With endless content available and visual quality beyond what the eye can perceive, there's only one thing lacking in modern televisions: top-rated audio. Luckily, VIZIO has an affordable solution: a VIZIO soundbar elevates your viewing experience to theater-level quality with superb audio.

The best VIZIO soundbar features the audio layout your ears are craving. Our favorite is the Smartcast 40-Inch 5.1 Slim Soundbar System. This higher-end model features true surround sound with a slim subwoofer that is designed to be unobtrusively tucked beneath or beside your sofa. To learn more about VIZIO's impressive soundbar selection, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing VIZIO soundbars

Configurations

The soundbar is the cornerstone component in a VIZIO sound system. However, depending on your budget and how immersive you'd like your experience to be, there are a few different configuration options available.

Just the soundbar (2.0 or 3.0): The most basic VIZIO sound systems only include the soundbar, the slim rectangular cabinet that houses either two stereo speakers or two stereo speakers and a center channel.

Soundbar and subwoofer (2.1 or 3.1): If you want to feel the low end -- all those explosions and the bass of your favorite songs -- add a subwoofer.

Soundbar, subwoofer, and rear speakers (5.1): The next step up includes stereo speakers that are positioned behind the listener to create a true surround sound experience.

Soundbar, subwoofer, rear speakers, and simulated ceiling speakers (5.1.2 or 5.1.4 - simulated): At the high end of VIZIO's sound systems, surround sound is a fully immersive experience that adds speakers in the sound bar that are focused upward to generate sound from above the listener.

Size

VIZIO soundbars are available in a wide variety of lengths, ranging from 28 inches to 46 inches. Longer soundbars offer a better separation of channels.

Bluetooth

If you want to stream music from your smart devices through your soundbar system, look for a VIZIO soundbar with Bluetooth connectivity.

SmartCast

VIZIO SmartCast gives you the ability to control your entertainment through the touchscreen of your smart device. If this sounds like a must-have for you, look for a model that includes this feature.

Dolby Atmos support

For the best, most realistic surround sound, you need a VIZIO soundbar sound system that includes Dolby Atmos. This feature is reserved for higher-end soundbars.

Price

From $50 to $150, most VIZIO soundbars just include the soundbar. To get the bottom end and rear speakers, consider models in the $250 to $450 range. If you'd like to add Dolby Atmos and ceiling speakers, those systems run you $450 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Does a VIZIO soundbar offer a true surround sound experience?

A. To have true surround sound, you need speakers that are located both in front of and behind you. VIZIO soundbars may have incredible sound, but unless the system includes additional speakers such as a 5.1 system, you will not have true surround sound.

Q. What is VIZIO's SmartCast app and how do I use it with my smartphone?

A. SmartCast is a powerful app that allows you to use your Smartphone to control your VIZIO entertainment experience with an intuitive interface. To use it, simply download the app to your device and follow the instructions to pair your smartphone with your television and you'll be up and running in just a few short minutes.

VIZIO soundbars we recommend

Best of the best: VIZIO SB4051-D5 Smartcast 40-inch 5.1 Slim Soundbar System

Our take: A true 5.1 surround sound system that allows you to experience the full audio spectrum of any program you're watching.

What we like: This system can deliver over 100 decibels of sound to your entertainment room. The included slim subwoofer can be conveniently stashed beneath the sofa while the two rear speakers can be positioned behind the viewer to provide a true surround sound experience.

What we dislike: The connectivity between the wireless components of this system can be a little glitchy.

Best bang for your buck: VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-inch 2.0 Channel Soundbar

Our take: An affordably priced soundbar with built-in Bluetooth technology that allows you to stream music from your smart devices.

What we like: This slim soundbar may be small, but it still can deliver 95 decibels of room-filling audio. The easy setup requires connecting a single cable and the unit can be operated with a touch of your finger.

What we dislike: Remember, this is just a 2.0 soundbar with no subwoofer. If you're planning on listening to music with a prominent low end, this is not the soundbar for you.

Choice 3: VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-inch 2.1 Channel Soundbar

Our take: A comfortably priced 2.1 soundbar system that's a step up from 2.0, including a subwoofer.

What we like: If you like the idea of compact and affordable along with a subwoofer to give you that bottom end, this is the unit you should be considering. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and can deliver 95 decibels of room-filling audio.

What we dislike: As with other VIZIO models, the wireless connectivity can have its quirks.

