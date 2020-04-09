The best Versace perfume

Nothing completes a put-together look better than the right perfume. If you're in the market for a signature scent to complement your style, Versace perfumes are a popular choice.

The iconic fashion label boasts one of the most diverse yet recognizable scent collections in the industry. Choose from light, airy eau de toilettes to bold statement-making pure perfumes. If you're looking for something in between, you'll be spoiled for choice and impressed by the selection.

Our buying guide introduces you to the luxury brand's signature scents, including our favorite, Versace's Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette. This sophisticated fragrance combines notes of peony, magnolia, and musky mahogany to create an exotic yet elegant perfume.

Considerations when buying Versace perfumes

Concentration

You may notice price differences in Versace perfumes, which is partially driven by concentration. The higher the concentration of fragrance oil, the more expensive it is.

Pure perfume (also known as parfum) is often composed of around 30% fragrance oil and lasts for up to 12 hours, as it's not as diluted by alcohol as lesser concentrations. Eau de parfum, a step down, has 10% to 15% fragrance oil. These typically linger for up to eight hours. With 5% to 15% fragrance oil, eau de toilette is the lightest, so it fades within a couple hours, making it perfect for daytime wear.

Packaging

Versace perfumes are desirable to begin with, and their elegant packaging makes them gift-worthy. Beautiful and ornate, the actual jars of perfume are nothing short of diminutive works of art. Each perfume has its own packaging personality, so if you intend to collect Versace perfumes, they'll handsomely adorn your vanity.

Popular scent types for Versace perfume

Floral: Versace's floral perfumes are feminine, memorable, and powerful. They incorporate notes of peony, lotus, magnolia, lily-of-the-valley, or rose. Subdued florals are acceptable in a professional environment, and heavier ones are best saved for special occasions.

Citrus: Many of Versace's citrus perfumes are considered playful, youthful, and vibrant. They're refreshing with notes of orange, lemon, or bergamot. Citrus scents are good for those looking for an upbeat, lightweight scent that is versatile and invigorating.

Fruity: For perfumes that exude vivacity and freshness, Versace incorporates notes of pear, berries, mango, or peach. These tend to be hit-or-miss with wearers, and because they're a bit of an acquired taste, they're best for casual or daytime wear.

Spicy: Versace adds spice to some of its perfumes to give them a bit of a defining "bite." These may include spice rack-inspired scents of cloves, ginger, or pepper. They add just enough of a sultry vibe to elevate the romantic appeal of any perfume.

Aquatic: It's hard to think of Versace and not envision the picturesque Mediterrean. Oceanic-inspired perfumes feature a watery, fresh scent with salty undertones that are inviting and inspiring. These are often on the light side, making them appropriate for day and nighttime wear.

Woodsy: Versace's woods-inspired perfumes have a grounded yet sensual finish. They tap into earthy scents like rain, forests, and smoky campfires. Given their slightly musky finish, it's common for these perfumes to be unisex.

Price

You can pick up a travel-size bottle of Versace eau de toilette for less than $50. If you prefer an eau de parfum, expect to spend closer to $100. For larger bottles of eau de toilette in the range of six to eight ounces, you can spend between $100 and $150.

FAQ

Q. How long does a bottle of Versace perfume last before the fragrance changes or smells "off"?

A. Provided you keep it in a cool, dark place, it has a shelf life of between three and five years. If possible, store the bottle in its original box to keep it out of direct sunlight.

Q. Can men wear Versace perfumes?

A. Yes, and some scents are actually gender-neutral. Those with musky, spicy, or woodsy notes are commonly worn by men and women. Many aquatic Versace perfumes are also worn by men.

Versace perfumes we recommend

Best of the best: Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Our take: Crisp, upbeat floral scent with a refreshing finish.

What we like: Light touches of sweetness and musk beneath floral top notes. Versatile enough for day and night wear.

What we dislike: Definitely better suited for those who prefer florals.

Best bang for your buck: Versace Red Jeans Eau de Toilette Spray

Our take: Affordable, well-loved perfume that has a modern, recognizable scent.

What we like: Feminine and flirty. Blended notes of vanilla, musk, and spice are vivacious and exciting.

What we dislike: On the sweet side compared to other choices.

Choice 3: Versace Versense Eau de Toilette

Our take: Understated, classy scent that lingers without being overpowering.

What we like: Fresh finish with citrus, spice, and earth notes. Light and lively.

What we dislike: Not as heavy or long-lasting as some floral or musky perfumes.

