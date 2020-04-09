We all know the best way to lose extra pounds -- stick to a healthy diet and regular exercise routine. But if you want a trim waistline for a special occasion like a wedding or high school reunion, you may not have enough time to commit to that lifestyle change. That's when a waist cincher can be a real lifesaver. In a matter of minutes, a cincher can trim your waist, making it look several inches smaller and giving you that extra boost of confidence.

Not sure where to start? Our buying guide offers all the information you need to find the best waist cincher for your next event. At the end, we've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick from True Corset, which features 26 steel bones that help provide a classic hourglass figure in seconds.

Considerations when choosing waist cinchers

Type

You can choose from several different types of waist cinchers, which differ in terms of how they work.

Basic waist cinchers are similar to a corset but don't have any lacing. They typically start under the breasts and extend to the hips to cover the entire abdomen. Basic cinchers usually have hook-and-eye fasteners that allow you to adjust how tight they are.

Vest waist cinchers aren't that different from basic cinchers, but they also have straps that go over the shoulders. The straps keep the cincher from slipping, so this type is best if you're active. Vest cinchers also work well if you have a large chest and require additional back support.

Workout waist cinchers are typically shorter than other cinchers and offer greater flexibility. Also known as belt waist cinchers, most are constructed to trap body heat and help you sweat more during exercise. They usually have hook-and-loop fasteners, so you can easily get them on and off.

Corset waist cinchers are the most traditional option and usually offer the best results when it comes to trimming your waistline, but they're also the most constricting and are pretty difficult to put on. You can find corset cinchers that start just below the breasts, as well as styles that cover the bust.

Size and fit

No matter what size you are, you can usually find a waist cincher to fit your body type. To get the sizing right, measure yourself with a tape measure beneath the chest, around your waist, and at the top of your hips. If you want a cincher that covers your breasts, measure the widest area of your bust, too. You should also measure the length of your torso while seated -- start just beneath your bust and measure to the top of your thigh.

Once you have all your measurements, compare them to the brand's sizing chart to find your proper size.

Material

Most waist cinchers are made of stretchy materials like spandex, nylon, latex, or a combination. These materials work for daily wear because they allow the cincher to move with your body.

Corsets, on the other hand, are usually made from higher-quality materials like satin, leather, or cotton. They're not ideal for everyday wear because they can be fairly restrictive.

Features

Boning material

Waist cinchers or corsets often feature boning, which is a series of vertical rods that are sewn in to provide a tighter fit and keep the cincher from rolling down. Some boning is made of plastic, while other boning is made with steel.

Plastic boning is more flexible, so it allows for a greater range of motion, though it isn't as durable. Steel boning, on the other hand, is highly durable but doesn't offer much flexibility. Flat steel boning is usually the most constrictive, while coiled steel boning follows the shape of your body for a more comfortable fit.

Fastening style

To really trim your waist, a waist cincher should fasten tightly and provide an effective cinch. Many cinchers have sturdy metal clasps, though some lightweight options use hook-and-loop fasteners. These cinchers are usually designed to be worn during workouts for a more comfortable fit, but they don't provide the tightest fit.

Colors and design

Waist cinchers are available in a wide array of color and pattern options. For everyday wear, it's usually best to stick cinchers with a simple, seamless design in neutral colors like white, black, or nude. A waist cincher in a bold color like red or purple or with ribbon or frill detail can be fun for special occasions but can easily show through light-colored or slim-fitting clothing.

Price

You can expect to spend between $10 and $100 for a waist cincher. Lightweight cinchers typically go for $10 to $15, but don't expect to get too many years of use from them. For $15 to $25, you can get a cincher that offers effective compression and can hold up to regular wear. If you want a high-quality cincher with metal boning, you need to spend $30 to $100.

FAQ

Q. How long can you wear a waist cincher each day?

A. If you're new to wearing a cincher, it's best to start with just one to three hours a day to get used to it. If you're more comfortable wearing a cincher, you can gradually increase your wear up to eight or so hours a day.

Q. How much will a waist cincher reduce my waistline?

A. It depends on how much compression a cincher offers and how tightly you secure it. In most cases, a cincher will reduce your waistline by 1 to 3 inches.

Waist cinchers we recommend

Best of the best: True Corset's Playgirl Label 4-Layer Reinforced Steel-Boned Waist-Training Shaper Corset

Our take: A serious, high-quality cincher/corset that features durable construction and can trim your waist by a few inches.

What we like: Has 26 steel bones, which is a combination of 20 spiral bones and 6 flat bones. Offers comfortable wear that delivers an hourglass shape. Includes a satin cover.

What we dislike: Can run somewhat small, so it's important to consult the sizing chart.

Best bang for your buck: Sayfut's Waist Trainer Corset

Our take: A well-made cincher that effectively trims the waist and provides plenty of value for the price.

What we like: Made with a combination of polyester and spandex. Offers a snug fit that helps trim the waist. Has 4 spiral steel bones for shape. Available in two colors.

What we dislike: Getting the right size can be tough. If you're stuck between sizes, size up.

Choice 3: Ursexyly's Double-Control Waist Trainer

Our take: A comfortable, lightweight waist trainer, but getting the size right can be difficult.

What we like: Has a smooth exterior that doesn't show under clothing. Fabric is stretchy, so it's comfortable enough for daily wear. Customer service responds quickly.

What we dislike: Sizing chart doesn't seem accurate. Stretchy fabric has too much give to offer the same cinching as other trainers.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.