The best waist trainer

Extra weight around the stomach and waist is a common problem, making it difficult to attain a curved, hourglass shape. Proper diet and exercise are the most crucial steps to achieving this look, but if you want an immediate boost to slim your waistline, a waist trainer can help.

A waist trainer uses a combination of structured materials and secure adjustable fasteners to compress the waist, resulting in a slimmer appearance and improved posture. If you aren't sure how to choose a waist trainer, continue reading our shopping guide to find the tips to help you decide. Our top pick is the SHAPERX Waist Trainer Belt, which offers a flexible design for maximum comfort.

Considerations when choosing waist trainers

Goals

Before you choose a waist trainer, remember these garments are designed to push the midsection of your body into a more compact shape. Some styles are more comfortable than others, but there are options available to suit various needs. Consider your goals before you buy to help you find the right waist trainer.

Materials

Waist trainers that are longer and designed to fit tighter give your midsection a slimmer appearance than shorter models that are made of more flexible material. They also create a sleek effect under clothing. Waist trainers with boning -- rigid framework made of plastic or metal -- are best suited for people who want dramatic effects. On the other hand, flexible models that fit directly around the waist aren't as constrictive and are suitable to wear during workouts.

In addition to providing compression and structure, waist trainers are designed to move with you. For optimal support and flexibility, materials like spandex, Lycra, nylon, and latex are used. Some options also have satin-like fabric for aesthetic appeal and cotton or polyester lining for added comfort against your skin.

Benefits

Slims your waist for an hourglass look

Helps your clothing fit better and look smoother

Great for special occasions like proms or weddings

Improves your posture

Supports you during a workout

Eliminates toxins by promoting perspiration

Types of waist trainers

Corsets: For serious waist training, these models typically cover the length of the torso and feature metal or hard plastic boning. Hook-and-eye and lace-up closures are common.

Cinchers: These waist trainers are shorter in length and are made of flexible material for everyday wear. Boning is usually made of flexible material for optimal comfort, and Velcro is used for easy fastening.

Workout waist trainers: Also designed for flexibility, trainers made for working out fit directly around the waist and have easy-to-close fasteners like Velcro and buttons. They are also made of flexible material and may or may not have boning.

Vest style: Vest-style waist trainers offer comprehensive cover for added support. These models are made to be worn every day under clothing or for workout purposes. Velcro and zipper closures are common as these trainers are designed to be easy to adjust and wear.

Waist trainer prices

Waist trainers generally cost between $15 and $100 or a bit more. While inexpensive options lack durability, you can find a budget-friendly model for about $20 to $30.

You can find a wide variety of waist trainers designed for working out, special occasions, or everyday wear ranging in price from $30 to $50. Fancier models that cost $50 and up are best for special occasions -- they tend to be excessive for daily wear or activities that require a lot of movement.

FAQ

Q. Are waist trainers safe to wear?

A. For the most part, yes. Keep in mind that your internal organs are shifted somewhat when you are wearing one. It's not a good idea to keep a waist trainer on for extended periods of time or wear one that's too tight for comfort.

Q. What are some likely symptoms caused by wearing a waist trainer that is too tight?

A. Pain, shortness of breath, upset stomach, and acid reflux can all result from wearing a very tight waist trainer. Take it off if you experience any of these symptoms to give your body a break, and fasten it on a looser setting the next time you put it on to avoid more discomfort and to give your midsection a chance to adjust to the fit.

Waist trainers we recommend

Best of the best: SHAPERX Waist Trainer Belt

Our take: A great choice for anyone who is looking for a comfortable waist trainer that's easy to adjust.

What we like: Features flexible boning that's supportive and comfortable and Velcro that's easy to adjust. Decent price point.

What we dislike: Fastener can be seen under some clothing. Narrower than some waist trainers, so it may not work for larger individuals.

Best bang for your buck: FeelinGirl Neoprene Sauna Suit Tank Top Vest with Adjustable Waist Trimmer Belt

Our take: An affordable waist trainer that also serves as a trimmer and bra and is suitable for smaller-busted ladies who need a versatile garment with a slim profile under clothes.

What we like: A multipurpose slimming garment that works as a bra, trimmer, and trainer in one. Velcro fastener is easy to close.

What we dislike: Fit is on the snug side, especially for large-busted wearers.

Choice 3: LadySlim by NuvoFit Latex Waist Trainer

Our take: An attractive corset-style waist trainer that's designed for people who want noticeable results.

What we like: Fits the length of the torso for thorough compression. Easy to adjust with four rows of strong hook-and-eye fasteners that keep it securely in place. Looks as good as it fits.

What we dislike: May roll up when sitting. Not recommended for women over 5'9".

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.