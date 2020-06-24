The best Verizon phone

Verizon is the largest wireless carrier in the United States, with perhaps the largest coverage of the four major telecom carriers. This makes buying a Verizon phone an easy choice for many, since the phone is ready to connect to their vast network. Even so, choosing the right Verizon phone for your needs can take time. It's important to know if the phone will fit into your budget and whether you desire more features, or you crave the latest and greatest tech.

Whatever you're looking for, our buying guide can help you sift through the features you really need in a phone. We also highlight a few of our favorite Verizon phones, including Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a 12-megapixel camera and extra-long battery life.

Considerations when choosing Verizon phones

Battery life

Nothing is more frustrating than watching a phone's battery drain quickly, especially when traveling or gaming. Look for phones with at least 3,500 mAh (milliamp hours); flagship Verizon phones have batteries up to 5,000 mAh.

Storage

Everyone takes photos and videos with their smartphone, and apps can take up quite a bit of onboard storage as well. A phone with plenty of built-in storage -- or with the capability to add a microSD card with up to 128GB of space -- is preferable.

Camera specs

Megapixels are (almost) everything when choosing a smartphone for taking photos. Top-of-the-line phones sport multiple cameras with up to 48 megapixels, but 12 megapixels delivers very good photo quality for front and rear cameras.

Display size

A smartphone's display is the heart of your experience, but choosing the right size has its pros and cons. A larger display makes it easier to read, game, and interact but can be unwieldy to carry around.

Durability

Water resistance, drop resistance, and scratch resistance are all key components that keep your smartphone working well.

Features

Bundled software

A Verizon phone typically comes with Verizon apps either preinstalled or that install on the phone's initial setup. If you plan to buy an unlocked phone, these may or may not be included. The apps make it easier to check your Verizon Wireless account and access cloud storage options, if you have them.

Locked vs. unlocked

A locked Verizon phone only works with Verizon's network, while an unlocked phone can be used with different carriers. If you opt to buy a locked Verizon phone -- an attractive option that can allow you to buy a more expensive phone at a discount or on a payment plan -- you may be able to unlock it once the phone is paid for and the contract period (one to two years) is up.

Front and rear cameras

You're able to take selfies, scenics, still photos, and videos thanks to small cameras placed above the display and on the back of the smartphone body.

External control buttons

Most phone models have two or more buttons located on the sides of the device that give you quick control over volume, display on/off, and other actions such as a secondary camera shutter button. A home button (located at the bottom center of the phone's front) is increasingly being replaced with a display-based control.

Multiple frequency capability

Thanks to built-in antennas, a Verizon phone can pick up 4G LTE and older 3G signals over its GSM network. Newer models can handle 5G frequencies as well.

Price

If you're buying a Verizon phone outright rather than on a payment plan, you've got a range of choices including decent budget-priced phones (mostly last year's models) between $300 and $499. Entry-level new phones set you back $500 to $749, while flagship models with all the bells and whistles run from $750 to $1,100.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a high-end processor if I want to take lots of video with a Verizon phone?

A. That depends. If you're mainly shooting video in HD rather than 4K, a smartphone doesn't need as much processing power to render the video for playback. Video does take up a lot of storage space, so consider a phone with a balance of good processing speed and lots of storage.

Q. Can I unlock my Verizon phone after I buy it?

A. If you purchase the phone for full price up front rather than opting for a payment plan, and you are not using it under an active postpaid contract with Verizon, then in most cases you can unlock the phone to use it with other carriers.

Verizon phones we recommend

Best of the best: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Our take: This is the smartphone to have for power users and early adopters, balancing plenty of processing power, a triple camera, and very good battery life.

What we like: The three-camera array includes a telephoto lens, a huge draw for amateur and pro photographers alike. It has a crystal-clear dynamic OLED that outperforms its cousins. Its battery pulls through 12-plus hours of heavy use.

What we dislike: Storage could be better, an issue that's almost universal with iPhones.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy S10

Our take: A very practical option for those who want to wait a year before leaping to a 5G phone, with reliable, smooth performance.

What we like: The Galaxy series continues to impress with its durable build and tough-to-crack glass display. It balances battery life well with processing performance, and its 6.1-inch display size puts it in the middle of the pack of top phones.

What we dislike: A smaller battery than similar phones, so it needs charging more frequently.

Choice 3: Google Pixel 4 XL

Our take: An outstanding camera phone and top-notch display put this in the running with much pricier flagship Verizon phones.

What we like: The outstanding display stands toe-to-toe with any of its competitors, and we really like the crisp, clear sound from the speakers. Popular with professional photographers for their "casual" snapshots. Features Google's unlimited cloud storage option.

What we dislike: Battery life is a big issue.

Samantha Bookman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.