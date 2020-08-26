The best water doodle drawing mat

If coloring is one of your kids' favorite hobbies, you've probably gone through hundreds of crayons and coloring books. If you're looking for cost-effective alternatives, try a water doodle drawing mat.

Water doodle drawing mats are the latest craze for kids who love to color. Unlike coloring books or art pads, water doodle drawing mats aren't one-time-use canvases. Instead, kids color with water-activated magic pens, whose "ink" disappears after 10 minutes. This lets kids enjoy years of doodling without ever worrying about running out of coloring books, paper, or art supplies.

Read our buying guide to learn what water doodle drawing mats have to offer. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, Mummed's Large Water Doodle Mat, which remains a parent favorite for its oversized, travel-friendly design.

Considerations when choosing water doodle drawing mats

Parts of water doodle drawing mats

Magic pens: Magic pens are essentially oversized markers with a reservoir for water. Once they're filled, it takes a few minutes for the tip of the magic pen to become saturated enough for coloring. Extended coloring sessions will require several refills.

Doodle mat: Doodle mats range in size from 18 x 24 inches to 35 x 60 inches. Their borders often feature bright colors, friendly animals, or aquatic themes. The borders of educational doodle mats may focus on the alphabet, numbers, or shapes.

Because of their unique design, kids aren't able to select the colors that are revealed when they doodle. Most doodle mats have rainbow backgrounds, so when kids create pictures, they show up as multicolored.

Other tools: Deluxe water doodle drawing mats come with additional drawing tools or art supplies. Stencils and stamps are popular, and some sets have pens with tips of varying sizes. These accessories can come with storage cases as well.

Benefits of water doodle drawing mats

No mess: When it comes to any art project, there's usually some cleanup involved. Water doodle drawing mats are mess-free because the "ink" in magic pens is actually water. This means you don't need to worry about cleaning paint or marker stains off clothes, carpets, or walls. The only "mess" that may occur is an occasional water spill.

Safety: Water doodle drawing mats are designed to be kid-friendly through safe construction with non-toxic materials. Mats and pens are oversized to eliminate choking hazards, and the plastic or vinyl used in their construction is usually subjected to rigorous testing before it's approved for play.

Portability: Water doodle drawing mats are conducive to travel since they fold or roll up to fit in most bags or carry-on luggage. Since they only come with a couple magic pens, it's easy to keep track of them as opposed to dozens of crayons or markers.

Price

Basic water doodle drawing mats that come with a couple pens cost $20 and below. Mid-range water doodle drawing mats, which cost $20 to $30, usually include a few art accessories. Educational water doodle drawing mats cost the most and come in around $40.

FAQ

Q. Can a water doodle drawing mat be mounted on a wall?

A. Yes, and many water doodle drawing mats come with suction cups for damage-free hanging on walls. Doodle mats without suction cups can be hung with adhesive strips or Velcro.

Q. How do I get the kinks and creases out of a water doodle drawing mat that has been folded?

A. Lay the mat flat on the floor and weigh it down with heavy books overnight. This should remove most creases, but deeper ones may be permanent. To minimize future creases, roll up the water doodle drawing mat for storage instead of folding it.

Water doodle drawing mats we recommend

Best of the best: Mummed's Large Water Doodle Mat

Our take: A smart option if multiple kids want to color together on a single mat.

What we like: Sold with art accessories, including stencils and stamps. Equipped with suction cups to hold the mat in place.

What we dislike: Border could be smaller to allow for additional drawing space.

Best bang for your buck: Jasonwell's Aqua Magic Doodle Mat

Our take: Affordable water doodle mat that's a popular choice for an educational toy.

What we like: Mat can be mounted on a wall. Pens are easy to fill and don't leak.

What we dislike: Not all art accessories included fit in the storage case.

Choice 3: Umagine's AquaDoodle Draw 'n' Doodle Classic Mat

Our take: Impressive construction all around, including the mat and the pens.

What we like: On the smaller side; suitable for travel. Border features vibrant colors to illustrate the alphabet.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with as many accessories as other options.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.