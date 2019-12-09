The best weed killer

Many types of weeds stay one step ahead of frustrated homeowners, gardeners, and farmers. Some must be removed at the root to prevent regrowth, and others scatter seeds or propagate faster than they can be cut down. One solution to this often thorny weed situation is a chemical weed killer. A chemical weed killer can penetrate an unwanted plant at the cellular level, rendering it completely harmless and preventing future growth.

There are some disadvantages to using chemical weed killers, however, including contamination of the soil and the potential harm to other types of plants or grass. Fortunately, many manufacturers now use formulas that target specific types of weeds and will not damage the soil, grass, or vegetation. This is why consumers should always consult the product label for accurate information on active ingredients and possible uses.

If you are in need of an effective weed killer for a garden or backyard, read this helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is Ortho GroundClear Vegetation Killer Concentrate, which is a solid brand name concentrate that can cover large areas of land in one session.

Considerations when choosing weed killers

Types of weed killers

Professional gardeners and landscapers often carry tanks filled with liquid weed killer on their backs and use a spray nozzle to disperse it. This is only one approach to weed killer application, however.

Some brands are sold in powder form, which makes them easier to broadcast over a wide area, but that type of spreading can also affect other plants, especially in windy conditions. A granular formula is less affected by wind or rain and can be blended into the soil with a garden tool.

For improved accuracy, there are also weed killers in gel form, which can be applied directly to broadleaf plants and do not disturb the vegetation or grass near them. Liquid weed killers are either ready-to-go at a predetermined strength or arrive in concentrated form to be diluted later.

How weed killers work

Regardless of the form they take, most weed killers work the same way. The active ingredients are absorbed by the leaves of the unwanted plants. These chemicals break down the plant's internal support system, finally reaching the root. Within a few days, the weed withers and dies. Other plants or grass often survive the exposure because the weed killer only targets certain kinds of plants or the concentration is too low to affect other vegetation.

Range of weeds

When shopping for weed killer, it is important to know which types of weeds need eradicating and which type of weed killer is best for the job. Some weed killers can affect a wide range of unwanted plants but also kill flowers, vegetables, or grass. Others target specific types of broadleaf plants (dandelions, poison ivy, crab grass, etc.) but do not kill grass or flowers. When using a weed killer with a broader spectrum, it is important to control the application to avoid overspraying.

Application methods

There are a number of ways to apply weed killer to unwanted plants, so shoppers will want to consider the best method for their particular situation. Liquid weed killers are generally stored in tanks and applied with a sprayer nozzle. The nozzle can often be adjusted to prevent overspray around wanted plants and grass.

Powder and granular weed killers can be broadcast over a lawn with a mechanical spreader, in the same way fertilizer is distributed. This method doesn't work well for targeting specific weeds, however.

Some gel weed killers can be applied directly to unwanted plants with a brush or other applicator. Powerful weed killers designed to break down tree stumps are also applied directly.

Price

The retail price of weed killing products varies according to type and active ingredients. A basic ready-to-go liquid brand can cost as little as $8 per gallon, but diluting a concentrated formula is more economical in the long run. Powder and granular weed killers can cost between $5 and $12 to cover approximately 1,000 feet of lawn.

FAQ

Q. I sprayed weed killer in a concrete planter box. How long before I can plant anything new in it?

A. Depending on the strength and the active ingredients of the weed killer, the answer could be a few days, a few weeks, or a few months. All of the existing soil may have to be replaced, and the concrete itself may have absorbed some of the product. Use a liner when you replace the soil for replanting.

Q. Do I have to wait for a dry day to apply weed killer?

A. Most weed killers do perform best under hot dry conditions, but some rainfall after application shouldn't render them completely ineffective. Be aware that other vegetation can be affected by the path of the run-off.

Weed killers we recommend

Best of the best: Ortho's GroundClear Vegetation Killer Concentrate

Our take: The Ortho GroundClear weed killer works quickly on large areas of vegetation and prevents new growth.

What we like: Starts working within hours of application. Stays effective for a year. Concentrated formula allows for customized strength.

What we dislike: More expensive in terms of total yield per bottle. Not available in all states.

Best bang for your buck: Southern Ag's Amine Weed Killer Selective Broadleaf Weed Control

Our take: This is an affordable concentrate for killing dandelions, chickweed, poison ivy, and other leafy weeds without harming other plants.

What we like: Targets weeds with broad leaves, but it does not kill grass. Works within a few days of application. Concentrated formula yields significant amount of finished product.

What we dislike: Strong chemical smell. Can affect flowers or vegetables if oversprayed in windy conditions.

Choice 3: Compare-N-Save's Concentrate Grass and Weed Killer

Our take: This economical concentrate is best for killing weeds and grass before preparing the soil for new plant growth.

What we like: Kills both weeds and unwanted grass. Super-concentrated formula lasts for years. Becomes rain resistant in two hours.

What we dislike: Results can be slower than expected. Does not affect new weed growth.

