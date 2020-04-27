The best in-wall speaker

If you're sick of speakers taking up precious surface space on shelves or end tables or having bulky speakers mounted to your walls, consider switching to in-wall speakers. Since they're recessed, they're hardly noticeable, and you can position them anywhere with wall space.

This guide, which contains the information you need along with some recommendations, can help you find the best in-wall speakers for you. Our favorite is Polk Audio's 255c-RT In-Wall Center Channel Speaker, which is versatile and sounds great.

Considerations when choosing in-wall speakers

In-wall speaker types

It's important to choose the correct in-wall speakers to fit your needs. Left and right speakers should sit to the left and right of your TV or audio setup, giving you a similar effect to left and right headphones. They generally contain a woofer for low-end frequencies and a tweeter for high-end frequencies, though some also contain a third speaker cone to focus on mid-range sounds.

Center channel speakers are vital in TV setups, since most of the dialogue is located in the center channel. A center channel speaker consists of a tweeter in between two woofers.

Subwoofers are sometimes called "low-end speakers" because they're designed to handle low-end bass frequencies. Although woofers are made for lower-end frequencies, they often can't take on the very lowest frequencies, which can lead to sound distortion. A quality subwoofer won't have any issues.

Features

Paintable

Some in-wall speakers are paintable, sometimes just the frames, and other times the whole front grill of the speaker. This allows you to paint the speakers to match the wall so they blend in.

Moisture resistant

If you want a speaker setup in your bathroom, on a covered patio, or near a pool, choose moisture-resistant in-wall speakers that can stand up to dampness in the air -- though this doesn't mean they're totally waterproof.

Pivoting tweeter

A pivoting tweeter is one on which you can adjust the position of the tweeter to direct the sound where you want it to go. This makes up for the fact that in-wall speakers need to be positioned flat in the walls and can't be turned toward the listener.

Price

Single in-wall speakers can cost anywhere from $25 to $300 plus each. Bear in mind that you'll probably want several speakers to create a full audio system.

FAQ

Q. What is a 5.1 surround sound system?

A. The lingo attached to surround sound systems can be confusing and make inexperienced buyers want to give up -- but don't be deterred. You've probably heard of a 5.1 surround sound system. All this means is that the system features five full-range speakers and one low-frequency speaker, more commonly known as a subwoofer. This numeric system follows for other surround sound setups -- so, a 7.2 system includes seven full-range speakers and two low-frequency speakers. If there's an additional number, the additional number denotes ceiling speakers. A 5.1.2 system, for instance, has five-full range speakers, one low-frequency speaker, and two ceiling speakers.

Q. Do I need a professional to install my in-wall speakers?

A. This really depends on your DIY know-how. To fit in-wall speakers, you need to cut holes in your walls and run wires through them. So, unless you're extremely handy or work in a related construction field, we highly recommend having someone do the installation for you.

In-wall speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Polk Audio's 255c-RT In-Wall Center Channel Speaker

Our take: An excellent speaker from a respected brand that gives you rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound overall.

What we like: Perfect Fit template helps for secure, vibration-free installation. Offsets reflective surfaces to avoid sound distortion. Includes 2 mid woofers and 1 swivel tweeter.

What we dislike: Somewhat pricey for a single speaker.

Best bang for your buck: Micca's M-8S 8-Inch 2-Way in-Wall Speaker

Our take: This reasonably priced speaker can be used with another of its kind to make a left-right pair.

What we like: Speaker is paintable to match décor. Robust bass and a natural sound. 8-inch woofer. Soft dome tweeter.

What we dislike: Can't match the sound quality of a high-end brand.

Choice 3: Silver Ticket Products' In-Wall Ceiling Speaker

Our take: This budget option allows you to create a whole surround sound system without spending a fortune.

What we like: Feels solid and well-made. Moisture-resistant so can be used in bathrooms or near pools. Pivoting tweeter to get the right sound placement.

What we dislike: Good for the price, but not as loud as some buyers would like.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.