The best wedding cake topper

The right wedding cake topper can highlight your personality as a couple, add pizzazz to wedding photos, and delight your wedding guests. Some toppers can even double as attractive mantle displays to commemorate your big day.

The perfect cake topper helps capture your unique style and wedding theme. Before purchasing this whimsical wedding detail, consider factors like size, materials, and the color scheme of your wedding and cake. Our buying guide covers all the factors that may influence your decision and we share our top product recommendations at the end. Our top pick is the Weddingstar Love Birds Figurine Cake Topper, which features an elegant, gender-neutral design in quality glazed porcelain.

Considerations when choosing wedding cake toppers

Cake topper categories

Classic: Classic toppers are usually romantic and traditional in theme. Most feature a bride and groom or symbols of marriage and love, such as intertwined wedding rings or hearts. Classic toppers range from inexpensive and simple to elaborate and intricate.

Text-based: If you like the idea of customizing your topper with your names or wedding date, text-based toppers are a great choice. Most feature cursive or calligraphy fonts that look lovely in photos.

Humorous or lighthearted: If humor is an important part of your relationship, a lighthearted topper that captures your unique style or an inside joke can be just the ticket. However, if your wedding is a more formal affair, this style may feel out of place.

Alternative: While you can find a wide array of unique cake toppers ranging from pop culture references to literary themes, some couples choose to top their wedding cake with personal items like game pieces, figurines, toys, or other trinkets.

Features

Color and design

In your search for the perfect topper, keep in mind your wedding colors as well as your cake color. Bright white frosting may clash with an ivory topper and vice versa. Consult your photographer about colors that will pop and not distract from your wedding photos.

Material

Metal: Metal toppers in silver, gold, or gem-encrusted options offer an elegant contemporary look but tend to be on the heavier and more expensive side.

Wood: Wood is lightweight, affordable, and a perfect addition to rustic, eco-friendly, or shabby chic wedding themes.

Plastic: Plastic is inexpensive and versatile. Quality options can be quite tasteful and may mimic glass or stone.

Glass or ceramic: These premium materials are more expensive and heavier but look beautiful and can be kept as cherished keepsakes after the wedding.

Dimensions and weight

Most toppers are 3 to 12 inches tall. While larger toppers may feel like overkill, they do show up better in photos. Most toppers weigh a few ounces, which keeps them from falling over without sinking into the fondant. If you're frosting your cake with buttercream, you may want to avoid heavier toppers.

Price

There's a wedding cake topper for every budget, with some attractive models priced as low as $10 and running upward of $150. Higher prices typically translate to higher-quality materials, brand name options, and more intricate details.

FAQ

Q. Should I remove the topper before cutting the cake?

A. If your wedding cake topper is fragile or heavy, it's a good idea to remove it before you cut the cake to avoid any unfortunate mishaps.

Q. How do I attach my topper to the cake?

A. Figurine-style toppers usually have a flat bottom and can simply be nestled into the frosting atop the cake. Other topper styles may come with anchors or stakes that can be inserted into the top of the cake.

Wedding cake toppers we recommend

Best of the best: Weddingstar's Love Birds Figurine Cake Topper

Our take: Intertwined porcelain "love birds" are attractive, gender-neutral, and make a perfect keepsake.

What we like: Simple, sophisticated design. Unique concept that's nontraditional yet works for almost any couple. Quality glazed porcelain.

What we dislike: The two pieces don't lay completely flat when intertwined.

Best bang for your buck: Fashioncraft's Vintage Double Heart Wedding Cake Topper

Our take: Bargain polyresin topper that's gender-neutral and made to last.

What we like: Simple, romantic design. Soft ivory with pretty gold accents. Doubles as a decorative keepsake for your mantle. Value price.

What we dislike: Larger, heavier option that may overwhelm smaller cakes.

Choice 3: Be Burgundy's Personalized Wedding Cake Topper

Our take: Customizable, generously sized topper with handsome lettering.

What we like: Customized to your name and wedding date. Classic, sophisticated cursive. Several color options to choose from. Smooth, sturdy plastic construction. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Pricier than many other toppers.

