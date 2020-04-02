The best wall mount range hood

It's no secret that cooking can be messy, and it's in no way limited to surfaces. To keep your kitchen clean from the counter up, invest in a wall mount range hood.

Wall mount range hoods have powerful suction to pull in air, oil, and odors, so they don't spread to other rooms. Complex filters capture particles from dirt and odor and require regular cleaning. These hoods vary considerably in design and size, so it's important to choose the right one to achieve the best ventilation experience.

To make your choice a simple one, read our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Cosmo 30-Inch Wall Mount Range Hood. This modern spin on the traditional stainless steel design features an easy-to-clean tempered glass hood.

Considerations when choosing wall mount range hoods

CFM strength

CFM stands for cubic feet per minute, and this refers to the suction strength of the range hood. The average 30-inch hood, without any bells and whistles, typically has 350 CFM. Generally speaking, the higher the CFM, the better the suction, but it can also mean much noisier operation.

Filters

Filters are what capture all the gunk, so when you invest in a wall mount range hood, be prepared to add this to your kitchen cleaning routine. Stainless steel filters are the easiest to clean, as they're dishwasher-safe, but you need to hand-wash aluminum filters. Ductless hoods have a much different design with charcoal filters and must be soaked and scrubbed.

Sizes

Wall mount range hoods measure between 30 and 48 inches. While a good starting point is to choose a range hood that covers the length of the stove, it's important to take the size of the kitchen into consideration. If your kitchen is large or if you have an open floor plan, you may wish to install a larger range hood with higher CFM to cover the square footage.

Design

Since wall mount range hoods are often focal points of kitchens, you'll probably gravitate toward one with curb appeal. There are attractive brushed stainless steel finishes, tempered glass hoods, and even some featuring natural woods. High-end range hoods may have ornate features such as contoured designs, mixed textiles, or etched details.

Features

Lighting

Modern range hoods usually have lights in all four corners to illuminate the stove as well as surrounding counters. There are also variations featuring strip lights at the front and the back of the range hood.

In terms of bulbs, options include LED, fluorescent, and halogen. To ensure your range hood fits in with the rest of your kitchen, interior design experts recommend choosing one that matches your kitchen's overhead lighting.

Control panel

You're able to adjust the lighting, blower speeds, indicator lights, and heat sensors to your preference through built-in control panels. Basic wall mount range hoods have button controls, though mid-range and high-end ones have digital panels with LCD screens. Some range hoods also come with remote controls.

Price

Simple 30-inch wall mounted range hoods cost less than $200. If you prefer those up to 36 inches with more aesthetic value, be prepared to spend closer to the $350 mark. Top-rated models with higher CFMs and upgraded designs can cost as much as $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How often do filters in wall mount range hoods need to be cleaned?

A. At the very least, you should deep clean the filter once or twice a year. If you cook often, especially with oil, you might find yourself cleaning it every couple months.

Q. How long does it take to install a wall mount range hood?

A. If you're a skilled DIYer and comfortable with projects on this scale, it can take around two to three hours if all goes according to plan. With that said, it does involve considerable technical knowledge, which is why most homeowners leave it to a professional.

Wall mount range hoods we recommend

Best of the best: Cosmo's 30-Inch Wall Mount Range Hood

Our take: Contemporary design with an attractive tempered glass visor.

What we like: Stainless steel filters are dishwasher-safe. Sleek digital touchpad.

What we dislike: Installation can be challenging. Operation is louder than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Firebird's 30-Inch European Style Wall Mount Hood

Our take: Simple stainless steel pyramid design at a budget-friendly price.

What we like: Filters are easy to remove for cleaning. Works well with LED light bulbs.

What we dislike: Suction is modest, and instructions could be more user-friendly.

Choice 3: AKDY's 30-Inch Wall Mount Range Hood

Our take: Affordable design with easy-to-operate control panel.

What we like: Straightforward installation process. Helpful customer service. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Runs a bit loud despite the fact that it's only 343 CFM.

