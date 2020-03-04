The best waterproof mascara

Dry, flaky, or runny mascara can be frustrating. Since it's virtually impossible to escape humidity, wet weather, and sometimes tears, switching to waterproof mascara is your best option for stay-put wear.

Unlike regular mascara, waterproof formulas are made with special polymers to keep them in place. Waterproof mascaras also have a lower water content, which means they're less likely to activate and run when introduced to more moisture -- you can sweat, swim, and even cry all you want.

At least one waterproof mascara belongs in your makeup collection. Read our buying guide to find the right one for you. Our favorite, Dior's Diorshow Waterproof Mascara, is best known for its luxurious high-glam finish.

Considerations when choosing waterproof mascaras

Waterproof mascara vs. regular mascara

Waterproof mascara is best known for its extreme wear quality. Regular mascara is better suited for shorter wear times and temperate conditions.

Because waterproof mascara has a lower water content, it tends to dry quickly and could dry up lashes. If you're concerned about brittle, fragile lashes, you're probably better off with a regular mascara, as it usually contains moisturizing ingredients.

Removal process

Removal is quite a unique process with waterproof mascara, as its formula is completely different with the inclusion of polymers. As a result, you need waterproof makeup remover to take it off. If you try to use soap and water, you can end up tugging and rubbing your eyes to no avail. In extreme cases, this can result in shedding lashes as well as serious eye irritations.

Features

Ingredients

Waterproof mascaras contain polymers and waxes which encapsulate lashes and help repel moisture. Because these mascaras are known for sealing and drying, many beauty brands infuse formulas with lash-healthy ingredients like collagen, biotin, or jojoba oil. These help keep lashes strong and flexible to minimize damage and breakage.

Brushes

You might not think twice about your mascara brush until you use it -- nonetheless, it's something that can affect your overall application. Most brushes have the same basic shape and design, but some waterproof mascaras feature brand-specific speciality brushes. These designs make building mascara significantly easier, as their bristles are shaped to deposit pigment more effectively.

Barrel sizes

Depending on the brand, tube sizes of waterproof mascara range between .22 to .33 ounces per barrel. These are full-size versions, though you can find mini barrels as well. Many wearers who prefer regular mascara for everyday use invest in smaller barrels to get the most bang for their buck with both formulas.

Price

Drugstore brands of waterproof mascara cost between $5 and $15, though if you'd like to explore those from premium beauty brands, expect to spend closer to $20. Those from luxury beauty brands, namely those with the best-quality pigments, can cost as much as $40.

FAQ

Q. My eyes are pretty sensitive. Will I be able to wear waterproof mascara?

A. Yes, and in fact, there are several formulas on the market for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Their packaging is clearly marked with this information, so it's easy to pick them out among others. There are also organic and vegan formulas, and those free of SLS, parabens, and oils, any of which are a good option for sensitive eyes.

Q. Is it true that there are fewer colors available for waterproof mascaras?

A. When it comes to color variety, your selection is a bit narrower than with regular mascaras. You can always find popular colors like black and brown, though blues, purples, and other colors can be somewhat more challenging to find.

Waterproof mascaras we recommend

Best of the best: Dior's Diorshow Waterproof Mascara

Our take: Long-lasting lengthening formula. Signature Dior quality.

What we like: Adds volume and length. Performs exceptionally well with a lash curler.

What we dislike: Let it set fully before touching up makeup around it.

Best bang for your buck: tarte's Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara

Our take: Naturally-derived ingredients list. Wears well at beaches and poolside.

What we like: Cruelty-free formula with no synthetic ingredients. Defines lashes without clumping.

What we dislike: Clean excess product prior to application to prevent waste.

Choice 3: Lancôme's Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara

Our take: Get larger-than-life lashes that actually stay full and run-free all day.

What we like: Buildable, high-pigment formula. Naturally curls lashes, so some wearers forego their lash curlers.

What we dislike: Must seal the barrel tightly to prevent product from drying out.

