The best vitamin C supplement of 2020

A powerful antioxidant and a vital contributor to cell and immune health, it's important to take a vitamin C supplement if you don't think you get enough in your diet.

Unless you take extremely high doses, there's no harm in consuming slightly more vitamin C than you need, so many people take a better-safe-than-sorry approach. By helping to keep your immune system in top shape, you may even fight off colds more easily when taking plenty of vitamin C.

We've done extensive research to find you the best vitamin C supplements of 2020. We've included two returning favorites and a newcomer to our top three.

Best vitamin C supplements of 2020

1. Viva Naturals' Premium Non-GMO Vitamin C: We love these vitamin C capsules so much they've gained a returning number one spot. They contain an extra vitamin C boost from citrus peel and rosehips.

2. Nature's Bounty's Vitamin C Tablets: These simple tablets at an affordable price are new to our list and impressed us with their ease of swallowing and lack of artificial colors and flavors.

3. Garden of Life's Vitamin C Capsules: Another returning favorite that's impressed us with its use of raw vitamin C from plant-based sources. It also contains a blend of probiotics for digestive and immune health.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What to consider before buying vitamin C supplements

Think about the form in which you'd like to consume your vitamin C supplement. Capsules and tablets are generally the most popular. Though there are other factors at play, vitamin C capsules are more bioavailable than tablets, meaning you'll absorb more of the vitamin C into your bloodstream. You can also find vitamin C powders and dissolvable tablets that you mix with water to make a drink. While this is more time-consuming, vitamin C in liquid forms is absorbed better than both tablets and capsules.

Check the dosage of your chosen vitamin C supplement, as each tablet can contain anywhere from 100 to 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C. Most vitamin C supplements contain at least several times the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin C. It's worth noting, however, that the RDA is the minimum you should consume in a day, not the maximum, so higher doses are safe.

If you're worried that taking a high dose all at once may decrease your absorption since it will be too high a dose for your body to manage, consider a timed or delayed release option. These release vitamin C gradually throughout the day so you aren't getting a single huge hit.

Depending on the strength, formula, and number of doses to a pack, expect to spend anywhere from $5 to $25 on an average vitamin C supplement.

FAQ

Q. Can vitamin C really help to fight off colds?

A. Vitamin C helps maintain a healthy immune system, but it doesn't make you any less likely to get a cold. Some studies have suggested that taking high dose vitamin C can reduce the length and severity of a cold, but other experts dispute this. In short, taking it certainly can't hurt your cold, but don't expect miracles.

Q. How much vitamin C should I take each day?

A. The RDA of vitamin C for adults is just 65 to 90 milligrams per day, but most supplements contain significantly more. Popular supplements dosages include 500 and 1,000 milligrams. The upper daily limit for supplementation is 2,000 milligrams, but we wouldn't recommend taking more than 1,000 milligrams per day on a regular basis. It's worth noting that a higher dose of vitamin C isn't necessarily better. Anything your body doesn't use is excreted, so it generally isn't necessary to take more than 500 milligrams per day.

In-depth reviews for best vitamin C supplements

Best of the best: Viva Naturals' Premium Non-GMO Vitamin C

What we like: Pack of 250 veggie capsules containing 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C apiece. The added bioflavonoids improve absorption. Non-GMO formula.

What we dislike: Some users report getting heartburn after taking these capsules.

Best bang for your buck: Nature's Bounty's Vitamin C Tablets

What we like: Simple tablets that are free from artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, plus all common allergens. The 500 milligrams of vitamin C per tablet is more than enough for most.

What we dislike: You may find a few broken pills in your bottle, depending on how carefully they were shipped.

Choice 3: Garden of Life's Vitamin C Capsules

What we like: These capsules stand out for their use of natural rather than synthesized vitamin C. Suitable for vegans. Probiotics and enzymes add digestive support.

What we dislike: You receive far fewer capsules per bottle than other brands.

