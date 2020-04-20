The best water filter straw

Carrying water bottles or a hydration pack quickly gets to be a burden when engaged in an outdoor activity such as hiking. Fortunately, in many situations, you don't need to bring water with you because it's already available in abundance wherever you go.

Before drinking, however, water must be filtered so it's safe. A water filter straw is all you need to drink directly from a freshwater lake or stream. Our top choice is Sawyer Products' MINI Water Filtration System because of its superior filtering capabilities and its versatility. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other water filter straws, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing water filter straws

Micron rating

Water filter straws can employ a variety of methods to filter your drinking water. Luckily, you don't need to delve into the details of how different water filter straws work to know which one is best. All you need to know is the model's micron rating. If you can't find a micron rating, chances are, it's not impressive.

The human eye is capable of seeing particles down to around 50 microns. Bacteria can range from 0.2 microns to 10 microns. Therefore, a water filter straw that doesn't have a micron rating below 10 can't filter out bacteria. The best models currently on the market are rated at 0.2 or even 0.1 microns. If you're serious about having the safest drinking water, these are the ratings you want your water filter straw to have.

Size and weight

You should only be using your water filter straw in locations where other water is not available. Because of this, you want a model that's compact and lightweight, so it's easy to transport.

Features

Cleaning

Some water filter straws can be cleaned manually, while others require a special syringe to accomplish the task. Having a second device for cleaning comes in handy, but if space is tight, you may want a model that can be easily cleaned while in the wild.

Lifespan

Most water filter straws have a lifespan rated in liters or gallons. Some are as low as 20 gallons, while others are good for thousands of gallons. More important than knowing this figure is actually keeping track of how much water you filter. Notate when you start using your water filter straw so you have an idea of how long it will be effective.

Additionally, if used infrequently, some models may break down and become ineffective before filtering the minimal amount of water. Always check your owner's manual to learn about these specifics.

Accessories and adaptability

Many water filter straws are simply devices that you can place in a freshwater source and drink. Others can attach to water bottles or they come with containers that can be filled and carried. Being able to drink directly from a freshwater source is only ideal if there is a freshwater source nearby. Otherwise, you may need to fill a bottle or a hydration pack and carry it with you so you always have water on hand.

Price

It's possible to purchase a water filter straw for between $10 and $15. These models may not last as long as the more expensive models and they likely do a less efficient job of filtering, though not in all cases -- check the micron rating. From $15 to $25 is the best value: quality filtration at an affordable price. As you move beyond $25, you can find an assortment of accessories, multiple water filter straws, cleaning equipment, and water filter straws with the lowest micron ratings.

FAQ

Q. Does a water filter straw filter out everything?

A. No. You can't use a water filter straw in salt water. Additionally, a water filter straw should not be used in areas that may contain chemical contamination, and most are unable to filter out viruses, although water-borne viruses are rare in the backcountry.

Q. Does a water filter straw purify water?

A. No. As stated in the name, a water filter straw merely filters water. In most instances, this is fine, but it's always best to research the area you will be visiting to determine the possible variety of bacteria, parasites, and viruses that may typically be found in its water. This helps you determine if filtration is enough or if you need a purification system.

Water filter straws we recommend

Best of the best: Sawyer Products' MINI Water Filtration System

Our take: A versatile, top-of-the-line water filter straw that can be used in a variety of situations.

What we like: This model weighs just 2 ounces, is capable of filtering up to 0.1 microns, and is good for up to 100,000 gallons of water. This water filter straw can be attached to a bottle, a drinking pouch, or a hydration pack. Alternatively, it can be used to drink directly from a freshwater source. The kit includes a cleaning plunger.

What we dislike: The included squeeze pouch cannot be filled in the wild without a second container or plastic bag.

Best bang for your buck: OxGord's Aqua Marine Personal Water Filter Purifier Straw

Our take: One of the most affordable and compact water purification systems available. Ideal for your bug-out bag.

What we like: Because of the multi-stage filtration system, this can be called a water purifier. The active carbon fiber layer helps to filter out chemicals such as chlorine as well as 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites.

What we dislike: It's important to point out that while this product is called Aqua Marine, it is in no way safe to use with salt water.

Choice 3: LifeStraw's Personal Water Filter

Our take: A lightweight, compact water filtration system in a straw.

What we like: This model weighs less than 2 ounces, is capable of filtering up to 0.2 microns, and is good for up to 1,000 gallons of water. This straw is simple to use and each purchase helps deliver clean water to children in need.

What we dislike: As with all water filtration straws, it requires a bit of effort to draw the water through the straw. This, however, is not a flaw, it's simply how the process works -- you must draw the water through the filter to clean it.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.