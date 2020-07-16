The best vitamin A supplement

Vitamin A is important for health, providing improved eye health, among other benefits. If you don't receive enough vitamin A from your food, you may want to consider adding vitamin A supplements to your diet.

After consulting your doctor, you may receive guidance to begin taking vitamin A in supplement form to help with your overall health. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of Vitamin A and how to choose a supplement that's right for you. Our top choice for vitamin A supplements is from trusted brand Nature's Way and has 10,000 IU of vitamin A.

Considerations when choosing vitamin A supplements

Why should I take Vitamin A?

Here are some specific benefits of taking vitamin A:

Cancer prevention: Scientists are researching the ability of vitamin A to reduce cancer risk.

Eye health: Vitamin A assists with allowing people to gain light sensitivity, helping with night vision.

Immune system: It seems to help the body produce white blood cells, aiding in building up the body's natural immunity.

Reproductive system: Ingesting the right amount of vitamin A can help couples attempting a pregnancy, but too much vitamin A could lead to birth defects for the baby.

Skin health: Vitamin A seems to provide help with avoiding acne breakouts on the skin.

Side effects

It's important to make sure you need a vitamin A supplement before you begin taking it. Your doctor can measure your vitamin A levels during a regular physical.

If you have too much vitamin A in your body, you can experience side effects. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, and the body stores some excess vitamin A in the liver or other tissues. This means taking too much vitamin A can cause health problems for certain people.

Alcoholism: Someone who drinks an excessive amount of alcohol could see additional damage to organs like the kidney and liver if also ingesting too much vitamin A.

Birth defects: Pregnant women who take too much vitamin A over a series of months could have a baby suffering from birth defects.

Diabetes: Those with diabetes are especially susceptible to liver and kidney problems with excessive vitamin A intake.

General illness: With too much vitamin A, some people may experience headaches, vomiting, and mental confusion.

Interference with drugs: Drug interactions can occur with too much vitamin A in the body, especially drugs related to cancer treatment, blood thinning, and birth control.

Skin problems: Excessively dry skin is a side effect of too much vitamin A.

Features

Format

If you're told to begin taking vitamin A supplements, it's important to understand that not all these supplements are made the same way; there are some key differences among brands. Vitamin A supplements are available in several formats, so pick one that fits the way you like to take medication. Tablets, softgels, capsules, and even liquids are available among vitamin A supplement choices. Some of these tablets can be quite large.

Source

Manufacturers supply their vitamin A from a variety of sources, including fish oil or plant-based sources. Vegetarians or those with sensitivities want to stick with gentler plant-based sources for vitamin A.

Serving size

Your doctor should tell you how much vitamin A to take each day in a supplement, so make sure the brand you choose doesn't give you an excessive amount per pill or per serving size.

If you have multiple deficiencies in vitamin intake, you may want to consider a multivitamin instead of a vitamin A supplement alone.

Price

To receive an accurate price comparison between supplements, try to calculate the cost per pill. The least expensive varieties cost between 5 and 10 cents per pill. More expensive brands can cost 10 to 30 cents per pill or dose.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if I have a vitamin A deficiency?

A. You may notice a reduction in your night vision efficiency, where you cannot distinguish specific items in the dark. Dry and flaky skin is another sign of vitamin A deficiency.

Q. Should I use topical retinoids or vitamin A supplements for better skin health?

A. Both items can be helpful for improving skin health, but you typically pay much more for a topical retinoid versus an oral supplement for vitamin A.

Vitamin A supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Nature's Way Vitamin A 10,000 IU

Our take: Provides a strong dosage of vitamin A, all for a reasonable price per pill.

What we like: Ships with 100 softgels per bottle, so there's plenty for daily use. Gluten-free design in the capsules. Contains 100% natural sourced vitamin A from fish liver oil.

What we dislike: Not ideal for vegetarians.

Best bang for your buck: Bronson Laboratories' Vitamin A 10,000 IU

Our take: Large bottle that has 250 softgels at a low price per pill, so you can fit it into your budget.

What we like: Should not cause digestive problems, as it's gentle. Has a high potency at 10,000 IU. Product tested and made in the United States.

What we dislike: Contains soybean oil, which will cause problems for those with soy sensitivities or allergies.

Choice 3: NOW Foods' Vitamin A 25,000 IU

Our take: If you want the maximum potency in your vitamin A supplement, this one delivers 25,000 IU.

What we like: Offers 100 or 250 softgels per bottle for convenient daily use. Extremely reasonable cost per pill.

What we dislike: Contains fish oil, so it's not the best pick for vegetarians.

