The best vitamin of 2020

In theory, eating a balanced diet gives you all the vitamins you need, but it isn't always as simple as that.

Taking vitamins in the form of a supplement can help bridge any gaps and gives you some peace of mind if you have the kind of week where you subsist on takeout and vending machine snacks.

With such a huge number of options to choose from, however, picking the best vitamins can seem baffling. Luckily, we've done our research to find the very best vitamins of 2020. Our short list features our top three options, including a newcomer and two old favorites.

Best vitamins of 2020

1. NaturesPlus' Source of Life Gold Liquid Multivitamin: Perfect for those who hate swallowing pills, this multivitamin comes in liquid form and contains a high percentage of the daily value of a range of vitamins and minerals. It's a new pick in our top three.

2. Nature's Way's Alive! Max3 Daily Adult Multivitamin: These affordable, high-quality multivitamin tablets are so good we've chosen them as a returning favorite. We love the added fruit and vegetable powders.

3. NATURELO's Whole Food Multivitamin: Another long-standing favorite of ours, these vegan multivitamin capsules contain a beneficial blend of vitamins and minerals.

What you need to know before buying vitamins

Perhaps the first factor to consider is what vitamins you need. "Vitamins" is a broad term and can refer to multivitamins; individual vitamin supplements, such as vitamin C or vitamin D; or narrow blends of vitamins, such as B-complex supplements, which contain all the B vitamins but no others. Plus, there are blends designed for specific subsets of people, such as vegan vitamins, which will contain a vegan version of vitamin D and high levels of B12 since it isn't found in plant-based foods.

Next, you'll need to consider the form they come in. Tablets tend to be the cheapest option, but aren't absorbed into the bloodstream as well as other forms, such as capsules, liquids, and powders or dispersible tablets that you mix with liquid to make a drink.

If you choose a multivitamin, they usually won't contain just vitamins, but also a blend of minerals, such as iron and zinc. Some options also contain other beneficial supplements, such as omega fatty acids, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and amino acids. This helps you cover all the bases, which is especially useful if you have a restricted diet.

Vitamins vary in price from less than $5 for basic tablets to as much as $50 for large packs of high-end vitamins.

Tips

Consider whether you're buying vitamins because you have a specific deficiency or you just want to generally boost your levels. If the former, you might want to buy individual vitamins that you're deficient in (for instance, if you're deficient in B12, choose a B12 supplement), whereas a multivitamin will suffice for a general boost.

Check the ingredients in your vitamins carefully if you're vegetarian or vegan. Many capsules and gummies, and some time-release tablets contain porcine or bovine gelatin, while vegans should watch out for non-vegan vitamin D3, even in vegetarian vitamin pills.

Try taking your vitamins at the same time each day to make it part of your daily routine. For the first week or two, it might help to set a reminder on your watch or phone, but after a couple of weeks, it will become a habit.

If buying vitamins for children, consider a specific children's formula. Not only do they contain the perfect blend of nutrients for growing bodies, they're usually in an easy-to-take form, such as chewable tablets.

While vitamins tablets and capsules may still be safe to consume after their "best before" date, they will lose some of their potency.

In-depth reviews for best vitamins

Best of the best: NaturesPlus' Source of Life Gold Liquid Multivitamin

What we like: The liquid formula is highly bioavailable and comes in a tropical fruit flavor. High levels of B12. Made in the U.S.A. from premium ingredients.

What we dislike: Some people strongly dislike the taste.

Best bang for your buck: Nature's Way's Alive! Max3 Daily Adult Multivitamin

What we like: Excellent tablets at a reasonable price. In addition to vitamins and minerals, you get an omega blend, cardio blend, and digestive enzymes.

What we dislike: Can be hard to swallow.

Choice 3: NATURELO's Whole Food Multivitamin

What we like: The majority of vitamins come from natural, plant-based sources. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Comes in gelatin-free capsules.

What we dislike: Dosage is four capsules per day.

