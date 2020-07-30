The best Vitamix blender of 2020

Packing a powerful punch, Vitamix blenders are the kitchen appliances that all keen chefs want.

They make light work of any blending task you can think of, from basics like green smoothies to silky smooth sauces to nut butters with no added oil.

When it comes to picking a Vitamix blender, it's important to choose the right one for you, since it's quite a hefty investment.

We've done our research into all the latest Vitamix developments to bring you the best available today, including an old favorite model and a couple of new options.

Best Vitamix blenders of 2020

1. Vitamix Professional G Series 750 Heritage Blender: A hugely powerful Vitamix blender with 10 speeds and a range of preset programs. Its raw power and versatility is why it's our new favorite model.

2. Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender: The most affordable option on this list and our new budget choice, this Vitamix blender is a little more basic than some but still gets the job done.

3. Vitamix 5200 Blender: The only returning favorite on this list, the 5200 is still good enough to impress us. The large blending jug is great when cooking for a crowd, and it can even make hot soup.

What you need to know before buying a Vitamix blender

All Vitamix blenders have powerful motors, but some are more powerful than others. Most full-size Vitamix blenders have motors with a peak horsepower of 2 to 2.2 horsepower and 1,200 to 1,500 watts, but some space-saving models are slightly less powerful. It's worth noting, however, that brute power isn't the only factor that influences how well a blender performs, so a 1,000-watt blender could outperform a 2,000-watt model.

Check the size of the blending jug. The largest options have 64-ounce blending jugs, which are suitable for large families, but some models have smaller 48-ounce blending containers, which are best for couples and small families. All Vitamix blenders have plastic containers due to safety concerns related to using glass containers on high-speed blenders. Check the height of your chosen Vitamix with the jug attached, as some are too tall to fit on the countertop under a standard-height wall cabinet.

Most Vitamix blenders offer 10 speeds that you can switch between manually for varying textures and effects. Top models also have preset programs to take the guesswork out of making the perfect frozen drink or smoothie, for instance. Some models have a specific self-cleaning function, though you can clean any Vitamix by adding soapy water and turning it on.

No Vitamix blenders come cheap. The least expensive models cost around $350, and the most expensive cost up to $750, though you can often find them on offer for slightly less.

FAQ

Q. Are Vitamix blenders dishwasher-safe?

A. The jug, lid, tamper, and blades of most Vitamix blenders are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup easier. That said, it's likely these parts will last longer if washed by hand or using your Vitamix's self-cleaning function. If you do intend to clean them in a dishwasher, it's best to do so on the top rack.

Q. Is a Vitamix blender loud enough to be an annoyance?

A. Due to their powerful motors, Vitamix blenders are quite loud, but you can find some quieter models. The quietest Vitamix blenders emit about 80 decibels, while the loudest emit about 90 decibels. That might not seem like a huge difference, but every 10-decibel increase doubles the volume of a noise, so a 90-decibel blender is twice as loud as an 80-decibel blender.

In-depth reviews for best Vitamix blenders

Best of the best: Vitamix Professional G Series 750 Heritage Blender

What we like: Includes 5 preset programs for frozen drinks, hot soups, and more. Quieter operation than an average blender. Large yet low-profile container to fit under cabinets.

What we dislike: We can find nothing wrong with this blender aside from the high price.

Best bang for your buck: Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender

What we like: Its 10 speeds plus a pulse function let you achieve a range of textures. Powerful 2-HP motor. BPA-free blending jug. Self-cleaning function.

What we dislike: The compact 48-ounce container may be too small for large families.

Choice 3: Vitamix 5200 Blender

What we like: Pulse feature lets you switch between high and variable. Impressive laser-cut hardened stainless-steel blades. Large 64-ounce blending jug. Simple to use.

What we dislike: The jug is tall, so it may not fit under wall cabinets if sitting out on your counter.

