The best wall outlet

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your wall outlets, that probably means it's time for an upgrade. New wall outlets offer a quick and affordable way to update your home, giving it a number of features that weren't even available just a few short years ago.

Finding the right outlet for your needs, however, might be a little tricky. That's why we've put this article together to walk you through the process. Our favorite model is the TOPGREENER High-Speed USB Charger Outlet, a tamper-resistant receptacle that also allows you to charge two USB devices at once.

Considerations when choosing wall outlets

For the sake of this article, we'll assume that you are simply replacing wall outlets, not starting from scratch to design your home's wiring system. The primary consideration is to first match what you have. After that, you can consider other features. For standard receptacles, you have two choices -- 15 amp or 20 amp. You can quickly see which one you have just by looking at it.

15 amp: A 15-amp wall outlet will have two vertical slots above a round hole with a straight bottom. The slot on the left will be slightly longer. This outlet vaguely looks like a surprised or frightened face.

20 amp: On a 20-amp wall outlet, the vertical slot on the left will have a horizontal slot attached to it making it resemble a sideways "T."

Note: If you believe your home may have the wrong outlets installed, checking the fuse box is another way to quickly determine what you need. The fuse for your outlet will either say 15 amps or 20 amps; it's as easy as that.

Features

Tamper-resistant: A tamper-resistant outlet has shutters that keep unwanted objects from being inserted into the outlet. This feature is required for new construction or renovation.

Built-in breaker: GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter) and AFCI (arc-fault circuit interrupter) are two types of built-in breakers that automatically trip the circuit when hazardous situations arise. Depending on where your outlet is located, a GFCI may be required.

USB charger: If you would like to be able to insert your USB cable directly into an outlet to charge your device, consider purchasing an outlet that features dedicated USB charging ports.

Rotating outlet: These outlets can rotate in case you need to fit more than one large plug in the receptacle at a time.

On/off switch: This type of outlet has an on/off switch built into the outlet so you can easily control the power to the outlet.

Smart outlet: This type of outlet can be controlled by your smartphone or other smart device.

Wall outlet prices

Wall outlets can range from just a dollar up to $35. At the lower end are basic 15-amp duplex receptacles, but as you move up the price scale you add safety features, additional ports, and modern conveniences, such as smart outlets.

FAQ

Q. Why would I want to replace a wall outlet?

A. Throughout time outlets may develop loose connections and become faulty. Additionally, the plastic parts may crack, which means the plugs will not stay fully in the outlet. These are problems that need to be fixed by replacing the old wall outlet with a new one.

Q. Is it dangerous to replace a wall outlet?

A. Yes, it can be deadly. If you don't know what you're doing, it's recommended that you hire a professional.

Wall outlets we recommend

Best of the best: TOPGREENER TU2154A High-Speed USB Charger Outlet

Our take: A 15A outlet that features two USB charging ports and includes two screwless wall plates.

What we like: The holes in this outlet have tamper-resistant shutters to prevent unwanted objects from being inserted. The built-in Intellichip helps regulate the amount of power that is going to your USB-connected devices.

What we dislike: The outlet doesn't provide as much charging power to the USB ports as you may be expecting.

Best bang for your buck: Leviton 5325-WMP Decora Duplex Receptacle

Our take: A 10-pack of 15A Decora duplex receptacles that are manufactured using impact-resistant thermoplastic.

What we like: An affordable wall outlet that is stylish and features a shallow build, so you have more room for the wiring.

What we dislike: These outlets are not tamper-resistant. If that's a dealbreaker, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Choice 3: Leviton T5632-W USB Charger/Tamper-Resistant Duplex Receptacle

Our take: A 15A outlet that features two USB charging ports that have built-in smart chips designed to deliver the appropriate amount of charging power to each device.

What we like: This tamper-resistant receptacle has two outlets, two USB ports, and enough power to use all four at once. These units fit in standard wall boxes and use screwless wall plates.

What we dislike: The wall plates for this unit must be purchased separately.

