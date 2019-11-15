The best waterproof eyeliner

If you're looking for an eyeliner that can last all day, stock your makeup collection with waterproof eyeliner.

Waterproof eyeliner offers a line of defense against rain, moisture, and tears. Its special formula holds up to wear through long days at work, formal events, and even intense gym sessions.

Check out our definitive buying guide on waterproof liners to help you choose one that suits your needs. We're including our top-rated waterproof eyeliner, Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner, which features a bold, satiny finish that makes it an excellent choice for winged liner.

Considerations when choosing waterproof eyeliners

Types of eyeliner

Pencil: Traditional pencil styles are multipurpose liners that can handle every application, from intense lines to smoky-eye smudging. Retractable liners don't require sharpening, so they're considered a low-maintenance option. However, poor-quality pencil liners can break or be difficult to sharpen, which means you end up spending more on replacements. Retractable liners are also notorious for falling out of the barrel, especially if they're dropped.

Liquid: Smooth and exact, liquid liner is for you if you're into bold lines or if your signature makeup includes a cateye. A little goes a long way with liquid liner, so a bottle tends to last much longer than an eyeliner pencil. However, liquid liner requires a decent amount of application practice before it becomes your go-to liner. As these liners come with their own applicators, some tips can dry out or become dull after a few uses.

Gel: Gel eyeliner typically comes in a pot with its own brush for easy application. This creamy formula is often highly pigmented, and since you can apply it with a brush, the possibilities are endless when it comes to intensity, boldness, and shape. Given its unique application style, gel eyeliner takes some getting used to, and sometimes you need to upgrade its applicator to a better one. Gel eyeliner can also dry out quickly, so you have to completely seal the pot after using it, so it doesn't become flaky or streaky.

Washing off waterproof eyeliner

Normal soap and makeup remover might work but require a lot of rubbing and tugging, leaving eyes red and irritated. Your best bet is to invest in a makeup remover specifically formulated for waterproof makeup. These tend to be a bit more oily, so be careful not to get them in your eyes, particularly if you're a contact lens wearer.

Features

Application style

After you've tried dozens of waterproof eyeliners in your life, you find a preferred application style, most likely due to its convenience. Your makeup look should fit seamlessly into your morning routine by being quick and easy to achieve.

For some, the old faithful pencil style is hassle-free, forgiving, and takes seconds to apply. Other people prefer liner that can be applied with brushes, including felt tips or angled styles. These styles are popular as they offer more control over the line shape and intensity. There are even stamp liners available, which make application much quicker and more accurate by nature of a template.

Color selection

Most beauty brands offer a number of waterproof eyeliners, usually with black as their top color. Brown, gray, and purple are also popular, though you may be hard-pressed to find more color choices. For those, turn to makeup brands like MAC or NYX, which are known for their broad color spectrums.

Price

You can find inexpensive waterproof eyeliner for less than $10, but it might not be long-wearing. Mid-range waterproof eyeliners are priced between $10 and $25 and have better pigment and wear time. High-end waterproof eyeliners, namely from luxury beauty brands, run between $25 and $40.

FAQ

Q. Why does waterproof liquid liner bleed or flake when I line my bottom lid?

A. Even if you're not crying, trace moisture can exit the corners of your eyes, which can smudge liquid liner. Some people use liquid only on the top lid and pencil on the bottom lid since its formula makes it less likely to run.

Q. Do I need to use primer if I'm applying waterproof eyeliner?

A. It's not necessary, but primer definitely helps the liner to stay put. It also smooths out the application area on your eyelid. Some primers even help to bring out the liner's pigment.

Waterproof eyeliners we recommend

Best of the best: Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner

Our take: Regarded as the holy grail of eyeliner, this one is long-wearing and perfect for a cateye.

What we like: Fine applicator tip and waterproof formula makes application simple and buildable. Tip maintains its integrity and won't bend or fray.

What we dislike: Needs to be replaced often, especially with heavy application and frequent use.

Best bang for your buck: NYX's Mechanical Eye Pencil

Our take: Affordable retractable liner with creamy consistency that's popular for everyday use.

What we like: Application is even and long-wearing. Available in ten colors, including trendy shades.

What we dislike: If you drop the barrel, the stick can fall out or break off.

Choice 3: Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Our take: Top choice for waterproof liner for all-day wear. Available in seven neutral colors.

What we like: Doesn't run or smudge during application like some waterproof liquid formulas. Easier to remove than other similar liners.

What we dislike: Important to close cap and store with tip facing downward to avoid premature drying.

