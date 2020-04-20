The best vinyl cutting machine

Even if you're not crafting for profit, you'll love the professional edge that a top-shelf vinyl cutting machine can add to your work. This versatile tool allows even a novice to design and create with confidence and flair.

A quality vinyl cutting machine can cut a wide range of materials and is easy to use so you spend your time creating rather than learning how it works. Cricut's Maker, for instance, offers boundless options on a wide range of materials, providing unparalleled creative freedom. To learn more about vinyl cutting machines, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing vinyl cutting machines

Manual vs. electric

A manual vinyl cutting machine has limited functionality and isn't especially fast, but it may be enough for some crafters. For the broadest range of design and material options, however, you need an electric model, which offers more power and a greater range of speeds.

Cutting materials

Vinyl cutting machines typically list the types of materials the machine can cut. Often, this involves needing a variety of blades or accessories. Before purchasing a vinyl cutting machine, be certain it will work with the type of materials you want to use and that all the necessary equipment is included.

Size

Physically, most vinyl cutting machines designed for home use are no larger than a computer printer. More important than the unit's physical size is how large of a product the vinyl cutting machine can produce. This information should be notated in the model's product description.

Features

Wireless operation

If you'd like to cut down on your cable clutter, look for a vinyl cutting machine with WiFi or Bluetooth capabilities.

Standalone option

If you're interested in a vinyl cutting machine that can function as a standalone unit -- meaning you can design and cut without the need for connecting to a computer -- it's an option on some higher-end models.

Speed

A slow-operating speed can range from being a nuisance to cutting into your profits. If you need to produce a large quantity of designs within a limited time frame, carefully consider the vinyl cutting machine's speed before purchasing.

Built-in scanner

Some higher-end vinyl cutting machines allow you to scan your hand-drawn or printed designs directly into the machine for cutting. If this sounds like an option you'd like, look for a model with this feature.

Design libraries

Most vinyl cutting machines come with access to some type of design library as well as designing software. However, some manufacturers charge for this feature.

Price

You can purchase basic, manual, die-cut machines for as little as $40. These models are limited in function and may or may not accommodate your needs. The bulk of computer-assisted vinyl cutting machines are available in the $125 to $250 range. If you need a highly versatile, high-speed model that can be expanded by using different blades and accessories, you can spend $325 or more.

FAQ

Q. What can I do with a vinyl cutting machine?

A. From stickers to refrigerator magnets to car decals, you can use a vinyl cutting machine to personalize or enhance nearly every item in your life. A high-quality vinyl cutting machine could be all you need to launch a profitable crafting boutique.

Q. Are there any tools available that can help me with my designs?

A. Yes. Some models come with preloaded fonts and designs, while others can be connected to your computer or device so you can create designs using an app. Whatever level you're at, there are tools to support you.

Vinyl cutting machines we recommend

Best of the best: Cricut's Maker

Our take: A highly versatile crafting machine that allows you to create without limitations.

What we like: Besides vinyl, this model is manufactured to work with a broad scope of materials, ranging from paper to balsa wood. An expandable selection of tools allows this machine to grow with the crafter. Design apps make it possible to work on a project remotely, if desired.

What we dislike: In order to get the most out of Cricut Maker, you need fast, reliable internet service.

Best bang for your buck: Silhouette America's Portrait 2 Vinyl Cutting Machine

Our take: An elegantly designed Bluetooth vinyl cutter that's compatible with Mac and PC.

What we like: Like other models, the affordably priced Portrait 2 can be used with a variety of materials, ranging from transparencies to fabric. This model is conveniently sized and can be powered using either a computer or a wall outlet.

What we dislike: The accompanying software can require a little bit of a learning curve before user comfort settles in.

Choice 3: Brother's ScanNCut2 Home and Hobby Cutting Machine

Our take: An impressive, versatile crafting machine that can cut materials up to 2 millimeters thick. It can function as a standalone unit, if needed.

What we like: This model features a built-in 300 dpi scanner that allows you to scan your designs and convert them to cut files. Additionally, you can connect to a computer (USB or WiFi) to create your own SVG design files via CanvasWorkspace.

What we dislike: The learning curve can be fairly steep if you've never used a scan and cut type of machine before.

