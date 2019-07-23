The best wedge pillow

Wedge pillows are designed to improve your comfort while you sleep, but they can also relieve the symptoms of numerous health issues. Your posture at night can impact your breathing, your stomach health, your sinuses, and other aspects of your well-being. Wedge pillows vary in their materials, size, and height, all of which affect your sleeping experience. Our top pick by MedSlant stands out for its hypoallergenic memory foam design. To learn more about the varieties of wedge pillows available, read our shopping guide.

The advantages of a wedge pillow

A wedge pillow can help to remedy several health and sleeping issues, including:

Sleep apnea

Heartburn

Sinus issues

Back pain

Circulatory issues

Neck pain



Wedge pillows can be used to support your neck, shoulders, and back while sleeping, or they can be propped upright when you are sitting in bed. By flipping the pillow to an upright position, you can drastically change its angle.

Considerations when choosing wedge pillows

Wedge pillows vary in their materials, size, and height. In addition, they may have hypoallergenic designs.

Materials

The most common materials in wedge pillows are memory foam and polyurethane. In general, polyurethane is firmer, while memory foam is designed to mold to the shape of your body. Polyester-filled pillows are less common and provide less support but can still be comfortable.

Size and height

Wedge pillows vary in size and may be designed for certain mattresses or body sizes.

The height of a wedge pillow determines the angle of the pillow and can play a major role in addressing health concerns like acid reflux. The height typically varies from six to 15 inches. A higher pillow generally results in a steeper angle, but this also depends on the size of the pillow.

Other features

Many wedge pillows include a removable cover, which makes for easy cleaning. Hypoallergenic wedge pillows are designed to work for those who suffer from allergies by reducing the likelihood of trapping dust and particles. In addition, they typically do not contain phthalates or formaldehyde, which can irritate skin.

Wedge pillow prices

Basic polyester fill or foam wedge pillows cost as low as $25, while mid-range pillows for around $50 may be larger in size with polyester fill or foam. Expensive wedge pillows for up to $100 are usually large in size and may be made of polyurethane foam or memory foam.

Tips for cleaning memory foam

The squishy, porous material that makes your wedge pillow so comfy can easily absorb dust and oil over time. While cleaning the cover is usually as easy as throwing it in the wash, memory foam takes a bit more care. Here's how we recommend keeping it clean:

Sprinkle baking soda on the pillow and allow it to sit for a few hours. Then, vacuum the pillow to remove the baking soda and dust.

Remove stains using a mild detergent mixed with warm water.

Let the memory foam dry completely by laying it on a flat surface.

Return the cover to the pillow.

FAQ

Q. Should I ask my doctor about using a wedge pillow?

A. If you are attempting to address specific medical concerns, you should absolutely consult your doctor before you buy a wedge pillow.

Q. Can I use my normal pillow with my wedge pillow?

A. Yes, and this can help you achieve a steeper angle. However, you may find that the wedge pillow is comfortable on its own.

Q. Should a wedge pillow be used specifically for supporting my head and neck during sleep?

A. Not necessarily. They can also be used to support your legs at night to help with circulation, or they can be used in bed or around the house to support your back when you are sitting upright.

Wedge pillows we recommend

Best of the best: MedSlant Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Overlay

Our take: This more expensive pillow is hypoallergenic and generously sized for a comfortable night's sleep.

What we like: The seven-inch height makes this moderately slanted memory foam pillow comfortable and well-suited to a variety of health issues.

What we dislike: There are many less expensive wedge pillows available.

Best bang for your buck: Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Wedge Pillow

Our take: The comfortable foam and hypoallergenic design of this pillow make it a great value option.

What we like: Despite the low price, this is a feature-packed option available in three sizes to accommodate your needs.

What we dislike: A cover is not included with this pillow.

Choice 3: FitPlus Premium Wedge Pillow

Our take: This moderately priced pillow is one of the less expensive memory foam options available.

What we like: Customers find the memory foam extremely comfortable, and its quality makes it likely to last for years.

What we dislike: This pillow may not work well for those who sleep on their sides.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.