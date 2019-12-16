The best vitamin E supplement

If you're looking to fight free radical damage, vitamin E is one of the most potent antioxidants around. It's a fat-soluble vitamin that you can find naturally in many foods. However, your diet may not include enough to meet the daily recommended requirements. That's why vitamin E supplements are the perfect solution. They can help with a variety of health concerns, including blood clots, hardening of the arteries, high cholesterol levels, sun-damaged skin, thinning hair, hormone imbalances, and even wrinkles and fine lines when used topically.

As with any supplements, though, it's essential to choose a high-quality formula from a reputable brand that can provide real results. In our buying guide, you'll find all the information you need to choose the best vitamin E supplements for your diet. Our top pick from Garden of Life contains 250 IU of vitamin E from natural sources to make it easier for the body to absorb.

Considerations when choosing vitamin E supplements

Form

Eating foods that contain vitamin E (such as sunflower seeds, avocados, and almonds) is the best way to make sure that you ingest all eight compounds that make up the vitamin. These eight compounds include four types of tocopherols and four types of tocotrienols, but synthetic vitamin E supplements usually contain only gamma-tocopherol and dl-alpha-tocopherol, which aren't as effective in treating health concerns.

When it comes to choosing vitamin E supplements, though, you should consider both the particular compounds they contain and the form that they come in. Look for supplements that contain all four tocopherols and all four tocotrienols to make sure you choose the most effective supplement.

In terms of the formula, all supplements contain vitamin E that's dissolved in a carrier oil. Soft gel capsules are the most common form for oral ingestion. They typically don't have any discernible taste and are swallowed easily. You can also find vitamin E serum supplements, which have a thick, liquid consistency. They can be used for oral consumption when mixed with food or a beverage but also for topical application for skincare issues. In fact, some serums are meant solely for topical use, so be sure to read the product description carefully before ingesting any vitamin E serum orally.

Features

Dosage

The dosage of oral vitamin E supplements is measured in international units (IU), though some brands also list the milligrams per dosage. You can find soft gels that contain 250 to 1,000 IUs per dose, while serums typically offer 400 IUs per oral dosage.

Skincare

Topical vitamin E serum that you can use as part of a skincare routine usually contains a carrier oil like coconut, grapeseed, argan, or jojoba oil. Many formulas also feature other ingredients that have skincare benefits, such as vitamin C or aloe.

Vegetarian/vegan

If you maintain a vegetarian or vegan diet, be sure to choose a vitamin E supplement that doesn't contain any gelatin, which is an animal product. Some soft gels sometimes contain glycerine that's derived from animal sources, so avoid those formulas as well.

Gluten-free

If you suffer from celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, make sure that any vitamin E supplement you choose is gluten-free. That includes formulas meant for topical use.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $9 to $100 for vitamin E supplements, depending on the form, size of the bottle, and whether it's natural or synthetic. You can get high-quality, natural vitamin E supplements for $15 to $20, though.

FAQ

Q. What's the recommended daily dosage of vitamin E?

A. For anyone 14 years or older, the daily USDA recommended intake of vitamin E is 15 milligrams (22.4 IU). The maximum daily dosage for adults, though, is 1,000 milligrams (1,500 IU), but always consult with your doctor before taking that much.

Q. What are the symptoms of a vitamin E deficiency?

A. Signs that you may be vitamin E deficient include vision issues, impaired speech, problems with muscle coordination, and nerve pain.

Vitamin E supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Garden of Life's Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin E

Our take: An excellent supplement that contains natural vitamin E in easy-to-swallow capsules.

What we like: Capsules have 250 IU of vitamin E from naturally derived food sources for better absorption. Includes vitamins A, D, K, and selenium, too. Features 23 fruits and vegetables. Can help with thinning hair.

What we dislike: Costs more than much of the competition.

Best bang for your buck: Puritan's Pride's Vitamin E 1,000 IU Soft Gels

Our take: A powerful dose of vitamin E that comes in at an affordable price point.

What we like: Capsules contain 1,000 IU of vitamin E and are easy to swallow. Features a rapid-release formula. Great value for each soft gel.

What we dislike: Contains gelatin, so not vegetarian-friendly.

Choice 3: Nature Made's Vitamin E 400 IU

Our take: A reliable, budget-friendly vitamin E supplement.

What we like: Easy-to-swallow capsules contain 400 IU of vitamin E. Works especially well for thinning hair. Contains no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

What we dislike: Uses synthetic vitamin E, not a natural form.

