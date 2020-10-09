The best VR headset of 2020

A VR headset is a must-have accessory if you want to take gaming -- and plenty of other at-home experiences -- to another, more realistic level.

The headset provides a 360-degree view that allows you to interact with scenery, so you get a much more lifelike experience when you're playing next-generation video games. It also allows you to explore landmarks from across the globe or fantasy settings, all from the comfort of your own home.

To keep you up to date on all the latest product developments, we've taken a fresh look at VR headset trends and included two new state-of-the-art models as well as a returning favorite for your consideration.

Best VR headsets of 2020

1. HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset: An outstanding VR headset that offers a truly immersive gaming experience. This is a new entry on our list, though we've been fans of previous HTC models.

2. Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset: A fan favorite, easy-to-set-up VR headset that offers excellent resolution and tracking. This model is a returning favorite on our short list because of its many features and exclusive games.

3. HTC Vive Cosmos 3D VR Headset: A simple-to-use VR headset that doesn't require a base station like other models. Another option from trusted brand HTC, this is a newcomer to our list.

What is a VR headset?

A VR headset is a wearable device that sits over your eyes and offers an immersive virtual reality experience. It's mainly used with video games to provide a more realistic gaming experience. In addition to a display that generates separate images for each eye, the headset features stereo sound and motion-tracking sensors to drive the VR experience. Some models also offer built-in gaming controls for more convenient gameplay.

VR headsets don't work on their own. They require an external device to provide the images and sounds you experience when wearing the headset. Some models require a tethered connection to a computer or gaming console, while others work wirelessly with a smartphone.

A tethered VR headset features its own display and connects to a computer or console via a wire. It typically offers the clearest, most vivid images, but the headset is usually larger and heavier. A tethered headset generally costs more as well. You can find some VR headsets that work with a computer or gaming console that function wirelessly.

A headset that works with a smartphone has a slot to hold the device, which serves as the VR display. Be sure to choose a headset that's compatible with your particular smartphone model, or the device won't work.

If you're going to use your headset regularly, you want to be sure that it's comfortable. Models with fabric straps to hold the headset in place aren't just more affordable, they're usually more comfortable, too. However, fabric straps generally aren't as durable. Headsets with plastic straps are padded for comfort and pretty easy to clean, but they don't stretch like fabric and sometimes feel tight.

A VR headset is most often used for gaming. You can choose from an array of first-person games that provide a truly exciting, immersive experience with a headset. VR crafting apps and apps that offer virtual tours of cities, historical locations, and even fictional settings are also compatible with VR headsets.

For a wireless VR headset, you can expect to spend less than $100. Tethered models typically start at $300 but can cost as much as $1,000 for a model with all the latest technology. Keep in mind that these prices only cover the headset's cost -- a computer, gaming console, or smartphone adds to the cost, as does the price of the games or apps that you use.

FAQ

Q. Are there any side effects associated with wearing a VR headset?

A. For most people, using a VR headset is perfectly safe, but in some cases, a headset can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, and eye strain. If you start to feel any ill effects, take the headset off right away, and consult a doctor if the side effects don't go away.

Q. What type of maintenance does a VR headset require?

A. It's a good idea to have a case for your headset to protect it from any damage. You should clean the headset regularly. Follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding proper cleaning procedures since it varies between models.

In-depth reviews of best VR headsets

Best of the best: HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset

What we like: Has a comfortable and balanced feel. Offers better resolution than previous models. Setup is extremely easy. Features accurate eye-tracking.

What we dislike: Customer service leaves something to be desired, and some users have durability concerns.

Best bang for your buck: Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

What we like: Boasts a high-resolution display and five cameras for its room-tracking system. Adjustable for those who wear glasses. Offers the same touch controls and games as other models from the brand.

What we dislike: Has a bulky feel, and the sound quality isn't as strong as some users would like.

Choice 3: HTC Vive Cosmos 3D VR Headset

What we like: Offers a sharp, high-resolution display. Allows you to stream games to the device. Has a flip-up visor when you need to leave the VR experience quickly.

What we dislike: Tracking isn't as accurate as it is with other headsets.

