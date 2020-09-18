The best waterless car wash

A waterless car wash is the perfect answer to a weekly chore: No hoses or power washers, so you'll save a bundle on your water bill. It's a quick and easy way to clean not just your car and truck, but your RV or boat, too.

But are they really any good? Well, yes, if you pick the right one, which is why we put together this review. We also chose a few favorites, which you can read about at the end. Top spot goes to the Aero Cosmetics Wet or Waterless Car Wash, which can be used traditionally or waterless and provides everything you need in an affordable kit.

The secret's in the surfactants

Waterless car washes come either ready-to-use, or as a product that needs to be diluted. Either way, they are applied via a spray bottle. Formulas vary but contain what are called surfactants -- chemicals that quickly work their way between the layer of dirt and the vehicle. They then hold that grime suspended in the liquid until you wipe it off. Waxes are also included. They help prevent scratching and leave a thin protective coating. Frequently there are additives that also prevent UV damage.

It's an environmentally friendly approach, too. Most don't use harmful cleaners like alcohol or ammonia and are biodegradable (though you should never assume they are nontoxic, so always keep them away from kids). Compared to a garden hose that runs at around five gallons a minute, there are significant water savings, as well. Without the need for a water supply, it's also a product you can take anywhere. So, if you're going on a road trip, you can still keep your vehicle looking good.

Considerations when choosing waterless car washes

Most of these products clean very efficiently. You only need to check user comments to see the high level of satisfaction. However, when it comes to shine and protection, it's important to understand they don't reach the same levels as dedicated car waxes and polishes -- but nor do they take the time those products demand. Waterless car washes are intended as a product for frequent use, perhaps once a week.

For best results it's a good idea to work in the shade if at all possible. You are working with low amounts of liquid, so bright sunshine can dry them before they've had a chance to perform properly. Smearing is an indication of this, and if the car has been sitting in the sun before you start, the body is probably too hot. Also note that cleaning and buffing should not be done with the same cloth, so you'll want at least a couple (our favorite waterless car wash comes with four).

If you're a detailing enthusiast, you can try using other products in addition to these washes, though we recommend a test patch before attempting the whole vehicle. You won't get damage, but the combination may not produce the shine you want.

Price

Although usually in our reviews we give a range of prices, no waterless car wash is very expensive. A 16-ounce spray might cost just $10, while a gallon bottle that includes wash cloths might be $40, but when you do the math, almost all of them work out to around $1 per wash or under.

FAQ

Q. Will a waterless car wash work on all kinds of dirt?

A. They are best as a regular wash to clean off the kind of grime you pick up from normal driving. They're not what you need for a 4x4 or ATV that's been up to its axles in mud.

Q. Is a waterless car wash OK for all surfaces?

A. Most are fine on paint, chrome, plastics, rubber, glass and fiberglass. Some can be used on interiors, too. However, formulations can change, so always check the maker's instructions before starting.

Waterless car washes we recommend

Best of the best: Aero Cosmetics' Wet or Waterless Car Wash

Our take: Comprehensive kit of plant-based cleaner, spray bottle and microfiber cloths.

What we like: Washes, waxes and protects all vehicle surfaces. Eco-friendly with no alcohol or ammonia, and non-irritating. Meets leading aircraft maker's cleaning specifications!

What we dislike: Not much. A small percentage of buyers were dissatisfied with results.

Best bang for your buck: Chemical Guys' EcoSmart Waterless Car Wash

Our take: Simple, ready-to-use product comes in a handy spray bottle.

What we like: Low-cost cleaning solution. Just apply, wipe off, then buff for shine. Safe for use on a wide variety of materials.

What we dislike: Spray bottle ought to be better quality.

Choice 3: TriNova's Waterless Car Wash and Wax

Our take: Efficient concentrate that also includes a bug remover.

What we like: Cost-effective formula has wax and UV protection. Bug remover also useful on sap and other sticky deposits. Backed by 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Reduced water perhaps, but it does say "hose down the car before use."

