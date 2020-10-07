The best wall fan

In some spaces, a wall fan is a more effective option than a desk or tower fan. Because they tend to be more powerful, wall fans are much better at circulating air in larger spaces.

As their name implies, wall fans are mounted several feet above the floor. Not only does this save valuable floor space, but it also boosts their circulation potential. For this reason, it's fairly common to see wall fans in commercial settings, like garages and workshops, as well as fitness studios, home gyms, or even classrooms.

If you think your space would benefit from a wall fan, read this buying guide. In addition to covering features to compare, we're sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, NewAir's WindPro18W 18-Inch High-Velocity Industrial Shop Fan, is a solidly built fan capable of running continuously for long periods of time.

Considerations when choosing wall fans

How to find the right size wall fan

Measure the space: To find a wall fan powerful enough to cool a space, you first need to know the size (volume) of the room. This is determined by multiplying the dimensions of a room by its height. A room that measures 15 x 10 feet with a height of 9 feet, for example, will have a volume of 1,350 feet.

What is cubic feet per minute (CFM)?: Once you find the room's volume, select a fan capable of circulating air efficiently around the space. This is done by determining the cubic feet per minute (CFM).

In order to arrive at the necessary CFM, it's important to understand the frequency of air exchange. Generally speaking, it's recommended to have between 4 to 10 exchanges per hour.

Calculate the correct CFM: To calculate the correct CFM, you need to multiply the room's volume by the number of exchanges per hour. Then, divide the number by 60 to arrive at the CFM.

As an example, let's say you have a room with a volume of 1,350 feet. If you'd like for air to exchange 6 times per hour, here's the equation to use:

1,350 x 6 = 8,100

8,100 ÷ 60 = 135

Therefore, a wall fan with a minimum CFM of 135 will effectively circulate air in a room whose volume is 1,350 feet (15 x 10 x 9 feet).

Blade size

Blade size also plays an important role in the efficiency of a wall fan. Those that measure 12 inches or less are better for small rooms and spaces. Medium to large spaces require blades that measure between 16 to 30 inches.

Features

Speeds

Wall fans usually have at least two speeds. Some models have as many as six, but they tend to be the most expensive options. Adjusting the speed is typically done with a pull cord because it's easy for the average person to reach. More advanced wall fans can be adjusted via remote control.

Angle adjustability

Some wall fans are stationary, whereas others can be tilted at various angles. The tilt is usually adjusted manually, and the mechanism locks into place with minimal effort. There are also oscillating wall fans that move air in multiple directions.

Price

Small wall fans with up to 16-inch blades run between $30 and $125. Mid-size wall fans with blades around 18 to 24 inches cost between $150 and $310. The largest wall fans have blades up to 30 inches and cost between $325 and $800.

FAQ

Q. What colors are available for wall fans?

A. It depends on the manufacturer, but most wall fans are silver, black, white, or beige. When given the option among these colors, many people stick to white or beige to blend into walls.

Q. Are there any wall fans with quiet operation?

A. Unfortunately, they're few and far between. If you'd like to reduce the noise of operation, run the wall fan on its lowest speed setting.

Wall fans we recommend

Best of the best: NewAir's WindPro18W 18-Inch High-Velocity Industrial Shop Fan

Our take: Industrial-strength fan often used in garages, workshops, or fitness studios.

What we like: Powerful air circulation with coverage of up to 3,000 cubic feet per minute. Equipped with an energy-efficient motor.

What we dislike: Can tilt, but doesn't have an oscillating feature.

Best bang for your buck: Maxx Air's 18-Inch Wall Mount Fan

Our take: An affordable option with quite an impressive assortment of features for its low price.

What we like: Motor is enclosed to protect against dust accumulation. Speed is easy to adjust with a pull chain. Comes with mounting hardware.

What we dislike: Cage isn't extremely durable, so it requires careful handling.

Choice 3: TPI's 30-Inch Commercial Wall Mount Fan

Our take: At a whopping 30 inches, it's the good option if you need to circulate air in a large area.

What we like: Offers three speed settings. Effective at circulating air in commercial environments and large spaces.

What we dislike: Operation is rather loud, so it's not a good fit for some offices.

