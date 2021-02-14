The best watch box

If you’re a watch aficionado with an impressive collection, a watch box is a great way to store it. Watch boxes are uniquely designed to protect watches from dust and damage, and they look good while they do it.

Some watch boxes have simple leather designs with glass lids, whereas more ornate options are made from high-quality wood and have intricate designs. Their attractive designs also make them decorative bedroom accessories.

To help you find the right watch box for your timepieces, we’ve put together this buying guide. We’re also sharing a few of our favorite designs at the end, including our top choice, the SONGMICS 12-Slot Watch Box. Its two-tier design offers plenty of storage for watches as well as cufflinks or jewelry.

Considerations when choosing watch boxes

Protection

Watches appreciate over time, which is why most collectors go to great lengths to protect them. Watch boxes are a damage- and dust-free storage unit that prevent premature wear due to exposure. By having individual compartments and pillows for watches, they’re less likely to sustain scratches or get crushed. Unlike other jewelry organizers, watch boxes have high-clearance lids that leave plenty of room for large or thick watch faces.

Watch box vs. accessory organizer

While the terms “watch box” and “accessory organizer” are used interchangeably, they’re completely different items. A watch box is specially designed to hold only watches and contains a series of dedicated compartments of the same size.

Accessory organizers can hold a mix of jewelry and watches. They may lack the protective design that many watches need, and they’re usually limited in watch storage.

Travel watch boxes

Travel watch boxes hold up to six watches. They feature a hard shell and secure inner compartments to protect timepieces in transit.

Most travel watch boxes are compact in design, which makes them small enough for carry-ons. Because watches are indeed valuables, it’s best to place them in carry-ons as opposed to checked baggage.

Features

Lining

The majority of watch boxes have linings made of velour, a soft, scratch-free material. Velour also has some anti-friction capabilities, which aids in securing your watch and preventing it from bouncing around inside the box.

Construction

The body of a watch box is typically made of wood, leather, or faux leather. They’re similar in construction to traditional jewelry boxes, in that the design is rigid and there’s a hinged opening.

The lid of a watch box usually has a framed glass pane line that allows maximum visibility of watches. Some varieties lack the glass pane and instead have a plain lid that’s mirrored on the inside.

Expandability

Some watch boxes offer expandable storage by way of removable drawers or shelves. Others have adjustable compartments. These watch boxes may come with watch pillows of different sizes as well.

Price

Basic watch boxes made with mostly synthetic materials cost $20 to $60, whereas wood or leather watch boxes run between $75 and $150. High-end watch boxes made by popular furniture and accessory designers range from $150 to $400.

FAQ

Q. Should I opt for a watch box with locks?

A. It depends on your goal. If security is a concern, a lock won’t do much to deter thieves; they can just pick up the box and pry the lock open later. However, locking watch boxes are fairly successful at keeping curious kids away from your treasured timepieces.

Q. How many compartments should a watch box have?

A. Because many watch collections continue to grow, choose a watch box with more compartments than you currently need. Watch boxes can have as many as 24 compartments, though some collectors purchase a series of smaller watch boxes to organize their collection in specific ways.

Watch boxes we recommend

Best of the best: SONGMICS 12-Slot Watch Box

Our take: A sleek glass-top case with plenty of storage options for watches and watch accessories.

What we like: Made with faux leather and a glass window. Holds a dozen watches and slots are wide enough to accommodate large face designs. Available in black or brown, and both options have the design’s signature contrast stitching.

What we dislike: Some reports that the lid won’t stay open on its own.

Best bang for your buck: Ohuhu 12-Slot Leather Watch Box

Our take: An affordable option with a simple yet elegant design.

What we like: Holds 12 watches, including larger styles. High-clearance lid won’t crush or land on watches. Construction quality is far better than one would expect at this price point. Easy to open and close.

What we dislike: Not ideal for holding smaller watches or women’s watches.

Choice 3: Glenor Co Watch Box

Our take: A contemporary design featuring black-on-black detail and a brushed metal closure.

What we like: Holds a dozen watches. Box doesn’t contain any magnets so it won’t affect the operation of watches. Comes with a gift box and card. Seamless and attractive design.

What we dislike: Only available in one color.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.