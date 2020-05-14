The best waterbed

While the word "waterbed" may trigger flashbacks to groovier times, the idea of sleeping on a water-filled mattress has never completely faded away. Waterbed enthusiasts still praise the bed's comforting wave action and natural lumbar support. In a world of memory foam mattresses, the waterbed still stands out as a more organic alternative.

Waterbeds, once marketed as "pleasure pits," became increasingly popular during the '70s and early '80s but fell out of favor because of their excessive weight, variable construction quality, and fading consumer appeal. However, semi-waveless and waveless waterbed mattresses have been rising in popularity among users who prefer their level of support compared to spring or memory foam mattresses.

If you're looking for a quality waterbed mattress, frame, or complete set, read our buying guide. Topping our list is Boyd's Lumbar Supreme Waveless Waterbed Mattress, a completely waveless waterbed mattress that provides superior lumbar support and eliminates the carry-over wave action created by older full-wave models.

Considerations when choosing waterbeds

Frame design

The first generation of waterbeds used heavy wooden hardside frames to keep the mattress contained. A hardside frame is essentially a large box with roughly the same dimensions as standard mattress sizes: king, queen, full, or twin. The filled mattress fits snugly in this frame, reducing the chances of rupture. Hardside frames are extremely heavy, and the standard rules for bed linen sizes may not apply.

More modern waterbeds tend to use a softside frame, which still contains the mattress securely but without affecting linen sizes. A softside waterbed frame uses an external shell that's strong enough to bear the weight of the mattress, but light enough to reposition if necessary.

Wave action

One of the main selling points of the original waterbed was its full wave action, meaning it simulated the effect of floating on an ocean wave. Any movement on one side of the mattress would carry over to the other side, be reflected off the frame and returned to the sleeper. Some users found this full wave action to be soothing and therapeutic, while others found it to be an unpleasant experience. Full wave waterbed mattresses are still available, but they are not always a popular choice with sleep partners.

Manufacturers have added foam inserts which act as baffles to counteract the wave action. Semi-waveless waterbeds still provide the sensation of floating on open water, but the carry-over motion is noticeably reduced. Semi-waveless models are a good choice for sleeping partners who want the benefits of a waterbed without the challenges a full wave model presents.

Some waterbed mattresses contain enough baffles to almost completely eliminate wave action. Waveless mattresses have very little to no carry-over wave action, which makes it easier for sleep partners to share a bed. However, some critics say the complete lack of wave action defeats the purpose of owning a waterbed.

Ease of use

Installing a waterbed is not always a straightforward process. Apartment dwellers often need permission from the landlord or property manager, and many times the request is denied. Waterbeds are extremely heavy when filled, which means additional stress on joists. Potential water damage is also a consideration. If a homeowner chooses to install a waterbed in a private home, there should be a source of water for filling the mattress. The water should be conditioned, and the plug needs to be secure.

Features

Heating

An unheated waterbed tends to stay at or below ambient room temperature, which is often too cool for comfort. Because of the nature of electricity, heating elements cannot be installed directly into the water-filled mattress. Many waterbeds employ what is essentially an oversized heating pad to heat the water in a controlled way. This heating pad can still be adjusted manually by users, but it can take time for the entire mattress to reach the selected temperature. Electric blankets are not recommended for waterbeds because of the possibility of leakage.

Bed linens and accessories

While older hardside waterbeds may claim to be standard sizes, this isn't always the case. Sometimes they require customized linens that have a centralized seam, or deeper corner pockets for secure tucking. Softside models tend to meet traditional bedding dimensions but can still be challenging to change out. Hardside frames may also have storage drawers built into the side walls, or a headboard.

Price

An inexpensive full-wave vinyl mattress can be found for less than $150 with a heater, frame, and other accessories sold separately. Midrange semi-waveless softside mattresses tend to run between $150 and $300, while top-end hardside models with all the accessories cost $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to buy special bed linens for a waterbed?

A. It depends on the specific model and style. Many waterbeds meet the sizing standards for traditional bed linens, but some require a larger size. There are also specialized sheets with centralized stitching and pockets for easier tucking around heavy mattresses.

Q. I'm renting an apartment. Is it legal for me to install a waterbed?

A. This is a common issue with waterbeds you need to discuss with your landlord. Because a waterbed can weigh over 1,000 pounds when completely filled, it can put a significant amount of stress on floor and ceiling joists. It can also cause serious water damage if a catastrophic leak develops. Some landlords may allow a waterbed in a ground floor apartment with strong floor joists, but it's at their discretion.

Waterbeds we recommend

Best of the best: Boyd's Lumbar Supreme Waveless Waterbed Mattress

Our take: This waveless waterbed is ideal for those who require more lumbar support but want to try a mattress less stressful than a traditional coil spring or memory foam model.

What we like: Additional padding provides strong back support. Waveless action, no carry-over motion between sides. Water conditioner included in original packaging.

What we dislike: Wave effect is limited by design. Some reports of leakage along seams.

Best bang for your buck: INNOMAX's Sanctuary Free Flow Full Wave Waterbed Mattress

Our take: For those who seek the original full-wave waterbed experience, this model from INNOMAX is definitely one to consider. Weight may be a factor.

What we like: Heater works quickly. Mattress is very deep with thick vinyl walls. Full wave action creates a floating sensation.

What we dislike: Complaints of unpleasant off-gassing on arrival. Filler plug can be difficult to remove.

Choice 3: Classic Mattress' Semi Waveless Waterbed Mattress

Our take: This semi-waveless mattress provides good support for sleepers who seek a compromise between the traditional mattress and full-wave waterbed experience.

What we like: Fills completely in as little as 20 minutes. Very firm support, semi-waveless design. Corners and seams are heavily reinforced.

What we dislike: Foam baffles are thinner than expected. Creates more wave action than promoted.

