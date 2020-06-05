Making sure you drink enough water can be difficult -- and pricey. This is especially true if you have to purchase bottled water. It's not just toxins like lead and mercury you have to be concerned with; tap water usually doesn't have the best pH, either. With a water ionizer machine, you can raise the pH, so it's more alkaline.

The machine works by sending an electric current with ions through the water and breaking it into acidic and alkaline solutions. Because it neutralizes acid in the body, alkaline water is thought to have health benefits, including raising your energy levels and boosting bone health. It may even help soothe acid reflux and aid those who suffer from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

With our buying guide, you're armed with all the facts you need to choose the best water ionizer machine for your home. We've also included specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Aqua-Ionizer Pro, which is self-cleaning and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Considerations when choosing water ionizer machines

Ionizer type

Pitcher: A water ionizer pitcher doesn't require any installation and is a convenient option if you live in a rental property, because you can easily take it with you when you move. The disadvantage of a pitcher is that it's not connected to your plumbing, so you're only able to ionize a small amount of water at a time and must manually refill it. It can only ionize to one pH level.

Countertop: A countertop water ionizer machine connects to your sink faucet and sits on the counter, taking up space in the kitchen. It requires some installation, but you don't typically need a plumber for the job. A countertop model allows you to ionize to multiple pH levels.

Under-the-sink: An under-the-sink ionizer machine doesn't require any countertop space because it connects to your plumbing beneath the sink. Installation can be tricky, so you should have a plumber do it. An under-the-sink model allows you to choose from multiple pH levels.

Some machines are suitable for either countertop or under-the-sink installation, so you can decide which setup is best for your needs.

Size

If you're short on space, a water ionizer pitcher is your best bet. Countertop and under-the-sink machines require some space, so it's important to check product specifications to determine the dimensions of a model to be sure you have the space for it.

Water pressure requirements

With ionizers that connect to your plumbing, there may be minimum water pressure requirements. A manufacturer should provide the minimum psi needed for proper operation in the product specifications, so make sure your plumbing system is compatible.

Plates

Water ionizer machines feature metal plates for the ionization process. The plates are usually made of titanium coated with platinum. Dipped platinum plates often offer superior conductivity to those that are sprayed, but a thicker platinum coating is preferred to a thinner coat.

Pay attention to the number of plates in a water ionizer machine. You can find models with as few as five and some with more than 10. You typically get more effective ionization with more plates, but you should stick to a machine that offers at least seven plates.

Filters

To rid your tap water of toxins and contaminants while raising the pH, a water ionization machine also contains a filter. Some machines only have one filter, while other models can have two or more. Those with multilevel filtering generally do a better job of filtering your water.

Features

Control panel

If you opt for a countertop or under-the-sink water ionizer, you're better off with a model that features a clear, easy-to-read LCD display and push-button controls. Models that feature control knobs tend to be more difficult to use.

pH level range

Most water ionizer machines offer multiple pH levels to adjust the water's alkalinity. A pitcher can usually only ionize to a single pH level of 8 to 9, which is considered the best alkalinity for drinking water. Countertop and under-the-sink models offer a wider range of pH levels, so you can choose a pH between 2 and 12.

Ease of cleaning

A water ionizer machine has to be clean to work properly, so choose a model that's easy to clean. Many countertop and under-the-sink machines boast an auto-clean feature, which makes cleaning as easy as pressing a button. With a pitcher, look for a model that disassembles fully so you can clean every nook and cranny.

Price

You can spend anywhere from $30 to $2,000 for a water ionizer machine. Pitchers typically cost between $30 and $189, while countertop models range from $289 to $995. For an under-the-sink ionizer machine, expect to pay between $995 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How often should I clean a water ionizer machine?

A. Aim to wipe down the exterior of the machine once a week with a damp cloth. At least once every few months, you should do a deep cleaning by running the machine's auto-clean feature.

Q. Can I use a water ionizer machine with well water?

A. Some machines work with well water, but others aren't compatible. Check the product specifications to see if a particular model is suitable for use with well water.

Water ionizer machines we recommend

Best of the best: Aqua-Ionizer Pro Antioxidant Boost Water Ionizer

Our take: A durable water ionizer that features seven different pH levels and proprietary antioxidant boost technology to increase the antioxidants in your water.

What we like: A more powerful, efficient ionizer than others on the market. Produces great-tasting water. Features an auto-cleaning cycle. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: More expensive than many other options.

Best bang for your buck: GOSOIT Hydrogen Alkaline Water Maker Machine

Our take: A compact glass bottle ionizer that won't break the bank and boosts hydrogen in your water for added benefits.

What we like: A cost-effective option. Doesn't take up as much space as other countertop models. User-friendly operation only requires the press of a button.

What we dislike: Some users don't notice any effects from drinking the water.

Choice 3: Aqua-Ionizer Pro Water Ionizer 7.0

Our take: An easy-to-use, affordable water ionizer machine that isn't difficult to install and provides delicious water.

What we like: Offers 7 pH settings. Built-in filter only requires replacement once a year. Customer service is excellent if problems arise.

What we dislike: Some users report rare issues of defective machines.

