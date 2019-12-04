The best waterproof sock

Waterproof socks are one of the most useful items of clothing that you may have never heard of. They're made from waterproof materials and can be worn just as you would wear any other pair of socks. The difference is that these socks can keep your feet dry in a downpour or even when you're walking through a small stream.

Waterproof socks vary in their materials, design, comfort level, and other aspects, so choosing the right socks for your needs is important for keeping your feet as dry as possible.

If you're ready to purchase a pair of waterproof socks, we can help you find the perfect pair. Our buying guide will walk you through the essential considerations, and we'll recommend a few of our favorite pairs as well. Our top pick, the RANDY SUN Waterproof Skiing Socks, will keep you as dry as can be from the knees down.

Considerations when choosing waterproof socks

Waterproof sock uses

Sports: Regardless of which outdoor sport is your passion, waterproof socks can probably improve the experience. The insulating warmth of a good pair of these socks can make golfing, biking, hiking, or climbing much more enjoyable and comfortable and can keep you going for longer.

Recreation: Even for those with a more laid-back approach to the outdoors, waterproof socks can help. If you enjoy hunting, fishing, white water rafting, or even basic gardening, a good pair of waterproof socks can keep you dry and warm for the duration of your time outside.

Work: One of the most popular uses for waterproof socks is to wear them on the job. Farmers, EMS workers, mail carriers, and construction workers all know the benefit of keeping their feet dry at work.

Material

Waterproof socks are made from a variety of materials, both synthetic and natural. Here are some of the most popular options:

Cotton is comfortable and soft as well as durable and breathable. Standard cotton socks turn into a waterlogged mess when they get wet. However, the cotton used in waterproof socks wicks away moisture and repels water.

Bamboo fiber and rayon are antibacterial, insulating, moisture wicking, anti-static and, most importantly, breathable. Waterproof socks made from these materials are just as comfortable as those made from cotton.

Merino wool is more elastic and less itchy than standard wool. It's extremely strong and makes for a highly insulated waterproof sock, and it can absorb as much as 30% of its weight in moisture without feeling wet. All wools are naturally odor resistant, making merino wool a great option for waterproof socks.

Polyester is made from petroleum. One of its greatest strengths is that it's highly tear-resistant. What's more, it makes for a great waterproof sock material due to its water resistant, mildew resistant, chemical resistant, and stretch resistant nature. Polyester waterproof socks tend to have a lot of longevity due to its resilient qualities.

Nylon is a lightweight synthetic polymer. It's silky, durable, and elastic, making it a good material for waterproof socks.

Acrylic is a synthetic polymer, similar to nylon. It's warm, soft, UV resistant, and colorfast. It resembles wool to the eye and to the touch and is very easy to wash.

Neoprene is a synthetic type of rubber. It's highly flexible and resists the deterioration of many other rubbers. It's warm and thick, and it makes a great insulator. Neoprene waterproof socks are usually intended for wear with wetsuits or swim fins because they are tight and highly waterproof.

Size

Choosing the right size for your waterproof socks isn't always an easy task. Many waterproof socks are multi-layered, making them bulky and hard to size. While some brands size specifically for men or women, others are unisex, usually ranging in size from small to extra large.

Breathability

Because waterproof socks fit so tightly, it's important that they are also breathable. Most waterproof socks claim to be breathable, but make sure you choose a pair that can truly come through on this promise to prevent your feet from becoming sweaty.

Comfort

In order to be comfortable, waterproof socks must have a snug but not restricting fit. You should also look for socks that are partially or completely seamless.

Features

Footbed cushion

For added comfort, some waterproof socks have an extra-thick cushioned footbed. This keeps the soles of your feet protected on long hikes or during high-impact activities like running or skiing.

Adjustable Velcro closure

Some waterproof socks have a Velcro closure for pulling them tight and making sure no moisture can enter through the top. These work well, though it's important not to close them too tightly, which could reduce your circulation.

Price

Most waterproof socks cost between $25 and $35 a pair. There is little range between most pairs of these socks, so which socks you choose depends on what materials you find the most comfortable and what weather you will wear them in.

FAQ

Q. What should I use to clean my waterproof socks?

A. Most waterproof socks should be hand-washed with mild clothing detergent. If they're advertised as machine washable, use the delicate cycle and a temperature lower than 104°F.

Q. How long will waterproof socks last?

A. Depending on how often you use them, waterproof socks should last at least a year or two. You can generally expect them to be more durable than standard socks, so wash them well and they should remain functional for at least a couple of years.

Waterproof socks we recommend

Best of the best: RANDY SUN's Waterproof Skiing Socks

Our take: For those who want maximum lower-leg protection, these socks have got you covered.

What we like: One of the few knee-length waterproof socks available. Lots of colorful and fun designs.

What we dislike: Too tight on the calves for some users.

Best bang for your buck: RANDY SUN's 100% Waterproof Hiking Socks

Our take: Dependable waterproof socks for a comfortable price.

What we like: Comes in a set of two pairs. Lots of colorful options. Comfortable and warm.

What we dislike: Size runs too small for most users.

Choice 3: Showers Pass' Waterproof Crosspoint WP Crew Socks

Our take: A good pair of waterproof socks if dryness is more important to you than warmth.

What we like: Unisex sizing. Wicks away perspiration and other moisture.

What we dislike: Sizes run small and they aren't as warm as most other options.

