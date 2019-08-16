It's no surprise that volleyball is one of the most popular recreational sports on the planet. The rules are simple, you don't need extensive skills to play, and, above all, it's fun. For these reasons and more, having your own volleyball set is a must for any family or friend group who love the sport.

If you want to get the best volleyball set, keep reading our helpful buying guide. We included reviews of a few favorites, like our choice for Best of the Best, the Park & Sun Sports Tournament 179 Portable Outdoor System.

Considerations when choosing volleyball sets

Portable vs. permanent

Portable volleyball sets are perfect for family outings and picnics. Ideally, they are quick and easy to set up in almost any environment, although they aren't necessarily the most durable option.

Permanent sets can be used either indoors or outdoors and come with a regulation sized net. The poles and net on a permanent set are designed to withstand rough play, whereas a portable set isn't intended for such serious play.

Durability

Even within the portable volleyball set category, there is a minimum degree of durability that should be expected. Pay attention to the materials of the net as well as the poles. The thicker the poles, and the textile of the net, the more durable and long-lasting they will likely be. A thick, synthetic nylon net is usually the strongest available. Hollow steel polls of at least three inches in diameter are optimal for long-lasting durability.

Net size

A regulation outdoor volleyball net is 32 feet long by 39 inches tall. Portable recreational nets are usually far smaller, and ultimately less durable. Decide what net size will work best for your usage and make your purchase based on that preference. If you plan to play with small children, a regulation net is probably not for you.

Playing location

If you plan to play volleyball on a sandy beach, you will have different needs for your set than if you will play in a gymnasium. Pick your set based on your most likely location of regular play.

Features

Boundary markers

Some volleyball sets come with boundary markers. This is especially useful if you want to play an actual game as opposed to simple rallying for fun. There are boundary markers made of plastic, wood, and rubber. If you want a complete set that will allow you to play by standard rules, consider getting a set with boundary markers.

Pump

Some volleyball sets come with a pump for keeping your volleyball properly inflated. Although this is a convenient add-on, the pumps included with most sets are not the most durable and may break after a short time. This is true even with many of the more expensive sets. We recommend buying a separate, top-rated pump if you will use your volleyball set a lot.

Carrying bag

Many portable volleyball sets come with a handy carrying bag for transporting it and keeping it organized. The more expensive the set, the more expensive the bag will usually be. Better sets will have a more durable and thick bag, while the less expensive sets will give you cheaper bags.

Price

Most volleyball sets cost between $25 and $250, although professional, permanent sets can cost well over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Can I set up a volleyball set in my yard as a permanent fixture?

A. Yes. The best way to do so is to sink regulation volleyball poles into the ground with cement. A regulation net connected to the poles will round out the set and you'll be ready to play for years to come.

Q. Can I use a portable volleyball set for indoor play?

A. Most inexpensive, casual volleyball sets are not suitable to set up for indoor play. You can, however, purchase a regulation volleyball set that is specifically designed to be used in a gym.

Volleyball sets we recommend

Best of the best: Park & Sun Sports Tournament 179 Portable Outdoor System.

Our take: Regulation sized set with easy setup.

What we like: Almost like a professional set for a much more affordable price.

What we dislike: Not completely weather resistant.

Best bang for your buck: Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Set.

Our take: Two games in one. Great value.

What we like: Easy to set up and take down. Extra wide net.

What we dislike: Badminton rackets are cheap.

Choice 3: Baden Champions Series

Our take: Portable and quick to assemble. Perfect for picnics.

What we like: Solid tension and anchoring, which is hard to come by in these sets.

What we dislike: Height adjustment is difficult for some.

