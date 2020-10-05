The best webcam of 2020

Whether you're videoconferencing while working from home, chatting with relatives, or recording videos to share online, a webcam is an excellent investment.

Although a good chunk of computers have built-in webcams, the video quality is often poor. A standalone webcam, on the other hand, offers you more control over the image and sound to give your video a more professional look.

However, choosing the best webcam from the many on the market can be a challenge, which is why we've done extensive research into the latest webcam technologies. We've also listed our top webcams of 2020, including two new models and one returning favorite.

Best webcams of 2020

1. Logitech's BRIO Ultra HD Webcam: An exceptional webcam that's one of our new picks. We love that it captures and streams video in 4K ultra HD and features automatic adjustment for the best picture in any lighting.

2. Microsoft's LifeCam HD-3000 Webcam: This is a returning favorite since it's made by Microsoft and comes at a hugely affordable price. It doesn't have the highest resolution, however, so it's best for casual use.

3. Lenovo's 500 FHD Webcam: Another of our new favorites, this model offers 1080p full HD resolution plus a wide-angle lens with pan and tilt options.

What you need to know before buying a webcam

What you need to know before buying a webcam

If you're buying a webcam to improve upon the built-in one your computer already offers, then video quality is highly important, since there's no point in spending on something that isn't much better than what you already have.

Resolution is a good place to start, though it isn't the only factor that influences image quality. The top webcams can stream and record in 4K ultra HD. This is practically essential if you're creating professional-grade videos for YouTube or other social media platforms, or if you need to show off products to colleagues or clients. If you're just engaging in general video calls, a 1080p full HD model will suffice. You can still find some webcams that only offer 720p HD, which is okay if you're on a tight budget, but we recommend upgrading to full HD if you can.

If you want your videos to look top-notch, choose a camera with high dynamic range (HDR), which means you get vastly improved color depth. The quality of the lens and the image sensor are also important. Some sensors work better than others in low light or other subprime lighting conditions.

Unless you have a quality external mic, you probably want your webcam to have a built-in microphone. Ideally, it should have noise-canceling properties so it picks up less background noise, especially if your surroundings aren't quiet.

You can find basic webcams for as little as $10 to $20, though the quality won't be up to much. The best 4K webcams cost $200 to $300, but you can find some decent models in the $50 to $100 range.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose a webcam with a wide-angle lens?

A. With a wide-angle lens, you can fit more into the frame. This isn't necessary if you just want to show your face while you're video calling with colleagues, but it's a nice feature to have when you want to fit the whole family into the frame while you're chatting with relatives. Our favorite webcams allow you to switch between standard and wide-angle options.

Q. Does my webcam need a motion sensor?

A. For most buyers, a motion sensor isn't an essential webcam feature. However, there are some exceptions. For instance, if you want to use your webcam as a security camera, you might like it to start recording when someone approaches the area the camera is covering, rather than leaving it filming 24/7. Motion sensors are also useful if you want to use your webcam to record wildlife in your yard.

In-depth reviews for best webcams

Best of the best: Logitech's BRIO Ultra HD Webcam

What we like: Can capture video in 4K, but also has full HD and HD options. Offers a 5x HD zoom without losing image quality. Simple to set up.

What we dislike: On the pricey side, so it might not be worth it if you don't need 4K capabilities.

Best bang for your buck: Microsoft's LifeCam HD-3000 Webcam

What we like: Wide-angle lens with a built-in noise-reducing microphone for clear sound. Easy to mount on either desktops or laptops. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: The 720p HD isn't optimal, though the video quality is still better than most built-in webcams.

Choice 3: Lenovo's 500 FHD Webcam

What we like: Full HD resolution is a decent middle ground between HD and 4K. Face recognition lets you log in without passwords. Simple to set up and operate.

What we dislike: No built-in microphone.

