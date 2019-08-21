Looking to make the most of the space in your kitchen? Replacing a freestanding range with a wall oven and separate cooktop can free up valuable floor space and give you more flexibility with your kitchen layout. A wall oven is usually installed in the wall at a higher level than a range's oven, so you don't need to bend to get your roast or cookies out. Depending on the type you choose, you may also get more interior capacity than a traditional range, making a wall oven a convenient option if you cook for a large family.

Take a look at our buying guide to learn all you need to find the best wall oven for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations, including our top pick from KitchenAid, which offers a large viewing window and halogen oven lights to make it easy to check on your food's progress.

Considerations when choosing wall ovens

Fuel type

Wall ovens are available in both electric and gas models, though you usually have more choice when shopping for an electric wall oven. Many home cooks prefer a gas oven because it cooks food more evenly, but you must have access to a gas line in your neighborhood to install a gas model.

Size

You can usually choose from wall ovens in four sizes: 24, 27, 30, and 36 inches. The most common option is 30 inches, but you should measure the space where you plan to install the oven to see what size you can reasonably fit.

Single vs. double

Wall ovens also vary in terms of their interior capacity. A single wall oven is usually slightly smaller than a traditional range -- you can usually expect 3.5 cubic feet of interior space with a wall model versus 5 cubic feet of capacity with a traditional range.

If you don't think a single wall oven can provide enough space to cook for your family, a double wall oven -- which offers two ovens and double the capacity -- may be the answer. The ovens sit on top of one another, so double models take up the same amount of horizontal space on a wall as a single model but more vertical space.

Keep in mind that double wall ovens are more expensive than single models.

Features

Convection

Many wall ovens have a convection setting which allows you to utilize fans inside the oven to circulate hot air around your food for quicker, more efficient cooking.

Self-cleaning

Nearly all wall ovens are equipped with a self-cleaning feature, though some lower-end options may not offer it. While basic self-cleaning modes rely on high temperatures to burn off food residue from the interior of the oven, some models offer steam cleaning, a faster and safer method.

Temperature probe

You never have to wonder if your turkey is fully cooked again if you opt for a wall oven with a built-in temperature probe. Insert the tip of the built-in temperature probe into the center of your meat, set your desired temperature, and begin cooking it. The oven sounds an alert when the meat reaches your chosen internal temperature, so you know when it's done.

Control lockout

Children can easily burn themselves if they're able to turn on a wall oven. Some models are equipped with a control lockout feature, allowing you to disable the controls so small hands are unable to turn the oven on.

French doors

If you're tired of leaning over a hot oven door to take out your casserole or roast, opt for a wall oven with French doors. These feature two doors that open from the middle -- each door opens outward instead of down.

WiFi

If you're a fan of smart home gadgets, you may want a WiFi-enabled wall oven. You can control the oven's settings through an app on your smartphone so you can turn off your oven remotely if you've forgotten after leaving home or preheat the oven on your way home from work.

Wall oven prices

Wall ovens can run anywhere from $600 to over $5,500. Basic single models usually cost between $600 and $3,500, while single wall ovens with an attached microwave range from $1,900 to $3,600. Double wall ovens are between $1,400 and $5,500.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of a wall oven?

A. The most obvious benefit is that a wall oven frees up floor space in your kitchen because you don't have a range taking up space. The oven goes in your wall, and you can place your cooktop on any available counter. A wall oven also keeps you from having to bend to take items out of the oven since its door will be far higher than that of a traditional range.

Q. Does a wall oven require professional installation?

A. Installing a wall oven can be fairly complicated, so it is best to have it done by a professional. To be safe, have a licensed electrician, plumber, or other gas professional install your wall oven.

Wall ovens we recommend

Best of the best: KitchenAid 27" Single Electric Self-Cleaning Wall Oven, 4.3 cu. ft.

Our take: An excellent wall oven that combines top-notch performance, plenty of helpful features, and a sleek appearance.

What we like: Offers generous capacity for a wall-mounted model. Convection mode is user-friendly. Viewing window is large and the halogen oven lights provide significant illumination to check on dishes inside. Glide out racks are durable.

What we dislike: Fan makes a great deal of noise when running. A few users have noticed issues with the preheat feature taking too long to heat up.

Best bang for your buck: Summit Appliance 24" Single Gas Wall Oven, 2.92 cu. ft.

Our take: A basic gas wall model that offers dependable performance, all the essential functions, and cooking efficiency at a budget-friendly price.

What we like: Provides energy efficiency and versatility because it can use natural gas or liquid propane. Offers an electric ignition for ease of use. Boasts a convenient drop-down broiler feature. Racks can be placed in four different positions.

What we dislike: May require conversion accessories if you want to convert to propane. Doesn't offer a self-cleaning feature.

Choice 3: GE 30" Single Electric French Door Self-Cleaning Wall Oven, 5.0 cu. ft.

Our take: An attractive wall oven with smart technology -- perfect for a custom kitchen layout.

What we like: Stands out as one of the better-looking wall ovens on the market. Offers an efficient convection cooking mode. Smart technology allows you to control the oven with your smart device. French door design makes it easy to put in and take out foods. Heats up quickly.

What we dislike: Cooling fan runs longer than some users would like. Some reports of poor customer service response when problems occur.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.