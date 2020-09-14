The best vitamin D supplement of 2020

Vitamin D is one of the 13 most essential vitamins your body needs, and the good news is that it usually only costs a few minutes of exposure to the sun. However, many of us find it difficult to schedule enough outdoor time to receive all the vitamin D we need. Up to 40% of the population has some degree of vitamin D deficiency.

Many foods do contain high levels of vitamin D, but this still may not be enough to make up the deficit. This is why many physicians strongly urge their patients to add vitamin D supplements to their daily medication regimens.

Vitamin D not only helps boost the body's immune system but also aids in the absorption of calcium and regulates phosphorus in the bloodstream. An unchecked vitamin D deficiency can weaken bones and teeth over time.

We have taken a fresh look at our shortlist of vitamin D supplements, based on consumer trends and the latest medical research. We have one returning favorite and two new contenders, including one with a more powerful formulation.

Best vitamin D supplements of 2020

1. Vitamin D by Nature's Bounty: This easy-to-swallow softgel is fortified with vitamin K, and its all-natural formula makes it our new top pick for 2020.

2. NOW Supplements' Vitamin D-3 & K-2: A potent combination of vitamin D and potassium, the retail price is definitely a plus, along with its vegetarian and kosher-friendly formulation.

3. Sports Research's Vitamin D3 Infused with Coconut Oil: This newcomer to our short list combines vitamin D with coconut oil for better absorption by the body. Extra powerful 5,000 IUs formulation.

What you need to know before buying vitamin D supplements

Unlike some other essential vitamins like A or C or E, it's not really possible to get enough vitamin D through diet alone. Very few foods even contain enough vitamin D to be considered a therapeutic dose. Oily types of seafood, such as salmon, cod, and sardines, contain a fair amount of vitamin D, along with foods like mushrooms that receive significant amounts of sunlight as they grow. Even "vitamin D" milk only contains supplemental vitamin D, not a natural component. The best source of natural vitamin D is still exposure to sunlight.

Because many people lead sedentary lifestyles, opportunities to generate vitamin D through sun exposure are often limited. It isn't always easy to allot at least 10 minutes of soaking up the sun's rays while working indoors or in colder climates. Age is also a factor when it comes to vitamin D production, and certain medical conditions such as obesity or diabetes also make it challenging to make up a deficit.

When shopping for a quality vitamin D supplement, it pays to read the product label carefully. Some less-expensive products contain a mushroom-derived form of vitamin D called D-2. This is generally not as potent as the D-3 derived from lamb's wool. D-2 is not necessarily inferior to D-3 in terms of meeting the recommended daily allowance for vitamin D, but many physicians and dieticians recommend D-3 for consumers who are not following strict vegan or vegetarian diets.

Another consideration is inactive ingredients used in the supplements. Vitamin D is fat-soluble, which means it is often mixed with healthy oil for better absorption. Some brands contain virgin coconut oil or possibly fatty fish oil. This is an acceptable ingredient in softgels. Hard tablet supplements may contain inert ingredients that help keep the tablets intact. Some supplements in chewable form may also contain sugar or artificial flavors. Consumers should look for USP certification when comparing products on the shelves.

Vitamin D supplements can cost less than $10 a bottle, but these D-2 brands may not contain a therapeutic level of vitamin D for those with serious deficiencies. Softgels containing high levels of D-3 and possibly vitamin K will retail between $10 and $20 a bottle. Gummies and liquid drops may cost a little more than that, and brands containing 5,000 IUs of vitamin D can cost up to $25 a bottle in specialized health food outlets.

FAQ

Q. I have a difficult time swallowing large pills. Are vitamin D supplements available in other forms?

A. Vitamin D supplements are often combined with calcium or magnesium, so the solid tablet form can be relatively large. You should be able to find vitamin D supplements in smaller, calcium-free softgels on the same shelf. There are also chewable gummies and drops available.

Q. Is it possible to take too much vitamin D? My doctor says I have a serious deficiency.

A. Vitamin D is considered a fat-soluble vitamin, which means any excess is stored in the liver, not flushed away through kidneys like water-soluble vitamin C. Some supplements contain as much as 5,000 International Units (IUs) of vitamin D, much higher than the recommended daily amount of 600 IUs. Too much vitamin D can contribute to kidney stone formation, loss of energy and vomiting.

In-depth reviews for best vitamin D supplements

Best of the best: Vitamin D by Nature's Bounty for Immune Support

What we like: Softgels still contain calcium. Easy to swallow. 2,000 IUs per tablet, exceeds RDA. No artificial fillers, flavors, oils or preservatives. 350-count bottle.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Some complaints of an unpleasant odor.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Supplements' Vitamin D-3 & K-2

What we like: Affordable price point. Contains D-3 and K-2 for bone support. Good for cardiovascular health. Certified ingredients; no fillers, soy, or anything artificial. Veggie casing is easy to swallow.

What we dislike: Only contains 1,000 IUs per tablet, which is low for a supplement.

Choice 3: Sports Research's Vitamin D3 Infused with Coconut Oil

What we like: Generous 360 mini-capsules per bottle. Coconut oil enhances absorption rate. Equivalent to natural vitamin D derived from sunlight. Powerful 5,000 IUs of vitamin D per capsule. Certified non-GMO.

What we dislike: Some reports of capsules becoming spoiled.

