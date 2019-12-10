The best Vizio TV

The flat screen television market continues to deliver bigger and bigger TVs at lower and lower price points. A screen size that cost $1,000 a decade ago costs one-third to one-half of that today.

And some of the great deals consumers can now obtain on TVs can be credited to Vizio. Vizio was one of the first value-priced brand names to enter the market in the early 2000s. Its pricing practices helped to drive down the cost of all televisions.

Our favorite Vizio television is the M-Series 55-Inch 4K Smart TV. It has a reasonable price, but it delivers impressive HDR technology for color accuracy.

Considerations when choosing Vizio TVs

When comparing Vizio TVs, the best place to start is by finding the screen size and screen resolution you want.

Screen size

The size of a flat screen television is determined by measuring from one corner to the opposite diagonal corner.

Small: In the current market, screen sizes up to 40 inches are considered small. It's difficult to find Vizio TVs smaller than 28 inches in size, however.

Average: Vizio screens between 40 and 55 inches are considered average.

Large: When you want the largest Vizio TVs, you'll usually be purchasing either a 65- or 75-inch screen.



The screen size you pick needs to fit the size of your viewing room. If seating areas are close to the screen, an average or below-average screen size is recommended, for example.

Screen resolution

Vizio sells televisions with two potential maximum resolutions:

HD: Short for high definition, HD is the resolution that most TV programming uses currently. It has 1920x1080 pixels. HD has been the standard resolution in use for more than 15 years.

4K: Also called Ultra HD resolution (or UHD), 4K is going to be the next step forward in TV programming resolution. It delivers 3840x2160 pixels, which is four times more than HD. Some programming currently is available in 4K, but it likely will be at least a few years before the majority of TV shows are in 4K resolution. However, 4K TVs can upscale HD programming to take advantage of the extra pixels in the 4K screen.

Features

Nearly all Vizio TVs are considered smart TVs. But there are a few other features that you may want in your Vizio television:

HDR: Short for high dynamic range technology, HDR is the latest technology in use for enhancing color accuracy. Not all programming supports HDR yet, but it will within the next few years.

Full-array LED: Vizio flat screen TVs make use of LED backlighting to enhance the picture quality. A full-array LED places backlighting across the entirety of the screen, giving you excellent picture quality from edge to edge. Some LED-backlit TVs may only use backlighting near the edges of the screen.

Internet ready: The majority of Vizio TVs are Internet ready (which is why they're called smart TVs.) Many of them can make a connection to your WiFi network to stream video and run apps. However, some models will only work with a wired Ethernet connection.

Price

Smaller Vizio TVs -- those up to 40 inches -- will often carry HD resolution and cost between $150 and $400. Large TVs -- 43 inches and bigger -- often have 4K resolution and cost $400 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. What makes a certain Vizio TV a smart TV?

A. If a Vizio television can make a connection with the Internet, either through WiFi or Ethernet, it can be a smart TV. A smart TV is able to stream video and run apps.

Q. How easy is it to wall-mount a Vizio TV?

A. Vizio manufactures TVs that follow the VESA standard, which means they will fit with wall mounts that also follow the VESA standard.

Vizio TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Vizio M-Series 55-Inch 4K Smart TV

Our take: With HDR10 color rendering technology built in and a 4K resolution, this TV is ready for the newest programming.

What we like: Large 55-inch screen at a reasonable price. Delivers deep blacks for above-average picture quality.

What we dislike: May not give you the longevity you're seeking.

Best bang for your buck: Vizio D-Series 40-Inch HD Smart TV

Our take: Low price point, yet it has a full-array LED backlighting configuration to give you bright images anywhere on the screen.

What we like: Provides a fast refresh rate, so it works well for online gaming. Built-in smart TV features are easy to use.

What we dislike: Limited to full HD resolution, so it will downscale 4K programming to HD resolution.

Choice 3: Vizio D55u-D1 55-Inch 4K Smart TV

Our take: Faster refresh rate than average 55-inch TVs, giving it good performance with sports, gaming, and action movies.

What we like: With 4K resolution, this TV is ready for future programming. Has uniform screen lighting from edge to edge.

What we dislike: Price point could be better. Some questions regarding build quality.

