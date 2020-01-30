The best votive candle

There's no quicker or easier way of creating relaxing ambience than dimming the lights and burning some candles. Votive candles are extremely versatile since they're freestanding and don't need holders (though they can be set in holders if you prefer).

If the number and variety of votive candles available is leaving you stumped, this guide can help you with your purchase. We'll break down your options and even suggest some specific products at the end. Our top choice is Hosley's Set of 12 Unscented Votive Candles, each of which comes in a simple glass holder and has a 12-hour burn time.

Considerations when choosing votive candles

Wax type

In the past, all candles were made from beeswax, but today beeswax is less common, and soy wax and paraffin wax are more popular choices. Paraffin wax is inexpensive and burns well, which is why it's so commonly used, but since it's derived from petroleum, it isn't the most eco-friendly choice. Soy wax is a more environmentally sound alternative to fossil-fuel based paraffin wax. It's a little more expensive but still affordably priced. Beeswax is perhaps the best all around wax and a traditional choice, but it's more expensive than other materials and isn't vegan-friendly.

Color

You can find votive candles in all the colors of the rainbow. You might choose a color based on your decor or preference, but in wicca and witchcraft, candle colors carry meaning. White candles, for instance, represent peace, harmony, and healing, whereas green candles represent nature, the earth element, luck, and growth. Whether or not your subscribe to such ideas, it can be interesting to learn about the color meanings of candles.

Holders

The beauty of votive candles is that holders aren't essential, but some votives do come with them. Votive candles may be poured into glass holders or be freestanding so you can remove them from their holders if desired.

Features

Burn time

This is the total amount of time your votive candle will burn for. The estimate on the packaging is not always 100% accurate, so edge on the side of caution if you need candles to last the span of an event.

Scent

You can buy scented or unscented votive candles. Some people love the smell of scented candles, whereas others find them overpowering, so burn them with caution if you're expecting guests.

Wick

The vast majority of votive candles have cotton wicks, but wooden wicks are another option. They can produce a pleasing crackle when burned.

Price

Depending on the size and quality of a votive candle -- and how many you get in a pack -- a single candle can cost anywhere from 25 cents to $10.

FAQ

Q. Can I reuse the votive holder my candle came in?

A. Yes, absolutely. However, you'll need to remove any remaining wax and wick before you do, which can be tricky, especially if the candle was poured into the glass holder. It's worth the effort, though, as it would be wasteful to simply throw away a perfectly good votive holder.

Q. How can I minimize the fire risk posed by votive candles?

A. A candle is an open flame, so naturally it comes with some fire risk. However, if you follow basic candle safety recommendations, the risk is extremely small. First off, never leave a burning candle unattended, even if you'll just be out of the room for a short time. Always double check you've extinguished your candles correctly, especially if you're leaving the house or turning in for the night. Never burn candles near any materials that could set fire (drapes or wall hangings, for example) or position them where they could be knocked over by children or pets.

Votive candles we recommend

Best of the best: Hosley's Set of 12 Unscented Votive Candles

Our take: These simple, white unscented candles create a pleasant ambience wherever you choose to burn them.

What we like: The pack of 12 offers exceptional value for money. Each candle burns for around 12 hours. Glass holders can be reused.

What we dislike: No alternative color choices.

Best bang for your buck: Royal Imports' Votive Candles

Our take: With 72 to a box, these votive candles offer an extremely low price per piece.

What we like: Available in black, ivory, or white and in 10- or 15-hour burn times. Made in the USA. Fit most standard votive holders.

What we dislike: Most buyers probably don't need 72 candles unless planning an event.

Choice 3: Yinuo Light's Scented Candle Gift Set

Our take: A gift set of eight scented candles in lavender, mint, lemon, strawberry, rose, spring, green zen, and vanilla fragrances.

What we like: Made from soy wax and essential oils. Arrive in an attractive gift box.

What we dislike: Smaller than they appear in the photos.

