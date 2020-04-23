The difference between just mowing your lawn and using an edger is the difference between letting your dad cut your hair with a bowl and going to a stylist. A walk-behind lawn edger adds a crispness that says, "This was done by a professional."

The best walk-behind lawn edger will be powerful and flexible so it can handle all of your edging needs. Black+Decker's Landscape Edger is our favorite for its ability to easily convert from an edger to a trencher, so you can get two jobs done quickly with one machine. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality walk-behind lawn edgers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing walk-behind lawn edgers

The first choice you must make when it comes to a walk-behind lawn edger is the type of power you want.

Corded

The most affordable type of walk-behind lawn edger is powered simply by plugging in the unit. You will only be able to work as far as the cord reaches, but if you have a smaller lawn, this might be the best option for you. However, you need to be very careful that the cord doesn't get in the way of your edging work.

Cordless electric

Yes, they do make battery-powered walk-behind lawn edgers. However, the edger mode is usually just a rotated version of the trimmer mode (often with a snap-on wheel accessory) and not a true edger. These can be used to neaten up your lawn, but might not be the best option for most users.

Gas

In general, gas-powered walk-behind lawn edgers offer the most power. Also, you are not limited by an extension cord, so it won't matter how expansive your lawn is. The downside is that these models are the most expensive and least earth-friendly types of walk-behind lawn edgers.

Features

Following is a list of some of the most important features to consider before purchasing a walk-behind lawn edger.

Blade depth

To control root spread, a 2-inch depth should be sufficient. This is, however, a guide, not a rule, so having a model that features an adjustable blade depth can come in handy.

Blade angle

Most walk-behind lawn edgers have a blade that spins perpendicular to the lawn. This is fine for most users. If you'd like to create a different effect, purchasing a blade that can be angled will do that, but it would be considered an extra, not a necessity.

Curb hopping

If you will be edging along a curb, you will want a model with adjustable wheels so they can support the outside of your walk-behind lawn edger while you work.

Blade guard

A blade guard can help protect the user from debris that is launched while working. It is important to note that safety goggles should always be worn when edging, whether you have a blade guard or not.

Adjustable height

Not everyone is the same size. If you purchase a walk-behind lawn edger with an adjustable handle, you can greatly diminish the risk of injuring your back while working.

Price

If you want a lighter-duty plug-in walk-behind lawn edger, you can purchase one for around $70. This type of model would be best for smaller yards. If you have a larger amount of edging, you might be better off in the $150 to $250 price range. This would get you a more powerful gas-powered model. Professionals, however, will likely want to look in the $300 and up range.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between a trimmer and an edger?

A. Although many individuals consider the two to be roughly the same type of machine, the key difference is a trimmer only cuts back organic materials, such as grass and weeds, while an edger actually cuts into the turf itself.

Q. Should I edge my lawn before I mow it?

A. No. Mowing the lawn should come first. After mowing, it will be easier to see precisely where you want to edge. Additionally, when you mow over an area that has been edged, there is a good chance the weight of the mower will spoil that nice clean look.

Walk-behind lawn edgers we recommend

Best of the best: Black+Decker's Landscape Edger

Our take: A versatile and powerful walk-behind landscape edger that can also convert to a trencher.

What we like: Features cord-retention technology that firmly locks cord into an extension cord. Easy to switch between edger and trencher modes. The blade has three depth settings, allowing you to get the cut you want.

What we dislike: The angle of the blade can't be adjusted for bevel cutting.

Best bang for your buck: Worx's 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Edger

Our take: An affordable, electric, walk-behind edger that weighs only 16 pounds.

What we like: An adjustable handle that pivots for comfort. The cutting-line indicator makes it easier to achieve a straight edge while the depth adjustment offers three settings: 1", 1.25", and 1.5".

What we dislike: Requires a bit more user effort than the other models on our shortlist.

Choice 3: Troy-Bilt's 4-Cycle Wheeled Edger

Our take: A powerful, heavy-duty edger with nine dual-tipped steel blades.

What we like: Durable steel-framed edger equipped with Troy-Bilt's convenient JumpStart technology, which takes the physical effort out of starting. Six-position blade allows you to have a cutting depth of up to 2.5", and the unit comes with a two-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: Priced a bit higher than the other edgers in our shortlist.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.