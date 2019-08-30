When your back starts aching or your muscles are sore, a good massage can be a simple solution to provide some relief. If you don't always have time to see a masseuse, a vibrating massage ball allows you to feel some massage action in the privacy of your own home, whenever you have a spare moment. You simply roll the ball over the body part you want to target and allow the vibrations and your body weight to loosen the muscles and soothe pressure points for pain relief. Even if you're not feeling any muscle aches or pains, a vibrating massage ball is a perfect way to relax after a long day.

Give our buying guide a look to learn everything you need to choose the best vibrating massage ball for your home. We've even included a few specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Tratac, which can run for at least three hours and offers three levels of vibration.

Considerations when choosing vibrating massage balls

Size

Most vibrating massage balls are fairly compact, so you can take them on the go. But there is some variation in terms of size, which allows you to choose a ball that's appropriate for the particular body part(s) you treat most often:

Small vibrating massage balls are usually effective for your hands, feet, or forearms.

Medium vibrating massage balls are ideal for the calves, glutes, deltoids, and neck.

Large vibrating massage balls are suitable for the back, chest, and shoulders.

Firmness

Vibrating massage balls can vary in terms of how firm they are. More delicate areas of the body like your neck and hands usually call for a softer massage ball. For areas like the back and shoulders, though, you'll usually prefer a firmer ball.

Material

Vibrating massage balls are usually made of either rubber, foam, or silicone. Rubber models are firm, so they work well for deep-tissue massage. Foam or silicone balls are softer, but they usually feature a rubber exterior. They aren't ideal for deep-tissue massage.

Battery life

To be able to vibrate, massage balls require batteries to power them. They all have rechargeable batteries that offer a certain battery life, which typically ranges from one to four hours. When the battery runs out of power, you'll need to recharge it, which can take anywhere from one to three hours.

Features

Shape

Given their name, most vibrating massage balls are obviously round. But you can find some models that have a peanut or barbell shape, which can work well if you want to massage a larger area of your body. Peanut-shaped massage balls also work well for curved areas of the body like your calves or forearms.

Texture

Many vibrating massage balls have a smooth exterior surface, but you can find plenty of textured options. A ball with knobs can effectively work your body's pressure points, while those with a tread pattern work extremely well for deep-tissue massage.

Vibration speeds

While all vibrating massage balls obviously vibrate, some balls only vibrate at a single speed. If the vibration is too strong -- or not strong enough -- for your massage needs, you're not able to adjust it. Other balls offer several vibration speeds, including a pulse feature, to allow you to choose the ideal speed for your particular muscle ache or pain.

Indicator lights

There's nothing worse than realizing your vibrating massage ball's battery isn't charged when you need a massage. Some models have an indicator light that alerts you as to how much power the battery has. Others have a power light that lets you know if you've accidentally left the ball on to avoid draining the battery.

Auto-shutoff

If you're worried about forgetting to turn off your vibrating massage ball, opt for a model with an auto-shutoff feature that automatically turns the ball off after 10 to 20 minutes. Some balls even have a timer that allows you to set a specific time period for the ball to vibrate before it shuts off.

Vibrating massage ball prices

Vibrating massage balls usually range from $15 to more than $100. You can purchase a high-quality ball with several speeds for $25 to $50, though you usually have to pay at least $50 to $75 for a ball with special features like a timer and/or auto-shutoff.

FAQ

Q. Are vibrating massage balls safe to use?

A. For most people, a vibrating massage ball is perfectly safe to use. If you're pregnant, have diabetes, epilepsy, or migraines, wear a pacemaker or defibrillator, or recently had joint replacements, metal plates, pins, or an IUD put in, consult with a doctor before using a vibrating massage ball.

Q. What's the best way to clean a vibrating massage ball?

A. You shouldn't use water or any cleaning products on a vibrating massage ball. Instead, use a soft towel or cloth to wipe away any sweat or other moisture after you've used the ball.

Vibrating massage balls we recommend

Best of the best: Tratac ActiveBall High Intensity Vibration Ball

Our take: A durable compact massage ball that offers high vibration and a sturdy silicone exterior. Available in several colors.

What we like: Compact design makes it easy to take on the go. Can target specific areas of the body. Provides excellent grip thanks to silicone exterior. Offers at least three hours of battery life. Allows for three different vibration speeds.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive models. A small number of customers have received non-usable balls.

Best bang for your buck: Sedona Four-Speed Vibrating Massage Ball

Our take: An excellent ball that provides low and medium vibration at an affordable price point.

What we like: Rubber exterior is soft but features a comfortable textured surface. Features an LED indicator light and generous battery life per charge. Offers four vibration modes and is available in two colors.

What we dislike: Some users don't think the vibration is strong enough.

Choice 3: Miracle Vibration Vibrating Massage Ball Roller Without Foam

Our take: A foamless massage ball that offers plenty of deep-tissue massage action.

What we like: Offers a vibration intensity that's suitable for deeper muscle massage as well as four vibration modes. Features strong rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that offer a long life per charge. Auto-shutoff turns the ball off after 10 minutes. Indicator light lets you know the power level.

What we dislike: High-intensity vibration may be too strong for some areas of the body.

