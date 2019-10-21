The best watch winder

An automatic watch harnesses the kinetic energy of your arm in order to wind itself. Many people love that automatic watches eliminate the need for costly batteries. However, if you don't wear your automatic watch for a few days, it likely needs a reset, which can be a hassle if you switch watches often. The best way to avoid this frustration is by using a watch winder. Watch winders are small boxes with a motor that moves your watch when it's placed inside. This allows your watch to be continually wound, thereby eliminating the need for a regular reset.

We've compiled this helpful buying guide for watch winders. Check out our top pick, JQUEEN's Watch Winder with Quiet Motors. Its silent operation will make you wonder if it's even on.

Considerations when choosing watch winders

Single vs. multi-winder

While some watch winders are designed to wind a single watch at a time, others can wind multiple watches at once -- some can wind as many as eight. If you only have one or two automatic watches, then a single winder will probably suffice. However, if you have a number of automatic watches in your rotation, a multi-winder probably makes more sense. Multi-winders that have separate motors are preferable because they allow you to choose different settings for each watch.

Power source

Most watch winders are powered by AC adapter and plug into a standard electrical socket; others are battery-powered. While AC-powered units are convenient because there's no need to change batteries, they limit you in terms of where the winder can be placed. Battery-powered models, on the other hand, can go wherever you want them to.

Rotation specs

All automatic watches have a certain number of turns per day (TPD) required to keep their timekeeping accurate. Verify the TPD specs on your watch winder to be sure it's in the proper range for your watch's needs. Some even allow you to program the exact number of rotations per day, which gives you an opportunity to give your watch the exact TPD it needs.

Rotation direction

Different watch brands may require rotations in one direction or the other. If you have watches from more than one brand, try to find a watch winder that offers multi-directional winding. Some watch winders offer clockwise mode, others use a counter-clockwise mode, and still others have a bidirectional mode.

Noise level

The motors on some watch winders can be louder than you might expect. If this isn't a concern for you, then you need not worry. However, the best quality watch winders usually have silent or almost silent motors. This is an added benefit of spending a little more on your winder.

Features

Appearance

Watch winders have a variety of different materials and designs. Though the basic design of all watch winders is a box, there's a lot of variety beyond that simple shape. Some have a wood finish on the outside, while others have a genuine leather or leather-look outer shell. Most winders also have a clear front, so your watch (or watches) can be seen through the glass.

Additional storage

Some watch winders include additional space for storing watches that may or may not require winding. This is a helpful feature if you want to keep all your watches in one case while making sure to wind the automatic models.

Battery backup

A battery backup is a convenient feature for a couple of reasons. First of all, it gives you more freedom as to where you can place your watch winder in the room. What's more, if you're out of your home and the electricity goes out, your winder will keep doing its job while pulling from the battery power.

Price

Most watch winders cost between $35 and $500, while premium models can cost as much as $1,300. For $35, you can find watch winders that hold one or two watches and are made of lower-quality wood or plastic. For $250, you can find a nice quality wood or leather winder that may be a multi-winder with multiple motors. A $500 watch winder likely has six winders and is made from the highest-quality polished wood or leather. Premium models tend to be larger and are designed as works of art themselves due to their superior materials and craftsmanship.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to overwind an automatic watch?

A. No. Automatic watches are engineered to not overwind. Once the watch is properly wound, an internal mechanism automatically stops the winding process. This is a big advantage over standard hand-wound watches.

Q. How do I know if my watch requires a watch winder?

A. Automatic watches are the only style of watch that use a watch winder. Neither battery-powered watches nor hand-wound watches utilize a watch winder. Winders are most useful if you have multiple automatic watches and switch them throughout the week.

Watch winders we recommend

Best of the best: JQUEEN's Watch Winder with Quiet Motors

Our take: This winder looks as good as it works.

What we like: Handmade craftsmanship, backup battery, four watch slots, and silent Japanese motors all combine to make this a standard bearer for watch winders.

What we dislike: Some users reported defective motors after a few months.

Best bang for your buck: Diplomat's Matte Black Finish Watch Winder

Our take: Reasonably priced watch winder that does the job quietly.

What we like: Holds larger watches than many comparable winders. Quiet operation impressed many users.

What we dislike: Winder didn't work on some users' watches.

Choice 3: WOLF's Heritage Single Watch Winder with Cover

Our take: An easy-to-use option for the basic user.

What we like: Extremely durable. Includes an international power adapter.

What we dislike: Only holds one watch.

