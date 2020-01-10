Best video games for that new console you just got

If you were on the nice list, Santa may have left a brand-new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or gaming PC under the tree this holiday.

Or perhaps you bought a console for a kid or kid-at-heart in your life.

Since each platform has a mammoth library of games, it's a good idea to take some time to hunt down the most worthwhile options available to start the new year on a high note.

Not only are there plenty of incredible games out there that will captivate you or your kids for months at a time, but you'd also be surprised at some of the great deals you can find.

Family-friendly favorites

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 at Amazon

Poor Luigi is stuck in the haunted Last Resort hotel, and it's up to the lanky green plumber to brave the countless ghosts to rescue his friends. Luigi's Mansion 3 is at its best when someone helps out in co-op mode as the gloppy Gooigi to tackle the game together.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2: $49.94 at Amazon (was $59.99)

The only thing better than crafting your own special Super Mario levels is watching people try their best to conquer them online. With tons of players looking to flex their creativity and hardcore Mario fans looking to push themselves with tougher stages, there's always someone to play with on this completely customizable Mario game.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Shield & Pokémon Sword: $58.50 at Amazon

With 400 creatures to catch, giant Dynamax battles to master, and a fun story to experience in the expansive Galar region, there's plenty for dedicated Pokémon Trainers to do and see in this game duo. Note that the biggest difference between the two are the Pokémon you can exclusively encounter within, such as Zamazenta in Shield and Zacian in Sword.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Get ready to white-knuckle your Joy-Cons as you bounce, run, and roll with Donkey, Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky Kong to reclaim their island home in this surprisingly challenging platformer. If the brutish Snowmads are too much, surfer dude Funky Kong is available as an "easy mode" for inexperienced players.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Starter Collection: $29.99 at Amazon

Minecraft has been around for a while, but the gigantic construction and survival game continues to improve with each new year via some fresh additions, like bumblebees and coral reefs. Most importantly, a recent update allows you to play with your friends, no matter which modern console they're placing their blocks in.

Console: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC

Super Lucky's Tale: $39.99 at Amazon

The storybook world of Super Lucky's Tale is a lighthearted platforming adventure for all ages. Kids will love bopping cartoony enemies in this 2D world as Lucky, the happiest video game hero of all time. Older players will go above and beyond to hunt down every hidden collectible and bonus area.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $55.94 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Reimagining this old school Game Boy classic as a world of cute figurine-like characters was a brilliant idea, and solving clever puzzles to get Link off Koholint Island is as fun now as it was in 1993. New ideas like the customizable Chamber Dungeon will keep even longtime Zelda fans on their toes.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!: $42.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

This relatively easy remake of the original Game Boy games is an excellent way to introduce little kids to the world of Pokémon. Young trainers will have a blast learning how to battle, catching the first 150 Pokémon, and dressing up their adorably fluffy Eevee pal.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Rocket League Ultimate Edition: $22.49 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Imagine the insanity of rocket-powered cars playing soccer within a massive arena, and you've got the basic concept of what makes Rocket League so much fun. The frantic and fast-paced sport of Rocket League is at its absolute best when you join up with friends to outdrive and outscore other teams online.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair: $19.49 at Amazon (was $29.99)

From the creators of the Donkey Kong Country trilogy comes a fresh adventure that taps into what made the 90s platforms so much fun. You'll have to develop split-second timing if you hope to defeat the Impossible Lair, but this game's amazing soundtrack and top-tier humor will keep players coming back for more.

Console: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove: $39.99 at Amazon

Born from an extremely successful Kickstarter project, Yacht Club Games finally wrapped up the Shovel Knight saga by combining four huge and cleverly designed games in one stylish package. Treasure Trove is equally as challenging as it is charming, and it's a must-play for retro game fans.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Top picks for teens and older

Rare Replay: $16.75 at Amazon

If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, a whopping 30 Rare games for this low price is an absolute steal. See for yourself why people have fallen in love with gems like Banjo-Kazooie, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Killer Instinct Gold, and 27 other classics in this impressive collection.

Console: Xbox One

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.88 at Amazon

The biggest fighting game on the Nintendo Switch keeps getting even bigger with the release of exciting new characters like Banjo & Kazooie and Piranha Plant every few months. With a colossal core roster, tons of unlockables, and a massive community to play with, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will keep players glued to their console for a long time to come.

Console: Nintendo Switch

Forza Horizon 4: $39.32 at Amazon (was $59.99)

With over 450 realistic cars, a massive British countryside to cruise across, and a huge community of virtual motorists to drive with, Forza Horizon 4 is the best racing game on the Xbox One. If you own a 4K display and an Xbox One X console, you'll have the privilege of playing the prettiest Forza title to date as well.

Console: Xbox One, PC

Jurassic World Evolution: $44.39 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Build the Jurassic World theme park of your dreams in this surprisingly gorgeous and complex simulation. Between its large number of tricky challenges, open-ended creativity, and huge roster of realistic dinosaurs to unlock and care for, Jurassic World Evolution has incredible replay value for fans of the franchise.

Console: Xbox One, PS4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $49.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Set during the dark days of the Empire, players take on the role of a Jedi Knight trying to rebuild the Jedi Order while fighting off brutal Imperial Inquisitors. The worlds are immersive, the Force abilities are impressive, and it's easily the best Star Wars game of this generation.

Console: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Enter The Gungeon: $29.99 at Amazon

Shooting your way through four levels of The Gungeon sounds easy enough, but the randomly designed floors and smart enemies will provide a daunting challenge. The intense combat, clever humor, and vast arsenal of guns like the "Shotgun Full of Love" and "Plague Pistol" make this game a real blast.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition: $24.34 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Comic fans will be thrilled to find that the only thing better than swinging through a perfect recreation of NYC as Spider-Man is smacking down iconic villains throughout this game's brilliantly written story. The Game of The Year Edition also includes a trio of additional bonus chapters that introduce favorites like Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Console: PS4

Great games for grown-ups

Halo: The Master Chief Collection: $29.99 at Amazon

Spartan super-soldier Master Chief's greatest adventures are bundled in this collection of four remastered games, making it the best way to experience the Halo saga. If the popular multiplayer modes and sweeping story campaigns aren't enough, you can download Halo Reach and Halo 3: ODST to continue fighting.

Console: Xbox One

Gears 5: $36.62 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Gears of War has never looked better, and players have five engaging modes to curb-stomp friends, rivals, and enemy Swarm alike. For example, the brand-new Escape mode challenges three players to invade and flee an endless horde of vile creatures before they are overrun by the monsters they intended to exterminate.

Console: Xbox One, PC

The Outer Worlds: $48.49 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Humanity has colonized space, and every decision the player makes will have an impact on this action RPG's epic story. Whether you take on the role of a straight-laced hero or greedy mercenary, you'll enjoy shooting hordes of robots, pirates, and alien creatures across several stunning planets.

Console: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Resident Evil 2: $32 at Amazon (was $59.99)

The T-virus has been unleashed on Raccoon City, and players will have to do everything within their power to survive the undead mutants lurking in the darkness. You'll jump out of your skin every time a horrifyingly nasty zombie grabs you from just off-screen, and it's the perfect primer because Resident Evil 3 releases this April.

Console: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Mortal Kombat 11: $29.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

The legendary fighting game series returns with a roster of classic characters, brutal attacks, and stomach-churning finishing moves that Mortal Kombat fans will gush over. Easy to pick up and difficult to master, this game's huge player base ensures that you'll always have someone to duel with online.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $56.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Test your sword fighting skills against ninja warriors and paranormal horrors as you struggle to survive a dangerous quest to defeat the nastiest villains of 1500s Japan. If you enjoy truly difficult games, grab your katana and get ready for a real challenge.

Console: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Dead by Daylight: $29.83 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Either survive in a randomly generated world as one of four survivors, or mercilessly hunt them down one by one as a horrific killer in Dead by Daylight. Whether you play as iconic slashers like Ghost Face or Leatherface or work together to escape the monster, you couldn't ask for a more intense four vs. one game.

Console: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.