets as well.

To help you train hard and reach your goals with the right equipment, take a look at our buying guide on weight sets. Our top choice is Serious Steel Fitness' Olympic Barbell Weight Set. Its plates have milled edges to protect the bar from knicks and dents.

Considerations when choosing weight sets

Barbell set

Barbells consist of straight bars with weighted plates that can be added or removed. There are also some barbells with fixed plates. As far as plates go, they're available in metal, rubberized, or urethane-coated finishes.

Dumbbells

Dumbbells are free weights that lend themselves to countless applications in your training. You can opt for a dumbbell set with a range of weights, but they can take up a lot of space, especially if you intend to use a rack. Adjustable dumbbells, on the other hand, are space-savvy and let you transition between weights seamlessly with a locking or dial system.

Key considerations

Types of exercises

It's important to keep in mind the nature of your training, as well as the types of exercises you intend to do with a weight set.

If you prefer circuit training, dumbbell sets are the way to go. For powerlifting or competitive training, you'll need a barbell set. Of course, if you'd like the most options for a well-rounded workout, consider investing in both types of weight sets.

Space

How much space you have is also something to consider as you shop for weight sets. It's no surprise that adjustable weight sets are ideal for small spaces, or apartment and dorm living.

If space isn't an issue, you can pretty much go with any type of weight set you like. With barbell sets or extensive dumbbell sets, however, you'll probably need to invest in protective floor mats or racks. Not only do these come with additional costs, they'll take up additional space.

Weight increments

Most beginner weight sets have weight increments of five pounds or less. More advanced sets with heavier weights, however, can increase by ten pounds or more. If you'd like to widen the weight range in the set, you'll likely need to purchase additional weights individually.

Price

A starter set of dumbbells costs less than $100. For a larger dumbbell set, or barbell sets with plates, expect to spend up to $250. For intermediate and advanced lifters, sets with power racks or adjustable weight benches are ideal -- and these can cost $250 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Does it matter what shape the weights are on my dumbbells?

A. Many dumbbells are round, however this means they can roll around on the floor. Hexagonal dumbbells are a popular choice since they stay put, plus they're stable enough to use for push-ups. While they have pointed corners, they're rounded off to protect against injury and property damage.

Q. Are barbell and dumbbell weight sets better than kettlebells?

A. They're not necessarily better, in so much as they're different. Kettlebell swings and other exercises are popular training techniques for more seasoned athletes, so they're often purchased in addition to barbells and dumbbells.

Weight sets we recommend

Best of the best: Serious Steel Fitness' Olympic Barbell Weight Set (300 pounds)

Our take: High-grade, buckle-free construction for pro training.

What we like: Can hold up to 600 pounds of weight. Enamel-coated cast-iron plates are rust-resistant.

What we dislike: If you're new to the 7' length, there's a bit of an acclimation stage involved.

Best bang for your buck: Gold's Gym's Olympic Weight Set (110 pounds)

Our take: Affordable option for both beginners and intermediate lifters.

What we like: Grips for easy carrying. Durable spring clips are secure and reliable, so weights won't shift.

What we dislike: The bar weighs less than what's used in Olympic weightlifting competitions.

Choice 3: Bowflex's SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Our take: Space-savvy choice for a full dumbbell set with a unique stacking system.

What we like: Easy to transition between weights. Hexagonal shape prevents rolling, and the set includes stands for storage.

What we dislike: Set isn't expandable beyond weight included, however, it's more than enough for beginner lifters.

