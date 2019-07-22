The best waterproof MP3 player

Everything is better with music. It can motivate during any workout routine, and water workouts are no different. For years, water had been the final frontier for MP3 players, but no more. Gone are the days of humming "Eye of the Tiger" to yourself in the middle of your breaststroke. With the advent of waterproof MP3 players, you can live your own movie-montage training session, getting in shape while listening to your favorite tunes.

If you want to get the best waterproof MP3 for your money, read the following buying guide. We've also included reviews of some favorites, such as our top pick by SEWOBYE.

Considerations when choosing waterproof MP3 players

The size of a waterproof MP3 player is important, because although it probably won't create significant drag while swimming, it can become awkward and distracting. Also important are the size and placement of the buttons. You want to be able to control your waterproof MP3 player without too much difficulty, so it needs to be designed in a way that's user friendly.

For the most part, sound quality in waterproof MP3 players is adequate. However, challenges can arise from the placement of the earbuds in your ear canal while in the water, making the sound muffled. Make sure you get earbuds that fit your ears well, so that you don't sacrifice sound quality or comfort.

The majority of waterproof MP3 players will last from six to eight hours on a single charge. There are some that can go as long as 16 hours, though this is not the norm. Lithium ion batteries usually hold a charge longer than lithium polymer batteries, so keep this in mind. It will usually take between an hour and a half to four hours to fully charge any waterproof MP3 player.

Saltwater can be corrosive to any electronic device in the long run. However, waterproof MP3 players are designed to go in saltwater as well as freshwater. You will want to be cognizant of whether you plan to use yours regularly in saltwater. The fewer nooks and crannies available on a waterproof MP3 player for saltwater to enter, the better. Also, make sure you thoroughly rinse your MP3 player after every saltwater swim to make sure it's free of any salt.

Features

Generally, inexpensive waterproof MP3 players have 1GB of memory, which will hold about 250 songs. A high-capacity memory MP3 player will have up to 8GB of memory. This is enough to hold roughly 2,000 songs. Obviously, more memory costs more money, but if you want to have as much variety as possible in your playlist, then opt for one one with a high-capacity memory.

Some waterproof MP3 players are designed as wearable headphones that have the electronic components built into them. This means you have no bulky apparatus to go along with the headphones. Essentially, your earbuds are your MP3 player, making it a convenient and less cumbersome unit.

Waterproof MP3 player prices

Waterproof MP3 players range in price from around $40 to well over $100. They run the gamut of styles and features, so the more you research, the better choice you'll make.

FAQ

Q. Do my waterproof headphones work with a regular MP3 player?

A. That depends on your specific model. While some are designed to go with almost any audio device, others are specific to your waterproof MP3 player only. Check the device specs to find out.

Q. Will the earbuds on my waterproof MP3 player keep all water out of my ears?

A. Although they are supposed to keep water from entering your ear, it really comes down to fit. Make sure that the model you get fits your ear canal snugly to keep water out of your ears.

Waterproof MP3 players we recommend

Best of the best: SEWOBYE Waterproof MP3 Player

Our take: Solid in its simplicity, this MP3 player gets the job done every time.

What we like: Its simple, raised buttons are easy to access, and the impressive 8GB memory gives you a capacity of 2,000 songs.

What we dislike: There are no repeat or shuffle options, which can frustrate.

Best bang for your buck: FINIS Duo Underwater Bone Conduction MP3 Player

Our take: Easy-breezy to use, which is what you need in the water.

What we like: Excellent sound quality, and the battery life will not disappoint, either.

What we dislike: Some of the units had technical failures after only a few weeks of use.

Choice 3: Sony 4GB Sports MP3 Player

Our take: All-in-one perfection.

What we like: The wire-free design is great for hydrodynamics. The 12-hour battery life is convenient as well.

What we dislike: Some complained that the player was not as durable as other options.

