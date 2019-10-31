You might think of walkie-talkies as something that kids use to talk to their friends a couple of hundred feet away, but you can find some serious walkie-talkies with ranges as far as five miles. Walkie-talkies are great for hiking in areas with poor cell service or to stay in touch with your colleagues when you work outdoors.

This guide will help you find the best walkie-talkie for you. Our top choice is the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual Band Two-Way Radio, which is a powerful model that allows you to communicate with people several miles away under optimum conditions.

Considerations when choosing walkie-talkies

FRS vs. GMRS

Walkie-talkies can either use the Family Radio Service (FRS) or the General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) to communicate with one another.

FRS

FRS walkie-talkies are what most people think of as walkie-talkies. They're simple to use, relatively inexpensive, and don't require a license to use. They usually have a maximum range of between a half-mile and one mile, so they're best for use when you don't expect to be too far from the person you intend to communicate with.

GMRS

GMRS walkie-talkies are more accurately "handie-talkies" or "handheld two-way radios," but they are still often classified as walkie-talkies for practical purposes. These models have a higher wattage and longer range (as far as five miles under the right conditions). They're more reliable than FRS walkie-talkies but can be complicated to use and require a license to operate.

Frequency

Walkie-talkies may use ultra high frequency (UHF), very high frequency (VHF), or give you the option to use either.

VHF

VHF walkie-talkies communicate over long distances using little power, so they tend to work well in open spaces with few obstacles in the way. You can use them in built-up areas, but their range will be diminished.

UHF

UHF walkie-talkies use frequencies that are better at penetrating through obstacles such as buildings or dense trees, so they're ideal for use in cities, residential areas, or forests.

Features

Channels

In order to use a walkie-talkie with your friends you'll need to tune to the same channel. Walkie-talkie channels aren't private, so you may find some channels are already in use by people in range of you (this is more likely in towns and cities than out in the wilderness). The more channels your walkie-talkie offers, the easier it will be to find a free channel. You can find walkie-talkies with anywhere from 10 channels to more than 100.

Size and weight

Consider how much your chosen walkie-talkie weighs and its dimensions. If you'll be using it on hikes or camping trips, you don't want something too bulky that will weigh you down.

Hands-free operation

You can find voice-activated walkie-talkies for completely hands-free operation, which is a huge bonus in certain situations. This function is generally referred to as VOX operation.

Price

Walkie-talkies can range in price from $10 to more than $100 for a single unit, but they're often sold in pairs or larger packs.

FAQ

Q. How durable are walkie-talkies?

A. As with any product, the durability of a walkie-talkie can vary widely. You'll find some inexpensive models that are fine for occasional light use but will break quite quickly if you use them regularly and are unlikely to survive a fall. On the other end of the spectrum, you have extremely rugged walkie-talkies that are waterproof and virtually indestructible.

Q. Are there any laws regarding the use of walkie-talkies?

A. If you use a GMRS walkie-talkie in the United States, you're required by law to have a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The license costs about $70 (though is subject to change) and lasts for 10 years. When your application is approved, you'll receive a call sign, which you'll be legally required to use at the end of every transmission (or every 15 minutes if making an especially long transmission).

Walkie-talkies we recommend

Best of the best: BaoFeng's UV-5R Dual Band Two Way Radio

Our take: An excellent GMRS walkie-talkie with stellar range and features; though, it can be tricky for beginners to use.

What we like: Uses both UHF and VHF. Clear tri-color display screen. Picks up FM radio. Built-in LED flashlight. 128 channels.

What we dislike: Doesn't come as a pair (but is compatible with any other GMRS walkie-talkie).

Best bang for your buck: Midland's GXT1000VP4 36-Mile 50-Channel FRS/GMRS Two-Way Radio (Two-Pack)

Our take: A pair of GMRS walkie-talkies that offer exceptionally good value considering their quality.

What we like: Can communicate with FRS walkie-talkies on compatible channels. Excellent range in the right conditions. Impressive battery life.

What we dislike: Can drop out in densely built or hilly areas.

Choice 3: Retevis' H-777 Two-Way Radios (10-Pack)

Our take: This pack of 10 walkie-talkies is ideal for people who run a small business, are planning a large event, or even for sizable groups of hikers.

What we like: Good reception at moderate distances. Flashlight function. Simple to use. Runs on 16 channels with encryption option.

What we dislike: Not especially rugged.

