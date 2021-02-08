Best ways to wear a scarf

How to style a scarf

While scarves are often worn around the neck or shoulders, these versatile accessories can be styled in countless ways. Depending on their shape and materials, scarves can be worn as belts, hair accessories or on purse handles. Some scarves can even be worn together for a layered look.

If you’re ready to experiment with scarf styling, keep reading. We’re sharing 10 new ways to wear your favorite scarves.

Types of scarves

Shapes

The three main shapes of scarves are square, rectangle, and infinity.

Square scarves usually measure between 12 by 12 and 60 by 60 inches. They can be folded and worn as triangles across the shoulders or tied around purse straps.

Rectangular scarves, also referred to as oblong, measure between 10 by 24 and 36 by 60 inches. These scarves are considered highly versatile because there are plenty of ways to wrap them around the neck and shoulders.

Infinity scarves are round and are worn looped around the neck at least once. They’re quite diverse in dimensions, though most infinity scarves are at least 24 inches in circumference and at least four inches wide.

Materials

Wool has excellent insulating properties, making it a favorite for cold weather wear. Wool scarves are also naturally breathable and odor-resistant, and they work well for layering.

Fleece scarves are lightweight yet warm. These styles, such as Isotoner Water-Repellent Fleece Scarf, are affordable alternatives to wool scarves without compromising warmth.

Satin, silk and polyester are the lightest materials for scarves. Silk is luxurious, smooth, and breathable. Satin is cool to the touch and won’t pull moisture away from hair and skin. Polyester is an affordable alternative to satin and silk.

How to style a scarf on your head

Headband

A scarf can be styled as a headband by wrapping it around the forehead or crown of the head. Secure it with a knot, either at the nape of your neck or just below your ear. To prevent the scarf from shifting or slipping off, use bobby pins to hold it in place.

Polyester or silk scarves work for headband styling because they’re thin and won’t cause the head to sweat.

Bun

A scarf is an easy way to add style to a plain bun. Wrap the scarf around the bun, tie it off and tuck in the ends. Another option is to leave the tips untucked and to tie them into a bow.

For this style, it’s best to choose square scarves, like Vince Camuto Spring Roses Silk Bandana Scarf. In addition to being smaller in dimensions than other scarves, they’re lightweight and won’t weigh down the bun.

Bandana

A scarf worn as a bandana takes the place of a necklace. Fold a square scarf into a triangle and double-knot it. Some people push the knot to the back of the neck, whereas others wear it just above the shoulder.

How to wear a scarf on your neck and shoulders

Wrapped over one shoulder

For a more dramatic look, especially with dressier outfits, wrap a scarf around one shoulder.

Take a rectangular scarf, preferably a woven or knit one, and pull it over your shoulders like a wrap. Tie the ends loosely together in a double knot. Next, move the knot to your hip. This will cause one side of the wrap to slip off the shoulder while securing it to the other.

Cape style

Larger square scarves, such as Salvatore Ferragamo Prince Floral Silk Scarf, can be styled as capes. These are simply larger versions of the bandana style, in which the scarf is folded into a triangle. However, instead of the point facing forward, it’s turned toward the back.

Balaclava

Infinity scarves can be used to keep the head and ears warm when worn like a balaclava.

To create this style, wrap the infinity scarf around your neck once. Take the part of the scarf in front of your body and turn it 180 degrees. This creates a figure-eight shape by way of a second loop. Next, slip the new loop over your head and ears. Adjust accordingly.

Other ways to wear a scarf

Belts

Thin, lightweight scarves can be worn with pants that have belt loops. While they won’t hold up pants like a regular belt, they remain a stylish way to incorporate a pop of color.

For these styles, opt for a bright-colored or patterned scarf. It’s easy to push the scarf through the belt loops as it is, but it’s much easier if you roll or fold it. Depending on the length of the scarf, you can knot the ends or make a bow with them.

Sarong

Some rectangular scarves, often called wrap scarves, are wide enough to be worn as sarongs. This boho-inspired style couldn’t be easier — just tie the ends together, double-knot them and place the knot at one of your hips.

As far as the rest of the outfit is concerned, the sarong style is most flattering when worn over leggings or skinny jeans with a fitted top.

Purses

An easy way to give a purse a facelift is by tying a scarf around its straps. This works best with smaller silky or polyester scarves, though larger ones will do if they’re folded.

For this style, attach the scarf to the largest piece of hardware near the straps. It’s best to double-knot the scarf, otherwise, there’s a good chance it will untie itself and fall off.

If possible, refrain from tying it to carabiner clips or buckles. The closures for these types of hardware are likely to snag or damage the scarf.

With brooches

For scarf traditionalists who prefer wearing them around the neck and shoulders, a brooch is a simple, elegant way to complete your look.

To do so, you’ll need to find the right pairing of a scarf and brooch.

Lightweight scarves can be damaged by heavier brooches, while bulky wool scarves may overpower smaller ones. However, a medium-size brooch will do well for most medium- and heavyweight scarves. Polyester and silk scarves do best with smaller, lightweight brooches.

