The best wall-mounted cat tree

We humans might live our lives with our feet planted firmly on the ground, but cats exist in the vertical space, too, loving to spend time up high. Wall-mounted cat trees give your feline friends a whole other dimension of your home to explore, with the added benefit that they don't take up floor space.

Read this guide to find out about configuration, size, weight capacity, and other features you'll need to consider when selecting a wall-mounted cat tree. You may also want to see our recommendations at the end, like our overall favorite, the CatastrophiCreations Garden Complex Wall-Mounted Cat Tree, which boasts an attractive design and is just the right size for multicat households.

Considerations when choosing wall-mounted cat trees

Configuration and size

You can find wall-mounted cat trees in a wide range of sizes and configurations. Some are fairly compact, featuring just a couple of raised shelves, walkways, and/or hammocks. Others are huge, taking up the better part of a wall and featuring a wide range of hammocks, enclosed condos, shelves or perches, walkways, ramps, scratching posts, and more. Wall-mounted cat trees can either have a fixed or flexible configuration. Those with a fixed configuration must be set up in a particular way, whereas those with a flexible configuration consist of separate pieces that you can position where you choose. With flexible configurations, it's vital you consider the needs of your cat and position each element so they can easily jump from one piece to the next.

Weight capacity

It's important to check the weight capacity of a cat tree and make sure it's sufficient for your feline friends. This is more important if you have several cats, because even the most basic offerings are strong enough to support one or two cats. We'd recommend working out the combined weight of all your cats and choosing a model with a weight capacity at least that high. Your cats probably won't all sit on the same part of the tree at once, but it should be able to support them just in case they choose to do so.

Features

Hammocks and beds

We'd recommend choosing a wall-mounted cat tree with at least one hammock or bed per cat to avoid territorial behavior.

Scratching areas

Any cat owner knows that cats like scratching everything from baseboards to banisters and from couches to curtains. Dedicated scratching posts or other scratching areas on a cat tree can help prevent your cats scratching places they're not supposed to.

Price

You can find some basic wall-mounted cat trees for as little as $60 to $100, but large, high-end offerings can cost up to $750.

FAQ

Q. Are wall-mounted cat trees easy to install?

A. While wall-mounted cat trees aren't extremely complicated to install, they do require a little DIY know-how. For example, most require you to anchor the brackets to wall studs, and installation becomes a little more complex if you don't have stud walls. So, if you don't know a Phillips-head screwdriver from a pipe wrench, you might need to call in reinforcements. You can find plenty of professionals who'd be willing to take on the job if you don't have friends or family members who could help you out.

Q. How do I keep my wall-mounted cat tree clean?

A. Cat trees can become grubby over time, so you 'll need to know how best to clean your chosen model. Any smooth surfaces can be wiped clean. Sometimes hammocks and other fabric parts are removable and machine washable. If not, you'll only be able to spot clean them with a damp cloth.

Wall-mounted cat trees we recommend

Best of the best: CatastrophiCreations Garden Complex Wall-Mounted Cat Tree

Our take: This large, elaborate cat tree will keep your feline friends happy. Perfect for multicat households.

What we like: Features a range of platforms, hammocks, scratching posts, and cat grass planters. Fabric parts are removable and machine washable. Hidden brackets.

What we dislike: Too large and expensive for some cat parents.

Best bang for your buck: PetFusion Ultimate Cat Climbing Tower and Activity Tree

Our take: A tall cat tree that can be wall-mounted for safety. Affordably priced.

What we like: Great for cats who like to perch up high. Features platforms with removable cushioned pads and an extended scratching post. Easy to install.

What we dislike: A little too much like a freestanding cat tree for some buyers.

Choice 3: Trixie Lounger Wall-Mounted Cat Shelves

Our take: This four-piece set creates a vertical playground for your cat and can be configured however you like.

What we like: Includes a hammock for lounging and a fleece-lined condo cats can hide away in. Sisal parts are perfect for scratching.

What we dislike: Can only be hand-washed and spot cleaned.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.