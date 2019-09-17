Wakeboarding is to waterskiing what snowboarding is to downhill skiing -- it's just a little bit cooler. If you have regular access to a boat or cable park, you might want to consider buying your own wakeboard. That way you can enjoy this fun water sport whenever you like.

This guide contains all the basics you need to know to choose the best wakeboard. Our favorite model is the O'Brien System Wakeboard, which is an excellent board for beginners and intermediate riders with a buoyant foam core for added stability.

Considerations when choosing wakeboards

Rocker styles

The term rocker refers to the way the board curves from nose to tail. There are three main rocker styles:

Continuous: Wakeboards with continuous rockers have even curves from one end to the other. They tend to be the most stable and easiest to control, which is great for beginners. However, they can be difficult to lift out of the water to catch air. Though this isn't a huge concern for people who are just starting.

Three-point: Wakeboards with three-point rockers have flat bases with sharp upward curves at the nose and tail. Three-point rockers give you plenty of "pop," allowing you to more easily catch air. However, this can affect stability and slows the board down a little.

Hybrid: Hybrid rockers are somewhere between continuous and three-point rockers. Thanks to decreased water resistance, it won't slow your board down; it still makes it fairly easy to catch air.

Edges

Rounded edges are generally found on beginner and intermediate boards, whereas sharp edges are found on those designed for advanced riders. Sharp edges have the benefit of increased speed and maneuverability, but they make balancing on your board much more of a challenge.

Length

Longer boards give you more buoyancy and stability in the water, but they are slower and make tight maneuvers trickier. The length you require is partly due to your weight (because longer boards support more weight) and partly due to your ability. Each wakeboard generally lists its recommended weight range, but advanced boarders may size down if they favor speed and maneuverability over balance.

Features

Underside

The underside of a wakeboard features channels, v-spines, and more to adjust the way it turns, lands, and tracks through the water.

Bindings

Bindings are the boots that attach to the wakeboard to keep your feet in place. The vast majority of wakeboards include bindings, but occasionally you'll need to buy them separately. Check to be sure your chosen wakeboard has bindings that will fit your feet.

Price

You can find beginner wakeboards for as little as $100, whereas high-end models for advanced riders can cost more than $1,000. Your average beginner-intermediate board should cost between $200 and $500.

FAQ

Q. Are some wakeboards better suited to beginners than others?

A. Yes, some wakeboards are far better for beginners than others. What beginners should be looking for in a wakeboard is stability, balance, and ease of control, rather than speed and pop. Longer and wider boards offer more stability in the water, as does continuous rocker. Rounded edges make it easier to keep your balance while turning, even if your stance isn't quite correct.

Q. Does my wakeboard need fins?

A. Fins on wakeboards can help you carve through the water and make tracking more reliable, so it's easier to continue in a straight line. However, there are times when fins are more of a hindrance than a help, so we'd recommend choosing a wakeboard with removable fins, if you want them at all.

Wakeboards we recommend

Best of the best: O'Brien System Wakeboard

Our take: If you're just starting or still learning, this is the ideal choice. It has a range of excellent features designed to make riding it a breeze.

What we like: Dual channels and center-mounted fins give you reliable and predictable tracking through the water. Continuous rocker for stability. Includes flexible open-toe bindings.

What we dislike: May be a little sluggish through the water for advanced wakeboarders.

Best bang for your buck: Absolute Outdoor Full-Throttle Aqua Extreme Wakeboard Kit

Our take: An affordable wakeboard that's easy for beginners to ride. Offers exceptional value for your money.

What we like: Stable continuous rocker. End-to-end channels improve edge control. Turns easily and feels well-balanced. Lifts off the wake easily.

What we dislike: Poor-quality bindings.

Choice 3: Connelly Reverb 2017 Factory Wakeboard

Our take: A solid choice for wakeboarders of all levels; though it's fairly short length can be more difficult for beginners to balance on.

What we like: Three-stage rocker makes it easier to catch air, but it isn't as stable for new riders. Channels and v-spines give you a soft landing. Removable center fin.

What we dislike: Bindings too large for some.

