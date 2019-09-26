Whether you're trying to get your winged eyeliner just right or pluck that one stray hair that's ruining the shape of your brows, having a good mirror to give you a clear view of what you're doing is essential. A wall-mounted makeup mirror is usually the perfect choice to do precise work because nearly all models offer magnification to help make it easier to see small details. Many are also adjustable, so you can angle your mirror just right or bring it closer to your face for a better view. Even better, because these mirrors are mounted to the wall, your hands are always completely free to wield a makeup brush or pair of tweezers.

Check out our handy buying guide to pick up all the tips you need to find the best wall-mounted makeup mirror for your bathroom. We've even included some specific mirror options like our top choice from Jerdon: a lighted style that offers both 1x and 5x magnification.

Considerations when choosing wall-mounted makeup mirrors

Type

You'll most likely be choosing from two types of wall-mounted makeup mirrors: fixed and adjustable.

Fixed wall-mounted makeup mirrors are installed so they cannot be adjusted. They're usually the largest models available, but they don't give you the ability to change the angle of your view or bring the mirror closer to your face.

An adjustable wall-mounted makeup mirror, on the other hand, sits on an adjustable arm that's mounted to the wall. You can choose from hinged, swinging, or telescopic models, but all allow you to position the mirror to fit your needs.

Double vs. single-sided

While fixed wall-mounted makeup mirrors only have one reflective side, adjustable models are often two-sided. Each side of the mirror usually offers a different magnification to provide options, so you can use a greater magnification to see fine details and a lesser magnification when you need a wider view.

Features

Shape

You can find wall-mounted makeup mirrors in many different shapes. Fixed models are usually square or rectangular, while adjustable mirrors come in square, rectangular, round, and oval shapes, with round and oval models being most common. Choosing a shape is really a matter of personal preference, though some people prefer a round or oval makeup mirror because it's the same shape as the face.

Size

Wall-mounted makeup mirrors are available in a variety of sizes, but you usually want to choose a model that allows you to see your full face all at once. Fixed models are typically the largest, with some as tall as 79 inches. Most fall between 24 and 36 inches in height, though. Adjustable mirrors are generally smaller, but you should opt for a model with a diameter of at least eight inches.

Magnification

A wall-mounted mirror with magnification allows you to see fine details, such as a single hair that needs to be tweezed. Models without any magnification are better for tasks where you need to see a wider view, such as when you're applying your makeup. For most people, a magnification of 3x or 5x is usually sufficient -- though 10x or 15x can be helpful for individuals with impaired vision.

Remember that double-sided mirrors usually offer the best of both worlds -- a non-magnified side for a wide view of your face and a magnified side for small details.

Lighting

Many wall-mounted makeup mirrors offer built-in lighting around the frame to illuminate your face for a better view. This can be an especially important feature if you're mounting the mirror in a room that doesn't have any or much natural light. Mirrors that feature built-in LED lighting typically offer the most natural, energy-efficient light.

Keep in mind that some lighted mirrors must be plugged into an outlet, so you have to be sure to mount them near one.

Fog resistance

The bathroom is a common place to install a wall-mounted makeup mirror, but the glass can fog up in a hurry as soon as you turn on the shower. Some models feature a fog-resistant coating, though, that prevents water from adhering to the surface, so you never have to rub away any fog.

Wall-mounted makeup mirror prices

You'll usually pay between $25 and $75 for smaller, one-sided mirrors, but you can expect to spend between $75 and $200 for adjustable, two-sided models with built-in lighting. Large, fixed mirrors with built-in lighting are the priciest, costing between $200 and $500.

FAQ

Q. Can I install a wall-mounted makeup mirror myself?

A. Wall-mounted makeup mirrors aren't particularly difficult to mount, though the process does require some home improvement skills, like being able to locate wall studs and drill pilot holes. If you're not comfortable with these tasks, you may want to get a handier person to do it for you.

Q. What types of finish are available for wall-mounted makeup mirrors?

A. Most wall-mounted mirrors have a metal frame, so you can choose from a variety of metallic finishes, such as nickel, chrome, pewter, brass, bronze, and copper. These finishes are usually available in brushed, polished, and satin variations, too.

Wall-mounted makeup mirrors we recommend

Best of the best: Jerdon Eight-Inch Lighted Wall-Mount Makeup Mirror

Our take: A feature-packed mirror that provides multiple magnification options, built-in lighting, and easy installation.

What we like: Offers two sides with 1x and 5x magnification. Features built-in lighting, with an extra bulb included. Able to swivel 360º. Has a fog-resistant coating. Available in four different finishes. Easy to install, too.

What we dislike: Some users don't think the light is bright enough.

Best bang for your buck: DecoBros 9.8-Inch Two-Sided Swivel Wall Mount Mirror

Our take: A basic makeup mirror that doesn't have many special features but works effectively and comes in at an affordable price point

What we like: Double-sided design provides both 1x and 7x magnification, which doesn't distort your image. Has a sleek stainless steel finish. Can swivel 360º. Offers easy installation.

What we dislike: Swivel arm isn't as easy to move as many users would like.

Choice 3: Conair Round Double-Sided Wall-Mounted Lighted Makeup Mirror

Our take: Similar to our top pick with built-in lighting, but offering a more affordable price tag.

What we like: Offers two sides with 1x and 8x magnification. Features built-in lighting that must be plugged in. Available in two finishes. Easy to install with included mounting hardware. Can rotate 360º.

What we dislike: Somewhat larger and more awkward than other models.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.