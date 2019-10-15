There's a reason why people prefer serving soup in a bread bowl or ice cream in a cone. Eating food from an edible container is just fun. So, if you really want to wow guests at your next brunch, a waffle bowl maker will certainly do the trick.

You can fill the bowls you make with fresh fruit and whipped cream for a sweet option and eggs and bacon for a heartier option. Waffle bowls are also perfect for dessert -- just add ice cream, chocolate or caramel sauce, and sprinkles. With a waffle bowl maker, you can easily make the bowls for a crowd with your favorite waffle batter recipe. You can even use the maker to create taco bowls or mold tortillas into bowls for your favorite Tex-Mex recipes.

Check out our shopping guide to learn all you need to choose the best waffle bowl maker for your kitchen. We've included a few product recommendations, too, such as our top choice from Presto, which works with both homemade and store-bought batter and features a nonstick surface for easy removal and cleanup.

Considerations when choosing waffle bowl makers

Nonstick surface

A nonstick cooking surface is the most essential feature to look for in a waffle bowl maker. Not only does it make cleaning the appliance much easier, but it allows you to easily remove the waffle bowl once it's done cooking. Without a nonstick surface, the bowls may tear when you try to remove them.

Quantity

Most waffle bowl makers can make a single bowl at a time. The bowls are typically four inches in diameter, which is a good size for an individual serving. But you can find some models that actually allow you to make two bowls at a time, which is an ideal option if you have a large family or frequently entertain guests. Double-bowl models do cost more than single bowl makers, however.

Size

You probably won't be making waffle bowls every day, so a waffle maker isn't necessarily an appliance that you'll want to keep out on your counter. But its size is still an important factor to consider, as you'll have to find room in a cabinet or on a shelf to store it. Fortunately, the majority of waffle makers are compact and lightweight.

If you opt for a model that can make more than one bowl at a time, though, it will be larger and require more cabinet space.

Features

Versatility

In addition to making waffle bowls, some makers can also prepare traditional waffles and waffle cones. To get the most bang for your buck, choose a model that's versatile enough to make more than just bowls.

Texture

Many waffle bowl makers feature a textured cooking surface, so your finished bowls have a classic waffle pattern on their exterior. Other models have a smooth cooking surface, though, so the finished bowls don't have any discernible pattern. If serving bowls with a more decorative appearance is important to you, choose a waffle bowl maker with a textured cooking surface.

Preheat light

Before adding your waffle batter to the bowl maker, it must be heated to the right temperature. Many models have a preheat light that illuminates when the cooking surface has reached the proper temperature.

Safety latch

You don't want a mess -- or an injury -- on your hands when you're making waffle bowls, so opt for a maker with a safety latch. That feature prevents the batter from leaking out of the appliance when it's hot and burning your fingers.

Automatic shutoff

For safety reasons, it's also good to choose a waffle bowl maker with an automatic shutoff feature. When the appliance hasn't been in use for a certain period, the maker automatically turns itself off, so it doesn't become a fire hazard.

Price

Waffle bowl makers usually cost between $20 and $40. Single-bowl makers that can sometimes make regular waffles and ice cream cones typically go for $20 to $35, while a double-bowl maker generally costs between $35 and $40.

FAQ

Q. How do I know when my waffle bowl is finished cooking?

A. When you open the maker, the lid should lift up easily. If it sticks at all, the bowl probably isn't done. Once you've got the lid open, make sure that the waffle bowl has a nice golden brown color before taking it out.

Q. What other types of batter or dough can I use in a waffle bowl maker?

A. It depends on the model that you have, so always read the operating instructions carefully. Some makers can handle plain cake batter, yeast bread dough, frozen bread dough, or tortillas in addition to waffle batter.

Waffle bowl makers we recommend

Best of the best: Presto's Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker

Our take: A versatile appliance that can make waffle, bread, and taco bowls that are deliciously fluffy.

What we like: Offers user-friendly operation. Features nonstick plates that release the bowls easily and help with clean up. Light indicates when the unit is ready for use. Works with both homemade and store-bought waffle batter or mixes.

What we dislike: Bowls are somewhat small and don't have a flat bottom so they can tip over. Doesn't have an on/off switch.

Best bang for your buck: Dash's The Waffle Maker Machine

Our take: An excellent waffle bowl maker that can also prepare tasty taco bowls and is ideal for families.

What we like: Prepares bowls quickly and easily. Suitable for use with kids. Nonstick surface makes cleaning the appliance a breeze. Compact design is perfect for a small kitchen, apartment, dorm room, or even campsite.

What we dislike: Can overflow somewhat easily, so you must be careful not to overfill.

Choice 3: Nostalgia's Electric Waffle Bowl Maker

Our take: A high-quality appliance that makes versatile waffle bowls that work with a variety of fillings. Comes in a fun, pink color for added whimsy.

What we like: Features a die-cast aluminum cooking surface for excellent cooking results. Nonstick cooking surface prevents bowls from tearing or ripping when you remove them. Clean up is also easy. Offers a safety latch to avoid batter overflow.

What we dislike: More expensive than similar models.

